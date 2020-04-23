20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 27, 2000
A picture may be worth a thousand words, but members of the Litchfield Library Board hope the pictures they unveiled Monday will be worth a lot more in donations toward a new library. The Library Board was joined by architects as they showed plans for a new library at the Monday City Council meeting. The drawings presented by Jeff Kelly Architects portrayed what all agreed would be an impressive community showcase, which would serve the community well into the future. Now the question is how will the structure, with its $2.1 million price tage, be paid for? "Where are we at with the fundraising?" Council member Pete Kormanik asked of the Library Board. "The building looks very nice," Mayor Vern Madson said. "Now can we raise the money?" Though members of the Library Board did not reveal how much money had been raised to date, all seemed positive about reaching the goal. "Having a completed design is a big step," Library Board member Mickey Scullard said. "Now the work really begins," Library Board member Everett Reilly said of fundraising.
Brian Fett will receive his Eagle Scout award at a court of honor at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Church in Grove City. The award is the highest a Boy Scoutt can earn. He has earned 25 merit badges under the leadership of Scoutmaster Dean Rueckert. Brian is the son of Dave and Wendy Fett of Grove City.
Carrie Braness, who compiled a record of seven state championships, four in the triple jump and three in the high jump, at LHS has continued her track success at the University of Nebraska where she has 385 scholastric records. Carrie hit the 6-foot height, her all-time high jump best, in the recent Big 12 Conference meet.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 29, 1970
At press time, five area citizens had filed as candidates for the Litchfield School Baord. Among filings were those of Don Brock, the incumbent Mrs. Leslie Tyler, David Gabrielson, Fred (Bud) Lalonde and Art Olson. One incumbent whose term will expire, Wendell Nelson, is not a candidate for reelection.
Winners in the Arbor Day essay contest sponsored by the Litchfield Women's Club have been announced. Students in the fifth and sixth grades in Litchfield schools participated. Among the winners were Susan Gross, Wendy Puckett, Dennis Loch, Bill Dibb and Paul Scharmer.
LHS senior Theresa Quinn has been awarded a scholarship to Macalester College by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Quinn of Darwin. She won the Reader's Digest Merit Award. It will provide most of the tuition costs for four years at Macalester. Theresa plans to major in Spanish and hopes to become a high school Spanish instructor.
Litchfield Mayor Fred Berke suffered a severe fracture of the right forearm in a fall from his horse Monday at his farm southwest of Litchfield. He will be a patient at the hospital here for several days.
Sgt. Michael Thomes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Deb Thomas was wounded in action in Vietnam on April 11. Mike, a squad leader, was wounded with shrapnel in his thigh during action in the Da Nang area. Out of the 96 in his company, only 38 are left, the rest being killed or wounded in heavy action.
Two persons were injured early Sunday evening when they were thrown from a motorcycle after it struck a dog on Highway No. 1 about three miles southwest of Litchfield. Taken to Meeker County Memorial Hospital were Robert Greenhow, 20, driver and Nan Osdaba, 19, passenger. They suffered extensive abrasions.
Jerry Dilley won the two mile, Sheldon Wallmow won the mile; Dan Puckett won the 880; Dean Rueckert won the long jump; Chuck Benson won the pole vault; and Chuck McCamy won the high jump as the Dragons won a three-way track meet over Montevideo and Benson.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 29, 1952
Michael O'Fallon, Litchfield's lone entrant in the state speech tournament at Hamline University, won top honors for his original oration, "Quo Vadis." Competing with winners from seven other regions, O'Fallon was one of four regional winners to win a superior rating in original oratory.
The Rev. and Mrs. Drell Bernhardson arrived Tuesday to take over the pastorate at the First Lutheran Church of Grove City. The Bernhardsons moved into the parsonage Wednesday when their funiture arrived from Hooper, Neb. Their children, Carol and Mark, visited with paternal grandparents in Moorhead during the moving date.
A state rough fish removal crew hauled 5,000 pounds of bullheads out of a pair of fish traps placed at the east and south ends of Lake Ripley last week, but the fish will be released to be eventually caught on a line. A Nebraska firm bought the fish at 10 cents a pound and then releases them to a manmade lake in Nebraska. The firm then sells the right to catch fish in the lake at the cost of $1 for every 15 bullheads taken.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 29, 1905
C.F. Smith of Ellsworth hauled out 14 loads of lumber Tuesday with the assistance of his neighbors. The lumber will be used in the erection of a huge bar, 50x70 feet in ground dimension. The work of construction will commence at once.
Peter Miller of Forest Prairie brought the scalp of a timberwolf and received the usual bounty of $7.50 allowed for the full grown animales of that class. Mr. Miller has his eye on four more of the same litter and also on the old female.
The city council had a special meeting Monday night to consider applications for saloon licenses. Eight applications were considered and all were approved. The amount of money to be paid by ech saloon had been set previously at $750.
Jens Thoen is still on the sick list in Harvey.
Patrick Casey of Darwin, accompanied by Jerry O'Brien of Ellsworth, departed Wednesday for Langensburg, Canada, where they will break virgin ground soil, returning probably in the fall. They took with them eight horses and other personal effects. Dan Casey had gone on before them and awaited their coming.
Two young men have arrived from Norway and are staying with Mrs. L. Hanson of Strout.
The large barn of William Nelson of the town of Danielson was completely consumed by fire Monday afternoon shortly after the noon hour. How it originated is not known. In addition to the barn there was destroyed the granary and machine shed, which were connected to the barn. The barn was a large one, and its loss is considered a setback to the owner.
The following salaries were set by the council at its most recent meeting: Water plant - Emil Aveldson and A.T. Cathcart $50 per year; J.J. O'Loughlin, night watchman, $45; Chief of Police William Christoph $50 per year; City Attorney $100 per year; street commissioner P.E. Mortenson $2 per day.