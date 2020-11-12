20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 16, 2000
In the upstairs room of the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield, there are military uniform displays from each war the United States has been involved in dating back to the Spanish-American War in 1989. One of the World War I displays includes the helmet of a German soldier, complete with two bullet holes. But a uniform that really stands out consists of a camouflage not of flags and bayonets, but of a blue and white pinstriped blouse and skirt belonging to Genevieve Desens Lenhard, 85, of Litchfield. Gen Lenhard signed up with the Coast Guard during a time when women were very new to the armed forces. As one of the first women in the Coast Guard, Lenhard did not go overseas. Lenhard was 24 when she signed up for the Coast Guard. On Feb. 21, 1943, she arrived at Norfolk, Va., where she worked as a switchboard operator. "The men didn't like it," she recalls. "They had been manning those positions, but we took voer." The women were called SPARS after the Coast Guard mott "Semper Paratus,"a Latin phrase meaning "always ready." Later in life, Lenhard married Herbert Lenhard of Litchfield. She has been active in the community . Her Coast Guard years went by quickly, she says. "It was a great experience. I wonder how I had the courage to do it."
The questions ranged from "How long were the missiles?" to "Did you ever kill anybody?" and Richard Carbert patiently answered every one. It was, Carbert said, "a long day." But it was a day in which he felt he had made a connection with many of the children at the Lake Ripley school. "It was fun," he said. "They come up with some pretty good questions." Carbert, who served in both the Army and Navy in a 40-year career in service visited the school on Thursday as part of Veterans Day observance here. He shared what it was like to live on a ship that was several football fields long with a population equal to that of a small city. Volunteer "grandma" Ina Johnson made arrangements for Carbert's visit to the school.
Teens at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield served up heaping portions of spaghetti Wednesday night. First Lutheran's confirmation classes served about 600 people and raised $3,000 for the Sunday school programs at St. Mathew's and Ostmark. Forty-eight students in the eighth and ninth grades organized the event and served the "Save the Churches" meal. "We were just overwhelmed by what these young people did," said Darlene Wendroth, a member of the Forest City churches education committee said.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 12, 1970
Litchfield firemen were called to Meeker Memorial Hospital at 5:20 p.m. Monday when a small fire broke out in the old hospital records room. The fire apparently started in paper packing in a box containing used X-ray equipment. A portion of the ceiling of the storage room was scorched and smoke from the fire seeped through all three hospital floors. Hospital Administrator Rueben Tangen said staff opened doors and used fans to help clear away smoke. Tangen said hospital personnel "reacted very well." On the floors nurses and other personnel cleared hallways, closed doors to patients' rooms, had blankets over door thresholds and stood ready for emergency action.
At least 75 percent of the students attending a meeting at the Little Theater last week indicated they could easily get drugs "Right Now." The most popular drug is marijuana in Meeker County, probation officer Douglas Oxenrider said. "Every day youg student goes to school," Oxenrider said, "he or she is faced with the question — to take drugs or not." Oxenrider was a member of a panel at the senior high on drugs, moderated by the Rev. Lee Mitchell. Another panel member, William Fuhrman, said he is optimistic about LHS students and their relationship with drugs. "MOst of our kids are pretty well educated about the dangers of drugs," Fuhrman said. Also on the plus side is a statement by Oxenrider that "not a single young person in Meeker has been apprehended for drug possession.
