20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 15, 2001
Anderson Chemical Company has been named as Outstanding Business of the year by the Meeker County Economic Development Commission. The award recognizes a company that shows the spirit of community stewardship in support of the Meeker County Community. "Anderson Chemical started here in 1907 in a garage," Joe Egge, MCDC director said. "Today the firm has a multi-building campus here. They are a great company. They send products all over the region."
Emergency crews may have an easier time locating residences in the county if a plan outlined to Meeker County township officers goes into effect. As the township officers held their annual meeting with the Meeker County Board, Sheriff Mike Hirman detailed a plan under which each rural residence in the county would have a highly visible sign attached to a post at the base of the driveway indicating the location number. Cost of the sign is estimated to be about $10 would be paid by the township. Hirman said that the county has a state-of-the-art 911 emergency system but that the efficiency of the system is negated if emergency crews are delayed looking for house numbers. Township officers approved the concept via a voice vote at the meeting.
The Litchfield Public Library has a total of 3,730 registered users. Townships with the most users are as follows: Litchfield 249, Greenleaf 165, Forest City 142, Darwin 129, Manannah and Forest Prairie 95.
Sid Herrick and Allen Gulbransen were reappointed to the Litchfield Public Utilities Commission. Rather than a voice vote, council members chose a secret ballot to make the appointments. Herrick received six votes and Gulbransen four.
Fourth and fifth-grade students at Wagner School set a school record during this year's Jump Rope for Heart. Students raised $7,643 with their efforts. Rick Loge, physical education instructor who supervised the effort, said he was very pleased. "We'd expected to raise $4,000 to $5,000," Loge said. One of the students raised $526 all by herself, Loge said.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 14, 1971
Two Meeker REA employees escaped without serious injury Monday morning when their truck went out of control and tipped on ice-slicked, fogbound Highway 12 at about 8:30. Eugene Anderson, the driver, and Ivan Olson, Grove City, were unhurt. The accident happened about five miles east of Litchfield. Anderson told authorities he touched the brakes to slow down for a bus ahead of him when the truck went out of control and overturned on the south side of the road. Minutes after this mishap another accident happened at the scene. A Culligan soft water truck driven by Norman Rusk was following behind an eastbound stock truck. When the cattle truck slowed, Rusk attempted to break and his vehicle skidded and struck a parked REA truck. There were no injuries.
Nancy Leitch, six-year-old daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Leitch, 612 N. Holcombe, suffered a fractured leg in a fall while skiing at Mt. Telemark Monday. Nancy is a first-grader at Wagner School.
Some 60 volunteers will begin a seven-day drive March 6 to solicit members for the newly formed Meeker County Concert Assn. Mrs. Doug Snelling will head the membership drive and she will be assisted by Dr. Tom Tranby. Tickets for the three-concert series will be priced at $22.50 for a family membership. No single concert tickets will be available. Attractions to appear as part of the series are Will Roy, a leading basso with the New York City Opera; "The Six," a mixed sextette, which will present a avaried program, and "Silver Strings," an eight-member ensemble.
Flashing to their 16th consecutive victory, the Litchfield Bantam hockey team swept to the Central Minnesota Bantam Hockey League crown over the weekend. The Litch Bantams won the league title with a close, hard-fought win over St. Cloud North 2-1. Paul Davidson got Litchfield off to a good start with a first-period goal, with Billy Nolen assisting. Then Joe Ross followed by rifling in a goal with Nolen again assisting. Litch's sterling defensive play anchored by defenseman Bruce Karg, allowed St. Cloud just seven shots on goal. Litchfield fired 27 shots on the St. Cloud goalie.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 7, 1946
An audience that sorely taxed the capacity of the Litchfield High School auditorium attended the afternoon program sponsored by the Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Assn. in connection with its annual meeting held on Saturday. It is estimated that the attendance reached over 2,000. The directors whose terms were about to expire were mostly reelected. They include John A. Nordberg of Dassel, Irving W. Clifton of Litchfield, Chas Ness of Litchfield, and Frank E. Lawrence of Greenleaf. Gov. Edward Thye was the featured speaker of the afternoon. The governor introduced himself as a farmer. He is one, for his real home is on the form located near Northfield, which he visits every week. Mr. Thye intimated that state income taxes should be maintained to supply the needs of the state.
Anton Nelson and Carl Y. Nelson of Rosendale were in Minneapolis Wednesday.
After two and one-half years in the Navy, Darwin barber Clifford Braaten is again greeting patrons at his shop.
Tabulations completed this week by Carl Warren of the Meeker County draft board show that Meeker County boys are rapidly returning from service. A total of 1,745 men were processed through the local board from this county. That leaves a total of 645 men still in service. There were 40 who were killed while in service who had gone through the Meeker County draft procedure. Twenty more who were not registered as from here, but who had relatives here or lived here, were also fatal casualties.
Phil (Punky) Whitaker QM 3/c wrote his dad, Phil Sr., that five cases of Litchfield Produce turkeys were loaded on his ship LST 926 when they dropped ancho in Bruckner Bay of Okinawa to take on supplies. All the boys always mention the fact when they see some products from home in far away places, and without fail, they always get a kick out of it.
Nineteen Girl Scouts of Troop 111 were invested in a candlelight service held Thursday at Community Hall. The girls were Carol Jean Brown, Martha Chilstrom, Delville Harder, Shirley Johnson, Patricia Lindberg, Peggy Ann Nilles, Sandra Olson, Betty Pettingill, Shirley Stark, Esther Smith, Doreen Swanson, Charlene Urdahl, Betty Yanke, Jeanne O'Fallon and Delores Frelander. Following the service an entertaining program was given which included piano solos, recitations and songs. The older girls of the troop served coffee and cake to the mothers.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 10, 1906
Jens Nelson of Rosendale met with an accident Monday while trying to start his gasoline engine. His gasoline engine refused to run. To get at the difficulty he removed the part of the machine to view the interior. He used a match. The result was an explosion that singed his eyebrows and burned his face to some extent.
The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Greenleaf Creamery was ed on Saturday of last week. Those who were present were pleased to hear of good done during the past year. The following officers were elected to serve the ensuing year: S.C. Stone, president; N. Barrick, treasurer; J.H. Lawrence, John Johnson and D.H. Duckering, directors. J.H. Lawrence was reelected as manager.
At about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, as Wm Young was passing the building occupied by the Meeker County Cooperative, he detected the odor of burning wood and upon investigation, a fire was discovered in the basement at the rear end of the building, in which was located the boiler and the heating plant. The alarm was immediately turned in and the department responded promptly and in a short time four streams of water were plying about the store. The firemen soon realized they had hard work ahead to confine the blaze and succeeded after a very stubborn fight in confining the blaze for which they were praised at every hand. At five o'clock the flames broke through the roof and seemed to make the surroundings as light as day. At that time, it was seen that the building was doomed and firemen turned their attention to saving other buildings. Willing hands turned to removing items from Misses Johnson's place and the Olson music store, and the Ledger \office. The origin of the blaze is entirely a matter of conjecture as everything seemed in order when Messrs. Rygh and Matthews left the store between 9 and 10 p.m. Manager Rygh informs us that the stock was valued at from $20,000 to $22,000 with insurance at $16,000. Chief Tenger and the firemen worked like heroes and are deserving of all the praise they are receiving in one of the hardest-fought fires in Litchfield's history.