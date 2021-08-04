20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 16, 2001
Beginning this school year, school administration will take a new approach toward discipline. Instead of after-school detention, students who create discipline problems will spend their lunch hour with assistant principal Bryan Goraczkowski. "They will bring a bag lunch to my classroom, which has no windows, so there will be less outside distractions," Goraczkowski said during Tuesday night's school board meeting. Students will discuss their conduct with Goraczkowski and other students during the bag lunch. "The first step will be for them to acknowledge their behavior," he said. "The goal is for the discipline to be education-oriented."
Times have changed in the world of small town retail. But members of the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce Promotion Committee — a group of mostly retail business owners — figure they have some advantages over big city shopping centers, like convenience and service. The committee also believes there are things Litchfield retailers could do to improve their chances of drawing shoppers. One of the things is to set consistent hours of operation for retailers on Sibley Avenue. "Our customers have not a clue," said Marge Polingo, owner of Sunrise on Main. "They are confused. Nobody opens at the same time. Nobody closes at the same time. We really need some consistency." Polingo said that her customer base has changed much in the past several years. While she is drawing more out of town customers, the local customer numbers are declining, "and that scares me," she said.
In her annual report to the County Board, Dr. Janis Amatuzio, coroner, reported that coroner's service had supervised 36 cremations in the county in 2000 and 31 the previous year.
Andrew Whitchurch may be the youngest golfer ever to record a hole-in-one on the Litchfield course. The 10-year-old recorded the ace on the seventh hole on the local course Aug. 4. Course superintendent John Streed said he cannot remember a younger golfer getting an ace during his 32 years on the job. Whitchurch's ace was the fifth on the local course this season.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 4, 1971
In one of the worst car crashes in this area in several years, three people were killed instantly Saturday evening at about 5 p.m. The three killed were Duard Garberich, 43, his wife, Bonita, 44, of St. Louis Park, and the driver of the other car, Manuel Longoria, 24, an employee of the Jennie-O Foods in Litchfield. Two Gaberich children were injured. Nancy, 6, received head injuries and a concussion and is listed in fair condition. Robert, 7, had a broken collar bone. The two children were apparently thrown from the Garberich car. At the time of the accident, the Garberich car was traveling west on Highway 12, and the Longoria car was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and started to skid on the curve just west of Darwin. The Garberiches are survived by three daughters and two sons. The family has a summer home on Lake Minniebelle. Longoria is survived by his wife, Delores, and son, Manuel.
With favorable weather, the upcoming Meeker County Fair could draw upward of 25,000 people through the gates for its four-day run beginning Monday. The steadily growing all-county exposition is set for the four-day run Aug. 9-12. It will be the 14th fair held at the fairgrounds since 1957 when the fairgrounds area was purchased and the fair blossomed from a smaller show to a full-blown county fair. Expected to swell exhibits this year is a boost in premium awards. Gene Fitterer, fair board secretary, said premiums have been increased overall by 25 percent. Some of the finest riding horses in Minnesota will be on display at a horse show, which will start before the grandstand at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deb Thomas, Litchfield, one of the show's organizers, said about 150 entries are expected. John Barber, a professional horse show announcer from St. Paul, will be master of ceremonies.
Mrs. Richard Warren had a few Forest City ladies over for coffee on Friday afternoon. They were Mrs. Walter Kuehl Jr., Mrs. Willard Maahs, Mrs. Hugh Wagner, and Mrs. Margaret Hilaty.
Four Kandiyohi County men were arrested Friday in connection with the theft of a number of turkeys from Jennie-O trucks in Litchfield. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said the men have admitted taking up to 20 turkeys in the 25- to 30-pound bracket from trucks under cover of night. They told authorities that they backed their car up to trucks and loaded the turkeys into truck and car. The Jennie-O firm parks its loaded trucks at its property in southwest Litchfield overnight prior to unloading at the plant in the morning.
The Sward Kemp team captured the Little League playoff championship as play drew to a close for the summer. Team members are Rick Berg, Carl Minton, Dale Gilbertson, Tom Schultz, Barry Sands, Paul Scharmer, Jay Keterling, Brad Christenson, Steve Snelling and David Piepus.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 14, 1946
The Chas. Ness threshing crew and their families, including Willard Kittelson, Joe Young, Wilton Fredrickson, Ernest Anderson, Geo. Rassman, Mrs. Dorothy Anderson, Marvin Anderson, Mrs. Lena Olson, Ruth Kittelson, Ida Nystrom and Chas. Ness enjoyed a picnic on the shore of Star Lake Sunday afternoon. Pictures of the group were taken. The party was held beside one of the straw piles which had just been threshed. Some of the straw was used to cook the meals.
Barbara Langren, 14-year-old daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. M.K. Langren, is reported improving at Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis where she has been a polio patient for several weeks, with paralysis affecting her throat. Her parents were allowed to visit her last Sunday for the first time and now they can visit for two hours each Sunday.
Nearly 500 people jammed every available nook and cranny of the softball field Tuesday night and had the honor of watching one of the finest pitching performances in the history of Litchfield softball. Lake Lillian's Myron Flann, pitching in the colors of the hard-hitting Grove City team, hurled a superb 17 strikeout game as Grove City handed East Lake Minniebelle a 19-2 setback. One of the highlights of the game was a double steal of second and home engineered by the winners. Howard Koehn and Obert Nelson. Floyd Moody, Citian third sacker, took hitting honors as he belted a single, triple and home run in five trips to the plate. Stanley Nelson, the league's leading hitter, picked up two hits in five trips to the plate, bringing his average up to .529.
Henry Hayenga, 73, farmer living three miles west of Kimball, died at 3 a.m. Friday as the result of a severe laceration about the face sustained late Thursday afternoon when his team became frightened and bolted, throwing him into the side of the mower. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where death ensued nine hours later.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 11, 1906
Frank Daggett Post G.A.R. has matured its plans for the National Encampment, which will be held in Minneapolis next week, commencing with Monday. About 85 members of the local post will be accompanied by the Litchfield band. The latter will remain three days, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The railway company will set out two coaches for use of the members of the post and the band. These will be appropriately decorated with huge banners bearing the name of the post. The two coaches will be attached to the afternoon train on Monday for the journey cityward. The great parade of veterans will take place Wednesday. It is estimated it will take five hours to pass a given point.
The little red school house in the Dougherty district some miles northwest of the city was the scene of a lively session at a school meeting held Tuesday evening, and not much but business of a public character was conducted. It seems that Mason Keeler and John Schultz on one side and had entered into a wordy conversation with a young son of Seth Burdick of Forest City, which threatened to become a fistic encounter when the talk had progressed, so Michael Dougherty interceded for young Burdick and soon became involved in a scuffle with Keeler. In the mix, Keeler got hold of Dougherty's right ear with teeth and bit off part of the lobe, about an inch and three-quarters in all. The arrest of Keeler followed, and on Wednesday Judge Hershey placed his bond at $500 to ensure his presence at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Ned James of Cosmos and his sister residing in Mitchell County, Iowa, have fallen heir to over 1,500 acres of land lying near Cando, North Dakota. The estate was left by a brother, John A. James, who had not been heard from by his family for over 25 years, and whose death occurred in April. It was only by accident that the relatives learned the residence of the brother and his demise. The brother had been married but his wife died four years ago.
"Old maids would be scarce and hard to find, Could they be made to see, How grace and beauty are combined, by using Rocky Mountain Tea. Anderson Drug Co.