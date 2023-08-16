1862: On Sunday, Aug. 17, 1862, in nearby Acton Township, which is by Grove City, four Sioux Indians from Rice Creek were out hunting for food. They massacred a family in the area and started the Sioux Uprising. Soon, there were 240 settlers assembled inside the Forest City stockade for protection, waiting for the Indians to attack them. They knew they needed more help and they decided someone should ride to the State Capitol in St. Paul with a letter to the governor asking for help. The Capitol was 100 miles or more on horseback through Indian country. Jesse Branham Sr., 59, father of the man who would Litchfield’s first “mayor,” was the only person to volunteer. Looking like an Amish Santa Claus, Branham Sr. didn’t look the part of a “pony express” rider or hero. But his stern face showed that he wasn’t one to be messed with. At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 1862, he took off on his famous ride and he made it to the governor, who sent help.

1869: The first train to arrive in Litchfield was a construction train on Aug. 13, 1869. Having been in service for only seven years, the railroad’s first locomotive pulling the train was called the William Crooks Engine No. 1. A man named Bernard Dassel paid out money to the railroad workers along the route from the train’s “pay car.” In gratitude for his loyalty, the railroad named a village after him. Presbyterian minister Reverend D. B. Jackson held the first religious service in Litchfield on Aug. 15, 1869, in a small building that had no windows. It was also used as a schoolhouse. The William Crooks brought the first female residents to our town also. Marietta C. “Mary” Porter, who was married to Charles O. Porter, a railroad agent, came on Aug. 26, 1869, and Mary L. Pixley, wife of insurance agent Benjamin Franklin Pixley, came the next day.

Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

Tags