20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 30, 2001
Senior citizens looking for a ride to a beauty shop. Youngsters needing a ride to preschool. A Darwin resident with a doctor's appointment in Litchfield. All of these people can get where they are going with the help of Meeker County Transit, which was established in 1995. With National Transportation Week coming up next week, Donna Anderson has been reminding county residents that the Meeker County Transit buses are there to serve everyone. "There are people out there who aren't even aware that it's available," she said. Buses run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. typically. A Litchfield bus handles one route, while a second bus visits Cosmos and Grove City on Tuesday; Eden Valley and Watkins on Mondays, and Dassel-Darwin on Thursday. "But we are flexible," Anderson says. "We will do other areas if we can fit them with our schedules." While many think Meeker County Transit is only for senior citizens, it's actually for riders of all ages. "We have more youth and children riding now," Anderson said. "Now we have about 200 kids a month riding. When I first started there were maybe 20 or 25 a month."
After a month of renovating the former Beckman's Appliance building, America's Fitness Express had its grand opening last week. "It's fun to be here," co-owner Chad Kirchoff said. "I've often thought about opening a club in Litchfield. I like the markets and the communities of Litchfield and Hutchinson." Kirchoff and his partner Peter Taunton of Willmar also own fitness centers in Hutchinson, Baxter and Waupaca, Wis., and own larger clubs in Willmar, Owatonna and Mankato.
Trinity Episcopal Church in Litchfield will mark its 130th anniversary with a special service followed by a parish dinner. The church was organized at a meeting at the Masonic Hall in 1871. The land for the church in Litchfield was donated by Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Braden and the Pacific Railroad. Local carpenters did the building on the church. Classes for high school students were held in the church for several years until the public high school was built. The Rev. Alfred Pinkham helped Swedish people in the community in their own language, which led to the forming of the Swedish Emmanuel Church. Years later, the Rev. W.E. Harmann served both churches and it was during that time that the two parishes merged. Trinity Church has been in constant use since it was built in 1871. Trinity is now served by the Rev. Robert Miller on the first and third Sundays of each month. Miller also serves on Wednesday in any capacity he may be needed. Several lay people also give their time and talents, and though a small parish, the people continue to support each other and look for ways to serve.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 1, 1971
Prisoners from the Meeker County Jail pitched in Thursday night to help load 100 pound sacks of powdered milk, which were scattered along the roadway at about 4:30 p.m. when a tractor trailer unit went out of control and hit the ditch off Highway 12 just east of Darwin. Meeker County Sheriff John Rogers estimated that about 85 percent of the load, which was valued at about $13,000, was recovered. The truck driver, Harry Armstrong of Minneapolis, apparently feel asleep at the wheel of the unit, which was owned by the Larson Transfer Company of Minneapolis. The trailer was split open in the crash and is a total loss. Prisoners from the jail worked until about 1 a.m. Friday helping to clear away the spilled powered milk.
Lyle Bishman, 53, prominent Collinwood Township farmer, who was critically injured in a traffic accident near New Ulm Sunday, died Aug. 27 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Mr. Bishman is survived by his wife and eight children. Funeral services were held Tuesday at St. Anastasia's Church in Hutchinson.
"Disappointing" is the way Bloodmobile officials described the unit's visit to the county last week, during which 364 pints were drawn, compared to 492 a year ago at the same time. An encouraging note was that there were 27 first-time donors and that two donors, Harriette Anderson and Roscoe Keller, achieved the 40-time donor level with this visit.
Fifteen-year-old Billy Nolen won the singles title and a St. Cloud duo of Rich Olsen and Pat Kruchten won the doubles title at the Litchfield tennis tourney played over the weekend. Nolen, the District 20 high school champion, was undefeated in high school tennis competition during the recent season. He won the local title by defeating Stan Roeser 6-4, 6-0 in the finals. Billy had advanced to the title match with straight-sets wins over Dan Gabrielson and Bill Nolen Sr. Roeser had wins over Tom Kruchten, Doug Piepus and Cecil Leitch in advancing to the finals.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 29, 1946
Meeker's fleet mystery man was again sighted Friday around noon out near the golf course. He had come out of a corn field and approached the Beckstrands just north of the eighth fairway on the Litchfield golf course. Police were called and a search party was organized at four o'clock going through a number of fields. Not a trace of the man was seen. Corn fields are very heavy this year, affording very good hiding. Stories are continually popping up concerning this man of mystery. The latest is on Tuesday over toward Lake Minnie Belle. According to Police Chief Jim Madden, a report was turned in by John E. Nelson of Darwin. Nelson was over toward the Lake Minnie Belle area and saw the gray head of a man walking along the highway. Description with each eyewitness varies, but all report that Meeker's mystery man is no beauty.
Over 500 people are expected to take part in Meeker County's "on to Nicollet" celebration today. The caravan is slated to leave Litchfield at 3 p.m. today and pick up more members at Darwin and Dassel. After arriving in Minneapolis, the caravan will go to its headquarters in the Sheridan Hotel and afterwards head to the Nicollet ball park where the Litchfield Drum and Bugle Corps will put on a marching exhibition prior to the start of the game.
Mesdames and messieurs Marion Jensen, Harlow Angier, Elman Ness, Herman Hickler and Tom Steward attended a birthday party for Mrs. Henry Seiffert of Darwin Tuesday afternoon.
German services at 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with English service at 10 a.m.
John Esbjornson bought an Army surplus plane last week. It is a two-seated beauty equipped with radio and inter-communications system. He is keeping the plane out at the Litchfield Airport. John and Kay flew their new plane to Bowstring over the weekend.
An attempt to see if the west end of Lake Ripley can be open to fishing is being made by Mayor H.A. Plate. The west end is a spawning area and because of an old law had been kept closed to fishing the entire year around. While spawning beds are important, it seems that to keep the area closed the entire season is unfair to sportsmen who like to fish in the lake. Mayor Plath and State Commissioner Moe of St. Paul discussed the matter and, according to Moe, he will try to change the outmoded law.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 25, 1906
The public schools will open for the ensuing year on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Below we publish a full list of the instructors and grades they will teach: C.W. Martindale, superintendent; Frannie C. French, principal, high school; Olive Hallock, language teacher; Mary Stark, sciene; Kate Jones, eighth grade; Grace Hurlbut, seventh grade; Bertha Weyand, sixth grade; Minnie Koerner, fifth grade; Edna Duckering, fourth grade; Catherine McMahon, first and second grades; Angie Evans, sixth and seventh grades, Lincoln building; Mary Scarp, fourth and fifth grade; Bertha Brooks, second and third grades; Laura Anderson, primary; Lulu Wright, primary; Nina Lagergren, primary. Supt. Martindale, $1,500 per year. Miss French $750, Miss Stark $70, Miss Hallock $67.50.
A little son came to gladden the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Peters in Forest City Tuesday.
The shrill whistle and hum of the thresher is heard on all sides of Manannah this week and makes one think of frosty mornings.
Miss Catherine Beckstrand, who has been a guest of her brothers John Beckstrand of this city, C.M. Beckstrand of Beckville and A.G. Beckstrand of Cedar Mills during her school vacation, returned to Stockholm, Sweden Monday. Miss Beckstrand has been a public school teacher in that city for many years.