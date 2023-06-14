Here are some of the things that happened in Litchfield over the years during the month of June:

1869: George B. Waller Sr. owned the original Litchfield town site land. He had a large apple orchard on the 160 acres where he also grew beets. He deeded half of his land to the railroad as an inducement for the railroad to locate a town here, which, of course, increased the value of his land. Charles A. F. Morris surveyed the land Waller gave to the railroad and platted it on June 17, 1869.

