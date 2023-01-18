1863: The Minnesota Homestead Act became a law effective on Jan. 1, 1863, meaning future Litchfield residents could buy land here for $1.25 per acre for homesteading.

1871: Next to the corner lot at Marshall North and Depot Street East, heading north, was a building where Henry G. Rising published the Litchfield Republican newspaper starting on Jan. 24, 1871. He discontinued the paper in the following autumn.

