20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 8, 2001
One of Litchfield's multi-million dollar companies is also an employee-owned company. Harlan Palm, the founder of Towmaster, sold 65 percent of the company to employees two years ago. "Employees have a very active role in how profitable we are," Janelle Johnson, general manager, said. Towmaster was named as the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce business of the year during the Chamber banquet Jan. 27. "We've been building trailers for more than 15 years," Johnson said. "We produce over 4,000 trailers a year and we ship them coast to coast. We also ship trailers to Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Guam and South America. Minnesota is still our No. 1 state, but California is second and New Jersey third." Johnson has been general manager of the firm since 1993. "For the first year, we built trailers on a farm south of Grove City," she said. Towmaster has grown rapidly over the years. "We've experienced 20 to 35 percent growth in each of the last six years we've been here."
By fall of 2002, school buses leaving Litchfield for athletic contests could be heading east instead of west. In late January, the Litchfield School District, which currently competes in the West Central Conference, received a letter from the Wright County Conference inquiring whether Litchfield would be interested in joining that group. St. Michael-Albertville intends to leave the eight-team Wright County Conference, creating an opening. Litchfield Activities Director Mike Olson received permission from the board to pursue the letter of inquiry. The Wright County Conference is now an eight-member league with teams from Annandale, Becker, Delano, Dassel-Cokato, Glencoe-Silver Lake, St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia and Watertown-Mayer.
Sixteen-year-old Litchfield magician Dan Sperry received the goal medal for his work at the Junior (under age 18) category of a magic contest at the 70th annual "Magicfest," a national competition of magicians in Columbus, Ohio. More than 1,000 magicians from all across the country attended the event. As a result of his gold medal performance, Sperry was named to return next year as one of the convention's featured performers.
St. Cloud State freshman Alex Carlson scored 19 points and added six assists for the Huskies in a 79-75 loss to South Dakota State Feb. 3. Carlson, a Litchfield native, has helped his team to a 15-4 mark so far this season.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 3, 1971
State Highway Commissioner Ted Walder told a meeting of area public officials in St. Paul that he sees no reason why Highway 12 cannot be a four-lane highway from the Twin Cities to Dassel by 1977. Walder's statement came at the conclusion of a two-hour meeting in state Sen. Stanley Holmquist's office in St. Paul. The meeting was held at the request of mayors from Litchfield and Willmar. The delegation from Litchfield and Willmar attending the meeting expressed concern that development of Highway 212 seems to have been preferred by the state over Highway 12.
Meeker County's new sheriff figures he could be making more money if he had stayed with the earth-moving and excavating business he operated prior to his election as sheriff, but he admits he wold not be as happy with his job as he is now. "There's something about police work I just can't get out of my blood," he says. "Away from full-time police work after resigning from the Litchfield force four years ago, after 13 years of service, he says he's simply felt "out of place in any work" besides police work. John Rogers is a man who seems to be most satisfied when he is very busy and the many duties of the sheriff's office keep him comfortably on the move. John and Pauline Rogers live just west of Litchfield in the Chicken Lake area. They have four children, Mike, 19; Sandy, 16; Mary Jane, 13; and Joe, 10.
Luanne Renner, Litchfield, caught a 2 1/2-pound northern during Sunday's Civil Defense fishing contest at Lake Ripley. And with one pull on the line, she won prizes for the largest fish, most fish and first fish caught in the contest. Her catch was the only fish caught in the two-hour contest Sunday. Grand prize awarded by drawing went to Mrs. Art Brynteson. It's an expense-paid weekend trip to Las Vegas. Charles Young, 82, won the prize for the oldest man fishing. The Duaine Harding family with six members fishing claimed a prize, while 16-month-old Rich Piepenburg took the prize for the youngest boy fishing. The youngest girl was Cari Marklowitz, 2.
Boyd Anderson was elected president of the Litchfield Golf Club at the annual meeting held Saturday night. Other officers named included Bob Everts, vice president; Dan Johnson, secretary; Glenn Wischmann, recording secretary; and four new directors, Glenn Bakeberg, Jerry Tierney, Dave Gabrielson and Ray M. Johnson.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 7, 1946
James Ryan sold his farm Monday to Dennis A. McCarthy of Forest City. The farm is 170 acres and located a short distance north and a bit west of Manannah village. Speaking of the sale, Mr. Ryan stated that selling the farm was like parting with an old pal. He had owned the farm for 58 years. In the early days on the farm, he sold cord wood for as low as 65 cents a cord and often no purchasers even at that price; eggs at 4 cents a dozen; and butter at 6 cents a pound. Mrs. Ryan had a wide reputation as a churner. The family was to get from 12 to 15 cents a pound. Potatoes brought 10 cents a bushel and often at that price, they were unsaleable and he had to haul them back from the market. At that, Mr. Ryan concluded, "we were all very happy and there were no strikes."
Bruce Alfred, the infant son of Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Wilmot, passed away on Sunday at the hospital. Survivors are his parents and a brother, age 7. Private funeral service was conducted Tuesday at the Erickson Funeral Home.
The upper grade pupils who are on the honor roll for the third six weeks at the Kingston school are: seventh-graders Genevieve Berquist, JoAnn Hart, Peter Merila, and Gerald Waataja; sixth-graders Annabelle Erickson and Jean Waataja; and Marvis Anderson, Mary Jane Merila, Carolyn Pietz, Ruth Pousi and Alice Root from eighth grade.
Mrs. Herman Kruger entertained about 40 residents in honor of Henry Kruger's 91st birthday last Thursday.
R.B. Hagglund and Lee Buckley arrived in Litchfield at 4 a.m. Wednesday, glad to be alive after a three-hour ride from Kimball in the height of the blizzard which had commenced in full force about 1 a.m. Receiving a call from Kimball before midnight, they reached the Coffin residence two miles east of Kimball on the Fairhaven road, where Mrs. Abraham Coffin had passed away. On the return trip the visibility was almost nil and they could stay on the road only by opening the side windows and slowly proceeding in second gear, occasionally getting a glimpse of either side of the road to determine their position. Reaching Litchfield, Mr. Hagglund states was like entering another world it was so easy to see.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 3, 1906
Work on the brick work of the telephone building which Richard Welch is erecting for the Litchfield Telephone Exchange Company has begun the fore part of the week. The work on the same is in charge of John H. Engstrom and will be rushed whenever this wintry weather will permit. It is hoped to have the building ready in time to receive the new switchboard, which will be shipped from the eastern factory about Feb. 10. The site of the building is a busy scene on days when the crew of 11 men is at work.
Elias Johnson, resident in the north part of Swede Grove town, met with a severe loss on Friday of last week in that his residence with most of the contents was completely destroyed by fire. The fire, which started from a defective kitchen flue, had made much headway before it was discovered. Mr. Johnson was absent from the home at the time, but his brother, Nels, and the children were home.
Jerry Sherwood, who went up to Willmar to bid on some county ditch contracts, landed heavily. He secured the contracts for $70,000 worth of ditches to be dug in the north part of Kandiyohi County.
Henry Krussow out in Ellsworth recently cut one foot with an ax. How seriously, we have not been able to learn.
The work on the new bridge at Forest City is progressing. Commissioner Flynn is spending most of his time there overseeing the work. Joe Turck is boarding the bridge crew besides assisting with the work between providing meals.
A total eclipse of the moon was in progress Thursday night between the hours of one and three in the morning. There was, however, little interest shown in it. Few got out of warm beds to view it. Some got up from warm beds to view it through windows before climbing back into bed.