20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 12, 2000
In his monthly report to the county board, Meeker County Memorial Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson noted that Gorden Heuring, who heads the hospital's pharmacy department, recently reported on the skyrocketing drug costs for the hospital. Heuring reported that in 1995, the cost of drugs used at the hospital totalled $275,000. In the current year, that cost has jumped to $700,000.
The annual concert of the Charolaires will be performed Sunday at St. Anthony Church in Watkins under the direction of Norma Snelling, with Chloe Cutten and Sue Devereaux accompanists. The concert will feature spiritual, Broadway and show tunes. Guest performers will be the Eden Valley-Watkins Elementary sixth grade choir directed by Kathy Pauls.
It was a happy homecoming for the Dragons football team. They crushed New London-Spicer 39-0 before a near capacity homecoming crowd here Friday. John Carlson led the Dragons with 87 yards in 11 carries. Terry Euerle added 64 yards in 15 carries, including a pair of touchdowns. Alan Heuring rushed eight times for 38 yards and two second half touchdowns. Hans Hoeg got most of his 52 yards on rollouts.
Tim Hansen has given new meaning to the term "singing for his supper." In the past decade, Hansen's singing has provided supper for countless people, helped to build a church and begun to bridge the gap in understanding between cultures. Hansen, associate pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, heads the Christian rock band which bears his name. They have donated proceeds from three CDs they have recorded to worthy projects. The first CD cut in the early 1990s raised $6000 for building projects at Zion Church. The second CD's profits are dedicated to the ELCA Hunger Appeal. A third CD completed in 1999 is dedicated to the International Center in Bethlehem The Tim Hansen Project now includes the original band, which Tim played with in the early '90s in Racine, Wis., and several talented musicians from Litchfield area. The entire group will come together Oct. 27 at Washington Auditorium for a concert which Hansen hopes will raise money for the local food shelf.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 8, 1970
Employees in the street, garbage collection and treatment plant voted 12-1 Friday to have the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 34 represent them in a salary negotiation with their employer, the City of Litchfield. This is the same union that represents employees of the Litchfield Public Utilities Department.
Area residents will have a chance to do a good turn for a 14-year-old Litchfield girl, Lori Anderson, who recently had her leg amputated. Nystrom's Truck Stop will serve free coffee from 9 to 9 on Thursday to visitors to the restaurant who make a contribution to a fund to help defray Lori's medical costs. Lori is now a patient at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Three Meeker County young men were drafted into the armed forces on Sept. 16. Reporting for duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky, were Joseph Schoolmeesters, Litchfield; Steven Rosenow, Dassel; and John Nelson, Grove City. The three men will be inducted Oct. 13 and take their pre-induction physicals on that date.
The school budget hearing Tuesday night attracted about 25 persons who spent about three hours discussing school costs. Last year the same hearing attracted two persons. Most of those attending the meeting were members of the newly formed Meeker County Taxpayer Assn. Superitendent Johnson opened the meeting by reminding the group that "there is no area where we can cut budget without cutting the quality of education." Former Litchfield Mayor William McGee asked "why are wee keeping a Darwin school open?" The Darwin school with a three-teacher staff has a total of 22 students in grades 1, 2, and 3. Superintendent Johnson said that "we thought we'd have more students when the decision was made to keep the school open but we ran into some problems. Some parents did not want their students to go to school there." Board Chariman Gary Gross said a preliminary survey last summer had indicated there would be at least 20 students at each class level at Darwin in the fall.
An unusual October snowstorm forced cancellation of Friday night's homecoming football game against Glenwood, which was reset for Monday. The elaborate band homecoming program was also reset for Monday. The homecoming queen pageant was held on schedule on Thursday with Kris Cates crowned as the new homecoming queen.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 9, 1952
The village of Kingston on Friday will officially dedicate their new Feed Grinding and Mill. The merchants of the village have prepared to dedicate the new facility. A free lunch will be served. The Kingston Co-op Feed Mill is the parent of the new facility. In addition to its grinding, the business will carry a new line of prepared feeds. Actually, a feed and grinding mill is not new for Kingston. It was in Kingston that the first mill of this type was in early days. Kingston's first mill was constructed in 1858 using water power. The mill, with its heavy walls, provided good protection against Indian raids.
The Republican candidate for vice president of the United States, Richard Nixon, will make a 20-minute stop in Litchfield on Oct. 23 at 2:25 p.m. The vice presidential candidate will come to Minnesota from the west, entering the state at Moorhead at about 9 in the morning. After leaving Litchfield the candidate will head for Minneapolis where he will speak in the evening. Aylett Cotten, publicity director for the candidate, met with the Meeker County Republicans at the Litchfield Hotel on Tuesday to complete arrangements for the visit.
Sig Haugen, employed by Bill Harder Plumbing Co., was burned about his face, lips and eye when a blow torch he was working with flared up. He was taken to the hospital here.
Two Meeker County boys, Wayne Kielty and Jack Kragenbring, joined the Marine Corps and reported for duty last week at Camp Pendleton, San Diego. The two will undergo basic training before being assigned to a unit.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Nygaard last week purchasd the Mrs. Carl Hovey farm in Acton and will take possession this fall. Mrs. Hovey, Luella and Carl will make their home in Litchfield, where Carl has entered the high school as a junior.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 7, 1905
John Schreiner of Manannah lost his fine bay driver Monday. He was all right in the morning but was dead by noon.
There has been a noticeable absence of squirrels and chipmunks in Corvuso this fall while there has been an abundance of nuts.
Fred Miller, resident with his parents near this city and now a student at St. Thomas, did some remarkable pitching for the Hutchinson Ball Team this summer. He led the team to victory in every game he pitched. According to the Hutchinson Leader, in one stretch he recorded three straight shutouts and 35 innings without a score against him. He is also a good batsman.
At the ME Church tomorrow, the pastor will preach at both services. Morning sermon: "Christ's theory of Life"; evening sermon: "God's great investment in Man." All other services as usual. A cordial invitation to all to attend. Strangers in the city will be made most welcome.
Harry McGraw, son of John McGraw of Greenleaf town, who is in attendance in the public school, suffered a broken nose Tuesday afternoon while in the midst of a practice football game.
Herman Marquardt of Greenleaf has purchased a 27 horsepower gasoline engine which he will use in a variety of ways. It is a portable affair.
Ed Hofstrom, the painter who was injured in an accident a couple of weeks ago, and his sister, Miss Anna Hofstrom, expect to leave on Wednesday of next week for a visit to their former home in Sweden.
D.B. Lounsbury, member of the livery team of Hunter and Lounsbury, met with a serious accident Wednesday morning at the bar office while engaged in a friendly scuffle with another party. During the scuffle he became mixed up with a chair in such a manner that the bones of his limb were fractured at the ankle. Mr. Lounsbury will of necessity be confined to his home for some days.