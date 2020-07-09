20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 20, 2000
In the wake of strong opposition from area residents, Bauerly Brothers, based in Sauk Rapids, has withdrawn an application for a conditional use permit to mine, crush and stockpile gravel and set up an asphalt plant on a tract of land the firm owns in Greenleaf Township east of Highway 22. The decision of the Meeker County Attorney Mike Thompson that the Bauerly proposal required an environmental assessment worksheet was also a factor in the decision to withdraw. Some 25 residents of the area voiced their objections to the Bauerly project at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at the courthouse July 6. Following that meeting, a group that opposed the project circulated a petition opposing it, which drew about 150 signatures, many from the Lake Minnie Belle area. Opposition to the project centered on noise and dust and also its impact on scenic Sucker Creek, which meanders through the area.
Katherine Hantge arose at 3 a.m. Friday so she could water and weed city flower beds on Litchfield's main street before the first day of Crazy Days became too crazy. She doesn't describe herself as a morning person, but waking early has become routine for Hantge, who is known around town as "the flower girl." Hantge, a Litchfield native, has almost singlehandedly planted and tended the city's flower beds. Usually, she starts about 5 a.m. with the flower beds downtown, then works her way to the beds near Dairy Queen, liquor store and Optimist Park. All told, she waters 35 trees downtown and 68 cement planters citywide, and five large flower beds. Hantge worked for 3M for 30 years. "I couldn't be happier with this job," she says. "Getting up for work is never a chore. It's like being on vacation for me."
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 13, 1970
It was a good parade while it lasted. What most spectators agreed was one of the best Watercade parades ever was halted abruptly at 3:05 p.m. Sunday by a torrential downpour of rain. The thunderstorm sent spectators, instrument-laden bandsmen and everyone else connected with the parade scurrying for shelter. Officials said 76 units of the 100 in the line of march had passed the judging stand when the storm struck.
Litchfield's Jaycees stood out in the driving rain Sunday afternoon peddling barbecued chicken halves. When the rainstorm hit about 3 p.m. the Jaycees had about 800 chicken halves barbecued in the preparation for the after-parade rush. About 400 more chicken halves had been started on the outdoor grills. With the rain, the chicken was served drive-in style as a long line of cars swung through the serving area as Jaycees hustled chicken through car windows between paper plates. "We sold chicken halves for $1," Jaycees president Bill Ness said. "We sold buttered bread three loaves for a buck and all the coleslaw a customer wanted for 5 cents." Ness said the Jaycees would proabably make about $100 on the barbecue, a far cry from the $600 to $700 that would have been netted in good weather.
Dr. Gary Gross was unanimously elected chairman of the Litchfield School Board Monday, succeeding Wendell Nelson, who was not a candidate. Raleigh Dahl was re-elected clerk and Roberts Everts was renamed treasurer.
The Meeker County Council on Human Relations will again sponsor visits to Litchfield by children in the six to 12 age group from the Chicago area. The youngsters, mostly members of minority families, will arrive in Litchfield for a one-week stay Aug. 1. The project is designed to provide a pleasant stay in a rural or small town environment for youngsters who usually have no place other than the streets of Chicago's tenement district to spend their summer days.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 17, 1952
Final arrangements were completed this week to assure there will be kindergarten classes when school opens in the fall. The school board, at a meeting last spring, decided to cancel kindergarten classes due to a shortage of space, but due to appeals and suggestions from parents a program for classes haas been completed. Kindergarten classes in the fall will be in the dining room at the Masonic Hall and over the J.C. Penney store in Litchfield. The Masonic Hall space will be completely redecorated for the classes. The two teachers for these classes will be Mrs. William Gebhard and Mrs. N. Thomas Johnson.
A/3c June M. Almgren, daughter of O.C. Almgren, is presently training as an Air Force technician at the USAF Technical School at Warren AFB Wyoming. Cpl. Wesley C. Anderson has been honorably discharged after four years with the paratroopers. He and his wife have been living at Fort Bragg, N.C. and plan to make their home in Litchfield.
Six of the senior Girl Scouts, Sally Colberg, Joan Salema, Sharon Askeroth, Gwen Duerr, Sharon Lien and Marcie Olson, and their leaders Mrs. Warren Whalberg and Mrs. B. N. Sjoquist, enjoyed a day trip to Minneapolis July 8. Places visited included the Foshay Tower and the Excelsior Amusement Park, with lunch at Dayton's.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 22, 1905
Rev. F.R.S. Morgan was drowned in Lake Ripley on Monday morning shortly before noon. Rev. Morgan had just been called to preach in the Christian Church, coming from Plainview. He had arrived Saturday evening and had preached at the church on Sunday. He had stayed at the Taylor home Sunday night, and on Monday morning took A.C. Eastman's boat, which was kept at the Taylor home, and went out to Ripley for a row. Nothing unusual was noted till towards noon, when J.E. Upham, who was occupying the Strobeck cottage, heard a cry for help. Mr. Upham ran to the shore and saw the victim with only his head out of the water and the boat some distance away. Mr. Upham ran to the Robertson landing for a boat, but by the time he could get on the water, Rev. Morgan had disappeared. Mr. Morgan's coat was found in the water. It contained letters establishing his identity. How the accident happened is mere conjecture. The deceased leaves a wife of six years, who was located after some difficulty in West Lima, Wis., where she was visiting prior to coming to settle in Litchfield. Following the drowning, a systematic search for the body involving a dozen or more boats was organized to no avail. The remains were finally recovered Wednesday morning. The body was floating upright with its head tilted slightly forward, exposing to view the back of the head and shoulders.
There is an abundance of wild raspberries in the area, and they are unusually fine.
A trio of farmers who can lay claim to three of the finest corn fields in the county are J.W. Peterson, Fred Strobeck, northwest of town, and Frank McConville, northeast of town. None of these gentlemen need fear that their corn will not mature. It would have to be very disastrous weather for these fields to be affected.