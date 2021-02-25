20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 8, 2001
Look up at the sky. It may not be Superman, but it could be a super deal for Litchfield Airport. The Litchfield City Council on Monday approved a proposal by the Minnesota Cloud Dancers aerobatics club to use the local airport as a training site. The plan still needs the approval of the Federal Aviation Commission, but local support gives a good chance of approval. Many members of the club house their planes at Flying Cloud Airport. The club uses several airports for training, including those at St. Peter and Waseca. The club practice sessions usually involves five to six plane, with a spotter on the ground.
There is a flood at Litchfield High School. Not from broken water pipes or backed up sewer, but from the rush of soft drinks out of the high school vending machines. Last school year, Bernick's Pepsi of Willmar sold $55,000 worth of beverages through LHS vending machines. Of the $55,000, the school received $17,000. The school uses that money to help fund various projects ranging from financing the homecoming dance to covering expenses for school blood drives, according to Mike Olson, activities director. But this sweet river of revenue could dry up if a bill in the state Legislature becomes law. The bill would ban pop machines from schools, except for areas not accessible to students, like teachers lounges.
Hannah Warner will present her senior piano recital at 2 p.m. April 11 at First Baptist Church in Litchfield. As part of her bachelor of music degree requirements, she will perform the works of Antonio Soler, Beethoven and Morton Gould. Warner is a senior at Wheaton College of Music located 45 minutes outside of Chicago. She will graduate in May. Hannah is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Warner of Litchfield.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 3, 1971
The Litchfield City Council heard a preliminary report on the problem at the community's sewage treatment plan at Monday's meeeting, with McCombs of teh McCombs-Knutson firm, of which City Engineer Chuck Wilson is a member. The present operation of the plant was discussed, and plans for its improvement were outlined. Presenting what he said was a "ballpark figure," McCombs said a remodeling project could run to $100,000. McCombs said the present plant "would be fine" and wold work well, "except for that turkey plant."
Litchfield High School's stage band placed fifth in competition with 21 other bands in the annual Jazz Festival held at Wisconsin State University in Eau Claire. The 20-member Litchfield group was directed by Keith Johnson. The students left for Eau Claire early Saturday morning and stayed at the Holiday Inn before returning here Sunday. In the group were saxophonists Judy Allison, Sue Hillman, Sandy Archbold, Tom Tyler and Larry Johnson; trombonists Wendy Halvorson, Dave Myers, Tim Doherty, Wade Kindseth and Dale Anderson; trumpeters Greg Carlson, Mark Peterson, Virgil Plate, Mark Madden, Dave Ketterling and Dwight Hinkelman. Jerry Breen is the drummer and Steve Pieh handles the bass. Leigh Sederstrom is the pianist and Lori Neperud is the flutist.
The 51-member Litchfield Male Chorus, directed by Bruce Christenson, will sing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday at the Fort Snelling Chapel. The chorus will sing as part of a memorial service marking the 52nd anniversary of the found of the American Legion.
Senior Jerry Rick became the first LHS athlete to qualify for the State Swim Meet to be held at Cooke Hall on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Jerry qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke. Twenty-four other swimmers will be competing in this event.
"Connie," part of the Pat Finnegan herd in Harvey Township, was the top cow in butterfat production in the Meeker DHIA organization in 1970, producing 17,940 pounds of milk and 900 pounds of butterfat.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 7, 1946
The present crime wave is apparently increasing in the county as two county creameries have reporting having been broken into last week. The Darwin and Grove City creameries were both entered Saturday night. Entrance was gained by prying open a side door at both structures. It makes it appear that effort was made by the same party. The safes were opened. The Grove City creamery lost $136 cash. Darwin creamery was more fortunate, losing only a small sum. The thieves were only interested in cash, as nothing else was missing.
Litchfield championship Drum and Bugle Corps has reorganized after a layoff due to the war. At their first meeting held last night in the Community Building, officers for the coming year were elected. They are: Commander Bernie Sandberg; First Vice Commander Stuart Nelson; Second Vice Commander Donald Anders; Secretary-Treasurer Donald Nordlie; Quartermaster Dean Schultz. The new board appointed Martin Peterzen as drum major. Litchfield won the last class B state championship in Duluth just before the war started.
A fire that apparently started from a spark from the chimney completely destroyed the Phinas Howk home Friday afternoon. The Litchfield Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m., but the fire had such a start by then they were unable to save the building. Poor travel conditions slowed the department in arriving. The Howk residence just south of Litchfield was without a telephone and the nearest one was about a mile and a half away. The family and neighbors managed to remove most of the household goods.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 24, 1906
The dance given by the gentlemen as a return dance given by the ladies of this city a week and two weeks ago was the social event of the season. The decorations were in honor of Washington's birthday were most elaborate and in the colors of red, white and blue. An orchestra brought out from the Cities furnished the delightful music. Elaborate refreshments were served near the close of the evening. A number of colonial costumes worn at the event and other styles reminded one of colonial times.
Blind for years, yet playing, studying, working like any other boy or young man, Ray Dart, the Litchfield native and University of Minnesota sightless student, is 21 years in age and is in his third year at the university. The world has been dark to him ever since he was a small child, but in spite of his affliction, he has made a record for himself of which any young many would be proud. Entering the school for the blind at Faribault at the age of 12, he completed a 12-year course of study in seven years. After his graduation he came to Minneapolis to start his college education. It would naturally be supposed that a blind student would attract much attention at the university, but Ray goes about so easily and gets along so well that many do not know of his handicap. Ray is the son of Chas. A. Dart, state senator from Litchfield. His father and mother are now residing at 500 Fifth Ave. SE. The family has come here in order for Mrs. Dart to be with her son. "It was through an accident that I lost my sight," he says. "When I was a small boy I was playing with a piece of steel which snapped back into my eye. Inflammation set in and I lost sight in the eye. Then it spread to the other eye and I became totally blind. My folks did all they could to save my sight. The best specialists treated me, but it was no use."
Fred Bluemke, for many years a prominent resident of the town of Manannah, came to his death suddenly Monday afternoon while returning home from Litchfield with a load of lumber he intended to use in a house he planned to build for himself. Mr. Bluemke was in the process of bringing home two loads of lumber for the house. He was assisted by his neighbor G.D. Dollerschell. They had proceeded as far as the McCusker bridge in Harvey when the treacherous condition of the roads caused the load to tip. Mr. Bluemke, who was driving, was crushed by the load. Mr. Bluemke was one of the prominent farmers of Manannah and highly respected. He was 63 years of age. Services were held at the German Lutheran Church in Manannah.