20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 5, 2000
The Meeker County Board on Tuesday accepted the resignation of County Highway Engineer Gordon Regenscheid, who has held that position for the past 17 years. He will leave his job Nov. 10 to join the Minnesota Department of Transportation as an assistant district engineer. In his letter of resignation, Regenscheid noted that he enjoyed his tenure in Meeker County and that his work has been made easier by the dedication of county highway department employees. "Take good care of then," he advised the County Board. "They would be hard to replace."
Toilet paper — the weapon of choice during the Litchfield High School junior-senior wars — may be harmless but school administrators and law enforcement officials are concerned that TP-ing activity is something less than good, clean fun. LHS Principal Chris Bates, at the school's homecoming assembly, asked students to read off a list of student homes to be toilet papered that night. In response, a group of students toilet-papered the Bates home that night. Toilet papering is nothing new at homecoming time. Bates' house has been hit the last three years, but this year, profanity was also chalked in the driveway. As a result, a group of students has their honor passes revoked until the end of the semester. "A line was crossed," Bates said. "I'm sure it was done in the heat of the moment and the students regret their action."
The Dragons girls tennis team will take a 21-0 record into the state tourney after vanquishing Mankato East and New Ulm in regional competition at Gustavus Adolphus College. Jenna Anderson won a three-hour, 45-minute match at fourth singles to provide a key win. Tara and Briana Anderson won at one and two singles, and Krista Rambow won at three singles, while Holly Gilbertson-Brittany Bachman and Meghan and Shaon Woods won at third singles.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 7, 1970
The problem which arose over released time classes in the Litchfield school system has apparently been settled. At a special school board meeting Oct. 1, the board approved a resolution specifying that students away from classes to attend released time will not be required to make up class work they might miss. The board's resolution also specified that no tests would be given during released time, and that no new material would be introduced in released time periods. Members of the Litchfield Ministerial Association, the School Board and school officials held a long meeting on the issue on Thursday. A recent directive from the state Department of Education has stressed the fact that while students may be released from school for religious instruction, the school still must maintain its regular class schedule for students not attending released time classes.
Larry Swenson, Litchfield barber, bagged what was very likely the first deer taken in the county this season. The bow and arrow season opened Saturday, and Larry downed his small buck in a wooded area north of Litchfield, just a few minutes after sunrise. Larry has been a bow and arrow hunting enthusiast for four years, and this is his first deer kill.
A large Belgian horse owned by Myron Christenson was apparently felled by a shotgun Tuesday night in a pasture north of town. The horse, which was to be shipped to market within a week, carried a value of about $1,000. Christenson is offering $500 to anyone with information about the shooting.
Sixteen Cadette Girl Scouts from Litchfield were part of a large group of area Girl Scouts attended Cadette Glamor Day in Willmar Oct. 3. In the group were Nancy Hinten, Karen Brown, Kathy Bent, Heidi Harman, Cindy Staunton, Patty Schlosser, Joan Rangeloff, Diane Kofstad, Michelle Dollerschell, Jill Erickson, Laurie Anderson, Chris Ditty, Karen Kvam, Connie Berg, Janell Urdahl and Jilie Doering.
The annual Grove City High School homecoming festivities will begin on Thrusday evening, Oct. 15, when royalty will be crowned. Chosen as queen candidates this year are Jean Struthers, Bonnie Brown and Marlene Eggert. King candidates are Jerry Schmit, John Rueckert and Bryan Larson.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 2, 1952
The plans for the new St. Philip's School are near complete and final approval is anticipated. The school will be a two-story structure with eight grade rooms. The future building plans call for the opening of construction bids about the first of the year and breaking ground some time early in the spring. The new school is placed at $200,000. The architectural firm contracted to design the structure is the firm of Traynor and Hermanson, St. Cloud.
The mortgages of the Zion Lutheran Church and the church parsonage will be burned on Sunday, Oct. 12. For this big event in the history of the church, a program has been arranged which will include a special service presented by the Rev. E.C. Reinertson, president of the South Minnesota District, and a dinner following the service in the church parlors for church members. The burning of the two mortgages will take place in the afternoon. The program at this memorable event will include a complete history of Zion Church and its growth in Litchfield.
At a regular meeting of the city council Monday, permits for a new motel and dairy freeze werre approved. The new motel and dairy freeze will be located two blocks just north of Jewett's Creek.
Al Fenton, manager of Fenton Chevrolet Company, announced this week the appointment of Clayton LeRoy as service manager of the concern. LeRoy, who has extensive experience in the automotive line, will be in charge of all service.
This week there were several polio cases reported in Meeker County. Most were considered light cases with the exception of Litchfield accountant Fred Schulz, who was severely stricken and was taken to the Sister Kenny Institute Friday.
The biggest fish of the season was turned in by Dr. Lennox Danielson, who entered an 18-pound northern caught in Koronis Sept. 23. The second largest, a 13-pounder, was caught the same day by Mrs. Waldmer Swanson.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 7, 1905
Oscar Nelson, the 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew W. Nelson of Acton, may lose his right foot as the result of an accident Thursday morning. They were sawing wood on the Nelson farm and while the gasoline engine was still in motion, the belt slipped off. Oscar tried to work it back on when suddenly the belt caught his foot and he was hurled with great force against the water tank. The right foot was dislocated at the ankle and the bone protruded from the flesh, and the boy was otherwise bruised in a terrible manner. He was rendered unconscious and remained in that condition for some time. Dr. Robertson was called by telephone and came as soon as he could. He expresses some doubt as to whether the foot can be saved.
Perry Gengler, the only son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gengler, was on Monday morning this week united in married to Miss Rose Neidermeier of Greenleaf, daughter of Mrs. George Neidermeier, formerly of this town, now of Manannah. The wedding was a very pleasant one uniting two of the most popular young people in their respective communities. Miss Mary Neidermeier, sister of the bride, was bridesmaid, and Henry Weber was best man. Mary Neidermeier, cousin of the bride, made a very appealing flower girl. The young couple was showered with presents, many of them elaborate and of an expensive character. Mr. Gengler has taken his bride to the home farm southeast of town, which he has leased for a term of years from his parents, where they will be glad to welcome their many friends.
The chief of police has been ordered by the council to remove all cows from the fairground park.
The first of a series of five dances will be given by the Litchfield Dancing Club on Thursday evening of next week. A pleasant evening is being looked forward to.
Esther Kappel, who has been an inmate of the school for indigent children at Owatonna since the death of her father two years ago, died Monday morning from consumption at the age of 14. The remains were brought to Litchfield Tuesday, accompanied by Miss Hannah Swindelhus, an agent for the school.