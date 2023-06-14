Here are some of the things that happened in Litchfield over the years during the month of June:
1869: George B. Waller Sr. owned the original Litchfield town site land. He had a large apple orchard on the 160 acres where he also grew beets. He deeded half of his land to the railroad as an inducement for the railroad to locate a town here, which, of course, increased the value of his land. Charles A. F. Morris surveyed the land Waller gave to the railroad and platted it on June 17, 1869.
1873: On June 12, 1873, a swarm of Rocky Mountain locust, not grasshoppers, as is often mistakenly reported, invaded the central and southwestern parts of Minnesota. They came in swarms so huge they blocked out the sun, sounding like a rainstorm. The “grasshoppers” became so thick on the railroad tracks that it took three hours to go just five miles. Workers had to scrape them off the tracks and then pour sand on the tracks. Farmers raked the critters into piles like leaves and set them on fire. They ate everything in sight, including the wool and cotton blankets the frantic farmers used to cover their crops. They even ate the wool off the backs of live sheep. Tree bark and even wooden tool handles were eaten.
1885: A wooden fence surrounded the beautiful city park in June 1883. The fence got so plastered with bills and posters that it was torn down in June 1885.
1906: Dr. James Wright Robertson bought the lot at the northwest corner of Third Street and Sibley in April 1906. Robertson built the large brick building, which is still there, in June 1906. The building included the lot next door to the north. Robertson rented out the downstairs and had Litchfield’s first hospital upstairs. There were so many store openings and closings in June that I can’t list them all. But I’ll mention some, like the Robertson building.
1908: In June 1908, Frank Viren joined up with Nathan Johnson and started a clothing store next door to the hotel. They originally called their store Frank and Nate’s, but later changed it to Viren-Johnson.
1909: The “Soldiers and Sailors Monument,” as it was called, in the Litchfield Cemetery, was unveiled at the Memorial Day program there on June 1, 1909.
1935: Television was still in its infancy and a novelty more than the norm when I was a kid in Litchfield in the mid-1950s. But in June 1935, there was a service shop in town called Glader-Wilson Radio and TV. I can’t imagine that they repaired any televisions, as there weren’t any in town back then. Not until the very late 1940s, and then there were only a couple.
1950: At Lake Ripley Memorial Park beach there was a large cement block building called the bathhouse. It was built in June 1950 by the P.T.A. and you could change your clothes, go to the bathroom, and shower off the lake water in there. A bare shower, three long wooden benches against three of the four walls and a wall of lockers to put your clothes in were inside the men’s changing room.
1956: The Schnee brothers opened Litchfield’s first drive-in movie theater June 28, 1956, with a movie called “Cockleshell Heroes” starring Jose Ferrer and Trevor Howard. A movie theater without walls or doors? The fun began. The first car to drive in was the Chester Madson family car. We had already been sneaking into the regular theater by opening the exit door to the alley and letting a few friends in. This was even easier. I was too claustrophobic to do the cramming in the trunk bit, but I heard of it happening a lot. We used to walk or ride our bikes all the way out there, a good mile or more, sneak in through a farmer’s field and then sit on some chairs in front of the concession stand watching the movie. Or a friend would drop us off in a farmer’s field, then drive in and pay for himself. After we sneaked in, we’d all jump into his car.
1959: When Penney’s moved down the street to its new store by Johnson’s Recreation in January 1959, the building at the southeast corner of Third Street and Sibley was remodeled and became the Woolworth and Company store in June 1959. That pretty much put the Ben Franklin store across the street out of business. Speaking of Jacks’ Ben Franklin, when Paul Jacks died in June 1949, his wife Gladys took over. Jacks closed its doors in June 1962 after 56 years in the same location.
1983: Bill and Laura Harper put the Library Square Restaurant, originally called Library Restaurare, in the Carnegie Library building in June 1983. It was rather ironic that a restaurant was in the library, as the library had a rule against eating in the building. Unfortunately, the Harpers’ restaurant failed.
2002: After the city tore down the old bandstand, they built a new one, almost identical at a cost of over $100,000. It was dedicated on June 3, 2002. I can tell you every little thing that’s different about today’s bandstand from the one I played in and on. The shingles are supposed to be the same ones, but the top rail of the “fence” that goes around the sides isn’t painted green, nor is the floor. There was a large green “box” with a top lid to the left of the south steps where the band’s chairs were stored also.
June 29, 2023: My daughter Andrea Peterson and I will perform in the park at 6 p.m., doing two hours of our favorite songs.