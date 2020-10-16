20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 19, 2000
Just when it looked like the earth would have to move before a new hotel would open in Litchfield, the earth has begun to move. Preparation on a five-acre site that will be home for the AmericInn Motel and Suites began last week on the east edge of the city just off Highway 12. Target date for completion of the 38-unit motel is mid- to late-May. "It's nice to get started," said Rodney Lindquist, chief executive officer for ETC Enterprises of Waite Park, developers of the project. "It's been a long process."
During their work day Tuesday, mail carriers at the Litchfield Post Office went out on test drives. They were trying out two newly arrived vehicles that are 85 percent driven by ethanol fuel, which is available at Cenex in Litchfield. One of the new vehicles will be used for mail delivery while the other will be used to deliver parcels.
"Farmer" Norma Berke, dressed in farmer garb, was among residents at Bethany Home who much enjoyed the Halloween songs perfomed by two Head Start classes. The kids came in costume to Bethany. Norma and other residents commented that the kids were so well behaved. "They're little darlings," Norma said of the little visitors.
From January to September 2000, the Meeker County Food Shelf has served 700 families and has donated 28,221 pounds of food to these families. In the midst of a membership drive during November, food shelf coordinator Brenda Voight is looking for more non-perishable canned or boxed foods and personal items such as tooth paste and diapers. Money donations are also needed to purchase meat, eggs and other perishable products. Incorporated as a local private nonprofit corporation in 1983, the food shelf is governed by a 10-member board of directors. "The food shelf is entirely dependent on churches, civic clubs and social services agencies and individuals for food, time and money," Voight said.
Twine Ball Inn, opening soon under new management in downtown Darwin -- watch for details.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 14, 1970
Litchfield area youngsters will have an unusual chance to sit in on a pair of fascinating children's plays by a skillful group of actors Friday night. The Children's Theater Company of Minneapolis Institute of Art will present "Three Billy Goats Gruff" and "Three Little Pigs" starting at 7:30 in the Junior High Auditorium. This charming pantomime play is being sponsored by the Litchfield PTA. The two plays are especially intended to appeal to youngsters in the four- to eight-year-old age group. Using colorful costumes and scenery, the cast of three professionals and four students presents the plays in pantomime to music while a narrator tells the story.
An unusual October snowstorm disrupted LHS homecoming activities over the weekend. Due to the unpleasant weather the annual homecoming game was held over from Friday night to Monday night. However, the homecoming dance was held on schedule Friday night. The LHS band under Keith Johnson had worked hard preparing their halftime show and the band was on hand Monday night to present a sparkling show.
The possibility of establishing a joint city-county dump was the topic of a meeting at the Community Building on Monday. Attending were members of the Litchfield Planning Commission and members of the Meeker County Planning Commission. Also discussed was the possibility of a county dump that would serve the rural areas as well as the urban area.
The residential area phase of the United Charities Fund Drive will get under way on Oct. 15. Mrs. Stan Hydeen and Mrs. H.M. Silverthorne are co-chairpersons of the residential drive. Heading the drive in the southeast section will be Mrs. Walt Haugo and Mrs. Art Tostenrud. In the northeast section leaders will be Mrs. Rober Peifer and Mrs. Don Ellig. Mrs. Glenn Young will head the drive in Crescent Park. In the trailer court the head person will be Mrs. Orrie Volinkaty. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Olander will head the drive downtown. In the northwest section Mrs. Gary Peterson will lead and in the northeast the head will be Mrs. Alice Volkenant. In the southwest section leaders will be Miss Harriette Anderson and Mrs. Bennel Draxten.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 15, 1952
Gary Johnson, all-state guard on last year's Litchfield High School football team and now attending Gustavus Adolphus College, was taken to the University Hospital Monday for treatment of polio. He became ill Sunday, but at last report his case was described as mild. Gary is a member of the Gustavus football team. He was in uniform Saturday for the game against St. Thomas but did not play. One case of the disease was reported in the ocunty last week. William Korman, three-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Korman of Eden Valley, was taken to Kenny Institute on Friday.
John Allen, 71, was seriously injured when he fell while putting up storm windows last Wednesday. Injuries received in the fall were a broken nose, cheek bone and wrist, three ribs and shock. He was rushed to Meeker Memorial Hospital here and then to Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Steinke Jr. of Eden Valley, who were married at Eden Valley Saturday, found it necessary to postpone their wedding trip. The couple was being honored at a bridal luncheon following the wedding when a number of those attending became ill. Mrs. Steinke is the former Coleen Fink, a recent graduate of the St. Cloud School of Nursing. She was due to start work at the hospital here.
Russell Sandry, 14-year-old son of Mrs. and Mrs. Henry Sandry of Grove City, suffered a serious eye injury Tuesday noon when the pupils were going home from school for lunch. In attempting to protect his younger brother from being hit by stones tossed by schoolmates, he was struck in his eye with a short stick. He was taken to a specialist in Minneapolis and underwent surgery Friday. It is not known yet whether he will lose sight in the eye.
Lelie Benson, a 24-year-old farmer living south of Dassel, probably owes his life to the fact that an unusual heavy clump of weeds lines the roadway near his rural place. Because of the heavy growth, he was heard when he called for help after being caught in the rollers of a corn picker. Arthur Johnson, a county highway employee who was mowing along a county road, heard what he thought were calls for help as he mowed heavy growth along the roadway. It was estimated he reached Benson about 15 minutes after he was trapped. He found Benson tightly caught and summoned help. Benson was taken to the hospital here where the lower third of his right leg was amputated Monday. He is now on the road to recovery.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 13, 1905
William Owen and his talented company will appear in Litchfield Oct. 24. The play they will present is Othello.
The Ostmark congregation tendered their pastor, Rev. O. Hallberg of this city, a surprise on Saturday last. They presented him with a purse of $43.50.
A load of ice was taken to Grove City Tuesday to relieve the ice famine which has existed there.
Dr. P.H. Puffer, chiropractor who located in Litchfield about six weeks ago for the practice of his profession, has removed to Oakville, Ontario, having found the field here unprofitable. While in Litchfield he occupied the German Lutheran parsonage.
Fred A. Kopplin has for sale between 500 and 600 storm sashes. These sashes were made as the lumber was nice and dry. They are glazed, well-puttied and properly primed. They are sold at a reasonable price. Our people can do no better than patronize a home industry.