Deer hunters who stayed in Meeker County seemed to fare better than hunters who traveled to the far north on the first day of the deer hunting season. A number of big bucks were downed in the Litchfield area Saturday morning. Hillary Benjamin, son of the Hugh Benjamins,l who live just west of Litchfield, went "north" for his deer — about 100 yards north of the Benjamin place. Mrs. Duane Jordan downed her deer in the Forest City area. She downed a 200-pound doe at about 7:30 Saturday morning. Rich, Roger and Roland Wagner, hunting on their father's farm about six miles north of town, shot a large buck and two does early Saturday. The largest deer among some 80 brought in to the Carlson Meat Market in Grove City was a huge buck shot by 13-year-old Kevin Larson. Kevin, the son of Harvey Larson was hunting near his grandfather's place near Hawick. Other local hunters meeting success near home were Al Larson and Tom Hutton, who downed a doe and a buck along the Crow River north of town. Guy Anderson was out in the woods just a half hour Saturday morning at his father's cabin near Lake Mille Lacs when he downed a nice buck. Ray Doering, son of Glen Doerings, got his deer, a nice doe, hunting north of town. John Haugo, hunting with his dad, Walt, and brother, Jim, got a small buck in his first deer hunting effort near Park Rapids. Closer to home, Nick, Mike and Ted Weber, hunters in the Lake Stella area, brought home a 175-pound buck and a smaller spike buck.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 20, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. George Farnquist of Litchfield announced this week that they have rented the Plate building on Sibley Avenue and will open a Wells-Marshall Store at that location in the near future. The building is the former location of Mirmac's Clothing. The Farnquists are now remodeling and installing the fixtures. They plan to open the store with a complete line of hardware and appliances some time in January.
The possibility that Litchfield may have natural gas within the next two or three years was discussed at the city council meeting Monday night. In a special session called for the purpose of studying a possible transition for the city, councilmen met with Stanley M. Johnson, a representative of the Minnesota Valley Gas Co. of St. Peter. Mr. Johnson told councilmen that new oil basins in North Dakota and Canada are making increasing amounts of natural gas available. Litchfield's proximity to a new gas line would make it feasible for the firm to pipe gas into Litchfield if the community wants it. Although the area could not have gas for two years the company would like to know the community's wishes to make proper plans. Johnson said this firm is not a supplier. The gas would be piped into the city by a separate entity.
Col. Richard V. Fitzgerald, a Litchfield native wo served with Gen. Dwight Eisenhower at his headquarters during World War II and was known as an expert on military relations died suddenly of a heart attack on Nov. 7 at his Washington, D.C., home. Col. Fitzgerald graduated from LHS in 1903. He was associate editor of the Navy-Air Force Journal. He was born here in 1885 as one of seven children of Mr. and Mrs. John Fitzgerald. His parents and a brother are buried in the Catholic cemetery.
Litchfield's 1952 conference football champs dominated the all-conference team with three first team selections and three on the first team. John Christenson, Pat McCandless and Willard Ratike were first team selections. Jim Wilmot, Jerry Bever and Bruce Rethlake were named to the second team.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Magnuson of Minneapolis were placed under care at Meeker Memorial Hospital with injuries received when their car rolled over three times at 11 a.m. on Highway 12 east of Grove City. The couple, along with a 17-year-old daughter were returning to Minneapolis from Benson where they had been visiting relatives. Just east of Grove City the car struck a paving drain and went out of control. Mrs. Magnuson, driver of the car, is in fair condition. She suffered a fractured pelvis and a concussion. She will be hospitalized for from four to six months. Mr. Magnuson was released from the hospital Tuesday and the daughter was uninjured.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 16, 1905
Oct. 30 the pond at the mill froze over enough for skating. Nov. 8 the poind is open and total ice free.
Invitations are out announcing the marriage of Esther, oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Martin, to Ed Miller of Grove City. The marriage is to take place at the Swedish Baptist Church in Grove City. Esther is one of Crow River's nicest young ladies. She has the best wishes of her many friends, while Ed Miller is congratulated by all on his choice of bride.
William Arrowhead of Kingston sold his large gray team to Eber Vincent, consideration three hundred dollars.
The weather in the Manannah area of late is very discouraging for thrashers and farmers. Some of the farmers do no expect to get their threshing done until towards Christimas.
Miss Nelson announces a midseason display of beautifully trimmed dress hats at her store today. la variety of the latest and most artistic styles are to be selected from at reasonable prices.
Those who have been hauling wheat from the Cedar Mills area all seem to be oing to Hutchinson. What is wrong with Litchfield, may we ask?