20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 17, 2001
Continuing controversy over city police protection has divided the Grove City City Council and possibly cost the city of 600 residents its mayor. According to minutes of the May 8 city council meeting, the council unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor Dorothy Lindstrom. In a split vote at the May 8 meeting the council voted to have one full-time and one part-time police officer. The move for a part-time officer was a switch for the city, which has two full-time officers, Police Chief Steve Schultz and officer Brian Peterka. Lindstrom’s letter of resignation said she would resign May 1. She had been mayor for just over two years.
Local doctors will continue to provide emergency room coverage at Meeker County Memorial Hospital during regular weekday working hours. The MCMH Board of Directors approved an agreement between doctors from Litchfield’s two clinics during a meeting. Under the deal, doctors from the two clinics will cover the emergency room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for about $275 per day, or about $72,000 annually. The hospital sought quotes for total outside emergency room coverage, and proposals for 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week emergency room coverage ranged from $600,000 to $917,000 annually. Hospital board member Mike Boyle described the meeting that led to the agreement as “long and tedious” and noted that a broad range of issues were discussed positively with medical staff. Dr. Anita Strei, who represents the medical staff on the hospital board, said the agreement is a good example of what can happen when the hospital and medical staff and doctors work together to solve a problem.
The Meeker County Board on Tuesday awarded bids totalling $417,960 for the purchase and installation of address signs that by summer’s end will be posted near all rural residences in the county. The project is intended to make rural residences more readily identifiable to emergency units. Townships have agreed to cover the cost of the sign purchases while the county will cover the cost of installation. M-R Sign Co. of Fergus Falls was the low bidder on the signs at $62,460, just $102 less than the figure of the next lowest bidder. H&R Construction of Dalton had the low bid among four on installation.
Eleven employees of Custom Products were honored in ceremonies at the facility for their attendance records. Two employees were cited for particularly impressive records. Bob Reed had a perfect attendance record for 11 years, and Larry Grams had a perfect attendance record for seven years.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 19, 1971
Crossing gates at the Sibley Avenue rail crossing in Litchfield “would seem feasible,” Roger Lehrke, signal supervisor for the Burlington Northern Railroad, said before a hearing of the Minnesota Public Safety Commission here Wednesday morning. Lehrke said that in his opinion the installation of gates or enlarging the signal lights to 12 inches were the only two alternatives open to improving safety at the crossing. Lehrke’s testimony came during a two-and-one-half hour session of the commission at the Community Building. Disagreement developed during the meeting over how well Burlington Northern crews provide flag man protection at the crossing during the daily switching work. Alton J. Conway, Willmar trainmaster, said trainmen were maintaining safety at the crossing. About 12 freight trains and two passenger trains pass through Litchfield on an average day. Passenger trains are permitted to travel a maximum speed of 79 mph through town, while freights have a 65 mph limit. Harold Bradford, attorney for the railroad, said Burlington Norther was not supporting any changes at the crossing.
The possibility of securing a new style air inflated building to house the hockey rink is being considered by the Litchfield Hockey Assn. At a recent meeting here a firm made a presentation to the hockey group. The structure cold be leased for about $6,000 per year under a six-year contract. After six years, the structure would become the property of the hockey group.
A 10-year-old Dassel boy, whose parents operate the Sears store in Litchfield, died at about 9 a.m. Monday when his bicycle was struck by a car. The accident happened on old highway 15 about a quarter-mile north of Dassel. The boy, a fourth-grader at the Dassel school, died almost instantly in the crash.
Members of the conservation class at LHS rescued 206 northerns from Jewett’s Creek at the northwest corner of Lake Ripley Thursday afternoon. The 21 boys and three girls, under the direction of instructor Gary Larson, netted the fish and hauled them over to Lake Ripley in wash tubs. It’s believed the fish came upstream from the Crow River and then were stymied by the dam. Permission for the project was given by Litchfield area game warden Don Kasper. The northerns ranged up to 5 pounds in weight.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 23, 1946
Proof that there are still some mighty good friends in the world took place at the J.R. Johnson farm one mile east of Strout last Tuesday when 10 neighbors came to the aid of Don Johnson. Johnson has been running the J.R. Johnson farm but was stricken with an acute attack of appendicitis and was taken to the Litchfield Hospital. There was work to be done on the farm, so George Lee, Harry Peterson, Roy Nelson, John Lundin, Roy Nygaard, Harvey Anderson, Art Nelson, Ralph Johnson, Raymond Lee and Vernon Benson came to their aid with six tractors. In six hours, the crew completed a 40-acre tract, plowing, discing and dragging. It’s good neighbors like the Johnsons have that make this a better world in which to live.
Fifteen-year-old Tom Russell, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Russell, pulled in a big northern Sunday afternoon at Lake Washington. The fish weighed 14 pounds, and Tom snagged it while fishing from shore. He had a tough time getting the fish in, and just as he got it to shallow water, the line broke. Tommy jumped after it and grabbed it by the gills and hauled it in.
Coming through to win for the fifth consecutive year, the LHS track and field team still holds the District 20 track title. Willmar and Litchfield were neck and neck through most of the meet with the Dragons finally pulling away. Lee Meade of Litchfield was the high-point man of the meet with 21 points, winning the high jump, the broad jump, and the 100- and 200-yard dashes.
Gerald, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bauer, was severely cut Tuesday of last week when he was struck on the mouth with a golf club while out on the course. Gerald was out looking for lost golf balls when he stopped to talk to a group of boys who were golfing. One of the boys swung an iron accidentally, striking Gerald and making a cut from the bottom of his nose to his lip, a cut requiring nine stitches. He was a hospital patient overnight.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 12, 1906
The senior class entertainment drew a large crowd to the Opera House on Friday evening of last week. The operetta put on by them was “the Old Singing Woman.” This was given in three acts or scenes. The operetta provided for a large chorus and in addition, the Misses Marjorie Brown, Lucille Wells and Portia Joubert had solo parts. The St. Cloud Boys Quartette had a prominent part in the program and furnished a number of selections. Miss Smith, teacher of music in the St. Cloud normal school, rendered solos, as did Miss Van Houten of this city. The audience was large and representative, and was well pleased with the entertainment. The gross receipts of the evening were 127. After deducting a sufficient amount to pay for a speaker for the commencement exercises, the remainder will be remitted to the San Francisco earthquake sufferers.
Patrick R. Branley, son of Patrick Branley of Harvey, was killed Saturday morning in Minneapolis while working as a brakeman on the Great Northern. He was running on through freight and passed through Litchfield at about 5 o’clock in the morning. On reaching Minneapolis about three or four hours later, he met with sudden death. He was hanging to the side of a box car and was struck by a switch post. A telegram brought brought news of the mishap here and his father was notified. He came to town and in the company of John C. Branley and Agent Al J. Whitaker went down on the afternoon train and brought the remains back to Litchfield. He was 25 years 25 years of age and a young man popular with his acquaintenances. His death in this manner is deply deplored.
Hugh Angier is now nicely located on his claim near Hovland on the shores of Lake Superior above Duluth. He had a stormy passage on the lake before arriving at his destination with the waves rolling more than six feet high.
Dan Burns of Forest City, while at work painting the F.R. Hill residence north of town on Tuesday, fell from the height of 16 feet and broke an arm.