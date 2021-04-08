20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 19, 2001
Tossing five- to 30-pound sand bags for four hours might not sound like much fun, but a group of Litchfield High School students said they were happy to contribute their efforts to curbing the waters of the rising Minnesota River in Granite Falls last week. Most members of the senior class traveled to Granite Falls about two school busses. They joined teens from neighboring towns in building dikes behind homes along Prentice Street where the rapid flowing Minnesota River had swallowed most backyards. "We may not get paid for this, but it certainly is worth the effort," one student said. About 50 LHS students worked in a large backyard in Granite to build a dike against the marauding river. Teachers Dave Stottrup and Chip Rankin led the students in their work.
Old will become new again this summer as the city of Litchfield undertakes to restore the bandstand in Central Park. Litchfield City Council voted unanimously to ask for bids on a project that would raze the grandstand structure and rebuild it in a fashion as it looked 75 years ago. "This project will be done right," City Administrator Bruce Miller said in announcing plans. "When completed it should look as it did 75 years ago." The current bandstand is actually the second in city history. The first came daround the 1860s or 1870s. When it was torn down it was replaced by the sturdy present structure. Miller said there seems to be much public support for the project right now.
Grove City's grocery store, Red's Market, will soon close. Red Malmquist, who has owned the store the past 12 years, said he is closing the business because it has become difficult to show a profit. "It's just gotten too hard," he said. "We're not making money. Sales are less and less, and expenses are higher and higher." No on has expressed an interest in buying the the main street building. "I'd like to thank everyone for their patronage and friendship," he said. "We're going to miss the people who have shopped here."
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 7, 1971
When the curtain falls on the last performance of "Up the down staircase" Saturday night at the Litchfield Little Theatre, it will mark the end of an era in dramatics in Litchfield. The production is the last play to be directed by Floyd Warta, who will retire after the close of the school year after 34 years on the LHS faculty. Warta has been directing plays and teaching English and speech at the schools since the fall of 1937 when he took his first teaching job here. For Floyd Warta, directing plays has been one of the most enjoyable and satisfying aspects of his work. "You have to get real close to kids working with them on a play," he says. "You shuck the formality of the classroom and get down to a person-to-person basis." Warta has aspirations to be a newspaperman when he graduated from the University of Minnesota in mid-Depression with a degree in creative writing and journalism. There weren't any jobs in the newspaper business then, so Floyd went back to Mankato State to take the brief additional work to acquire a teaching certificate. Floyd's first play here he remembers, was "Growing Pains." Merle Carlson, the fellow that runs the Mobil station was in it. There was a Nordstrom girl too, he said. He does recall his stage manager for his first production here was a particularly energetic young man named Ray Williams, who became one of the first LHS graduates to be killed in action in the war. The best actors here? Floyd was reluctant to zero in on that, but the names of PeeWee Current and Lucille McDonald did come up. Lucille McDonald, he recalls, did come to him as an eighth-grader and said she wanted to be in a play. "In the course of the conversation, I said, 'Cry for me.' She promptly burst into a torrent of tears -- she got the role," Warta said.
The Litchfield tennis team swept every set as they rolled over arch rivals Willmar and Hutchinson in opening matches of the season alst week. The Dragons stormed past Willmar 7-0 as freshman Bill Nolen set the pace with an opening win over Willmar's Wyley 7-5, 8-6. Tim Puckett at two singles and Dwight Henkelmann at three singles also won in straight sets, and Steve Pieh and Jerry Breen won at number one singles. Against Hutch, Billy Nolen and Tim Puckett were again straight-set winners, and Dan Gabrielson won in the third singles slot.
Mark Schoolmeesters' two-out single in the sixth inning drove home Kurt Birkemeyer with the winning run in a 2-1 Litch win over Kerkhoven.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 18, 1946
Thieves broke into the Edwards Pool Hall last Friday night and removed the office safe containing a large amount of money and many important papers. Entrance was gained through the north side of the building. The rear door had been battered, but the attempt to force it failed. The safe was a small one, about 22-by-26 in dimensions, and weighed about 300 pounds. Officers believe it was taken away by car.
John Neitzel of Minneapolis, a brakeman on the Great Northern Railway, fell under a freight car last Friday night at 11:30 and lost his right arm just above the elbow. It was while cars were being switched that he fell and the wheel severed his arm. He was found immediately by another brakeman, and an ambulance was called and Neitzel was taken immediately to the hospital here. Neitzel had been associated with the railroad for 53 years. In the accident, his arteries had been pinched together to stifle bleeding, otherwise he would likely have bled to death.
Mary Nilles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Nilles, a student in the Litchfield schools, was declared Meeker County's spelling champion and entrant in the state contest, which will be held in Minneapolis on May 4. Second-best speller was Conrad Woetzel, a student in District 31 north of Dassel, while third-place winner was Delight Bullard from District 18 in Union Grove Township.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 31, 1906
Mrs. Anna Cronhamn has just received a license to practice midwifery in Minnesota. Cronhamn is a graduate of Lund, Sweden, which is a famous college town. Her home is in the Nels Ringdahl residence in the northwest part of town, where she will be found at all times.
The members of the village council met in regular session Monday. A communication from March Bros. with reference to the use of electric current from the Forest City dam where it is contemplated to install an electrical plant, was laid on the table until the next regular meeting, when it is expected the promoters of the project will explain their proposition in more detail. The committee appointed to investigate a fire alarm system reported the approximate cost of such a project to be $145.50. It was voted to install the system which includes 50 fongs placed in the rooms of as many fireman, all connected to the city hall and the waterworks plant.
Terry Dougherty out in Manannah is rejoicing over the arrival of an 11-pound boy.
One of Will Murphy's sons in Kingston had his foot badly cut by a playmate.
HORSES FOR SALE: 69 head of Norman bred colts from six months to three years old will be offered for sale at the livery barn of Hunter and Lounsbury Litchfield on Monday, Wednesday, April 9-11. Cash or bankable paper.
A Minneapolis gentleman who was on his way from that city to Brown's Valley automobile, was unable to proceed further Sunday than the farm of Albert Schultz north of town on account of the mud developed by the heavy rain that day. Mr. Schultz hauled the machine to town and it was shipped by rail to its destination the following day.