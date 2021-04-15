20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 3, 2001
As a kid, Mike Rogers would ride along in the squad with his dad, John, who was a Litchfield police officer in the 1960s. "There were no AM radios in the cars back then, and Dad was an old-time music fan, so he carried a radio with him, and we would listen to Whoopee John and the Six Fat Dutchmen all Sunday," he says. Back then, police cars also had no communications radios. "When the jail got a call for the police, the light would turn red on main street," Mike recalls. After 30 years in law enforcement, Mike Rogers retired as a Meeker County deputy April 30. Rogers has worked in Meeker County his entire career, the last 13 as one of two detectives in the department.
Sarah Bathke, daughter of Jon and Janis Bathke of Grove City, a 2000 ACGC graduate, received a $12,000 Presidential Scholarship four-year award. She will be a freshman at the "U" in the fall. In offering this highly competitve award, the University recognizes exceptional student performance and leadership.
City Assessor Katy Drange reported to the council that there were 111 residential sales in Litchfield during 2000. She said 76 homes had sold for more than $75,000, 30 sold for more than $100,000, and two sold for more than $200,000.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 25, 1971
Under leaden gray skies in a cemetery rimmed with farm fields he knew so well, the body of PFC Joseph Schoolmeesters came home to its final resting place Wednesday morning. PFC Schoolmeesters, who died in the fighting in Vietnam, was buried on a grassy hillside near a row of budding elm trees in St. Gertrude's Cemetery at Forest City, close to the white frame church where he had served so many times as an altar boy. The services conducted at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church were the first funeral rites to be held in Litchfield area for a victim of the Vietnam War. PFC Schoolmeesters, 22, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leander Schoolmeesters, was killed in action in Vietnam on Easter Day. He had been in that country just three weeks prior to his death and had entered the U.S. Army last September shortly after graduating from the University of Minnesota at Morris. Friends and neighbors of the youth and his family came by the hundreds Wednesday morning to pay final tribute to Joseph Schoolmeesters, a youth held in particularly high regard by all who knew him.
As the vehicles of the funeral cortege approached the church, their lights gleaming in the gloom of an April morning, the bells of St. Gertrude began their mournful tolling. Cars stretched along the rural road in both directions as the black hearse halted in front of the small church. The pallbearers, six cousins of the dead soldier, carefully eased the flag-draped coffin from the hearse.
Inside the church, Father Frederick Fink, pastor, spoke the opening prayer, "We face death again, O Father, and as always it is new and painful." Father Eugene Rademacher delivered the sermon. The funeral Mass ended. Mr. and Mrs. Schoolmeesters and the eight surviving children followed the slowly moving hearse to the adjacent cemetery. As a large group of mourners huddled against the spring chill wind, the VFW Drill Team, in bright blue uniforms, briskly conducted the always impressive rites of a military funeral.
VFW Post Commander Rolland Decker and Post Chaplain Kenneth Ness paid tribute to a fellow comrade in arms, "who has answered the call and made the supreme sacrifice for his country." As the sharp crack of rifles fired in salute, a small boy sobbed and huddled against his mother — his actions seemed a symbol of protest of all that is cruel and tragic and heartless about modern war. Finally, from a far corner of the cemetery, the sound of Taps blown flawlessly by LHS senior Greg Carlson carried across the quiet countryside in a last tribute to a fallen soldier. PFC Joseph Schoolmeesters had come home to his final resting place.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 25, 1946
Little Harry Swanson, six-year-old boy who was badly burned a year ago this motnh, is still down at University Hospitals fighting for his life. Harry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Axel Swanson, who live 10 miles south of Litchfield. As a result of third-degree burns, Harry has already had 25 blood transfusions, but if he is to live he will need more. He can use any type of blood because plasma is used. The Swansons will gladly pay the transportation of anyone who gives blood for Harry. Mr. and Mrs. Swanson will be going to the University hospital May 12 and those who wish to help with the boy can make arrangements by calling Mrs. Anton Stenberg. Harry is undergoing a series of skin grafts at the present time. His burns are about his waist and legs. He spilled gas on his clothing while at play last April and they caught on fire.
John F. Schultz of Harvey has a record not many can equal. He has lived on the same farm for 79 years. A son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John C. Schultz, he came there with his parents as a lad of four, a farm which he and his younger brother now own. The farm is located three miles north of Harvey town on Highway 22.
Two young men, Leslie Lux, 19, and Roger Johnson, 24, lost their lives over Easter week by drowning in Lake Washington. Both were part of a group from the Faribault School for the Deaf who were visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Johnson, parents of Roger, who live five miles southwest of Dassel. The accident happened between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The boys had been in a small speed boat powered by a 22 horsepower motor, which had been stalling occasionally. Apparently, the wind caught the boat and pulled the rear under. The boys clung to the craft. Those on shore rushed to the Clifford Nelson place and a rescue party was formed. The water was so extremely cold that the pair were unable to cling to the overturned boat very long. The body of Lux drifted free, but that of Johnson had not been recovered at press time. Ed Kopplin and Carl Ulrich flew over the lake hoping to see the body, but choppy water blocked their vision. Searching crews under the direction of Sheriff Art Kruger are continuing the search.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 30, 1906
There are a group of residences going up that will add considerably to the material growth of Litchfield. All of them are of commodious proportions and such design that they will in no way mar the aesthetic beauty of the city. O.A. Newberg has been working upon his residence, as have O.B. Olson and A.W. Sweet. The residence of Herman Keenan, the painter and decorator, is encolosed and that of Fritz Koerner's is too. Anthony Anderson is getting the stone and material on the ground for the foundation.
Frank Miller gave a bee last Saturday shingling his house in Forest City.
Rehearsals of the home talent play "Mrs. Wiggs and the Cabbage Patch" are progressing nicely and everything will be in readiness for this afternoon. The play is full of pathos and comedy and promises to be a theatrical event of the season. The play is being given under the auspices of the Ladies Guild of Trinity Church and the proceeds will be used to pay off the debt. Everybody should turn out and assist in this good work by attending at least one of these performances. Matinee at 2:30 p.m., evening performance at 8:15.
