20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 19, 2000
About 6:15 Sunday evening, Father Tony Stubeda draped his green vestments over his black shirt and slacks in preparation to celebrate Mass at St. Philip's Church. A few minutes later, the congregation stood at attention while Stubeda walked down the church aisle singing the opening hymn for the service. A typical beginning for a Catholic Mass, except that Stubeda was singing the opening hymn in Spanish. Stubeda celebrates the Catholic Mass in Spanish at several area congregations, including Glencoe, Renville and Willmar. Sunday evening marked the first time Spanish Mass will be held on a weekly basis at the Litchfield church. Spanish Mass had been said once a month. "We're taking a look at how to bring the white and Hispanic communities together," Father Stubeda, a Litchfield native, said. "Moving from once a month to once a week is a big step for our community," he concluded.
A police officer from Germany visiting at the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said the influx of illegal immigrants from expecially Turkey and Russia is causing much trouble in his native country. Peter Finkbeiner is on visit here to see Litchfield deputy Bob Richards. The pair became acquainted in 1998 in Bosnia as part of the international police force. Finkbeiner works in Buchloe, Bavaria, located about an hour from Munich. He has worked as a police officer there for about 20 years. He was scheduled to go on to St. Cloud State to speak to a law enforcement class.
The following students were Litchfield Middle School All-Stars for Oct. 9-27: Kaitlin Smith, grade 6: Kati is a great participator in class and has done a superb job of getting her work done on time, and with high quality; Alyssa Thompson, grade 7: Alyssa is a lively participant in class discussion and is a constant reader who enjoys a variety of books; Shawn Hansen, grade 8: Shawn's consistent effort and the quality of his homework have made him a class leader; Brittany Lemke, grade 6: Her attention to detail on homework have made her an outstanding computer student; Mitch Ertl, grade 7: Mitch's attention to detailed assignments have made him an outstanding computer student; Lisa Zylstra, grade 8: Lisa's strong work ethic have made her an outstanding computer student and she is always willing to help others; Kai Hansen, grade 6: Kai puts a great deal of thought into every art project and works well with others.
Tobacco licenses for two Litchfield convenience stores will be suspended for seven days after violating the city's tobacco ordinance for the third time in two years. Casey's and SuperAmerica will lose their licenses Nov. 13-20, a penalty approved by the City Council. The Litchfield Police Department conducted compliance checks Sept. 26. Seven of the 13 businesses failed the check. First time offenders were Tom Thumb, Super Valu and Litchfield Liquor, which is a city-owned business. For Casey's and SuperAmerica, it was the third violation in the past three years.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 21, 1970
A little five-year-old kindergartener boarded a school bus hesitatingly the other afternoon at Ripley School. Looking at the unfamiliar driver through tear-filled eyes, he mumbled, "I'm not supposed to be on this bus. I'm supposed to be on the black horse bus." Minutes later, with the help of the driver, he was back on the right bus. In addition to being numbered, this year busses carrying local students carry identifying figures — black horses, airplanes, dogs and the like — to help little people remember which bus is theirs. Transporting students to and from classes in the district is an extensive operation. There are 1,255 rural students and about 450 students living in the city who ride the school busses each day. That is equal to about 70 percent of the school population. With seven out of every 10 students riding the busses, the school district's annual transportation costs will run to about $180,000. A total of 21 busses crisscross the district each school day, and the bus fleet travels 2,000 miles per day. The fleet burns about 1,000 gallons of gas per operating day. Finding good drivers is not easy. Charles Hicks, the major bus contractor, has 17 regular drivers. Recently, more and ore women have been employed as drivers. "Their work has been excellent," Charles Hicks says. There are few discipline problems on the bus routes. "The kids around here are pretty good," Hicks says. "They rarely cause trouble."
The Meeker County Park Commission is expected to receive approval shortly of a $123,000 grant to purchase 47 acres, which will be a part of a new Meeker-Stearns park on the south shore of Lake Koronis. The new land will be added to the 10-acre of the existing park to form a large new park. Fourteen acres of the new tract will be purchased from both John Sunde of Hawick and Ida Nelson of Paynesville. A 16-acre tract will be purchased from Anton Jacobsen of Paynesville.
Captain Aldean Kadelbach, former commander of the Litchfield Guard unit, swore in his son, Ralph, as a member of the Litchfield unit in ceremonies on Saturday. Capt. Kadelbach is now on the staff of the 682nd Engineer's Battalion in Minneapolis. He has been a Guard member for 23 years.
The LHS cross country team won the district title and will be competing in the Region 5 meet in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Team members are Sheldon Wallmow, Mike Holtz, Greg Carlson, Jerry Dilley, Eric Johnson and Larry Johnson. Coach is Bill Ness.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 21, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Moser received word from the War Department that their son George had been killed in a tank accident in Japan. George had been in the fighting in Korea from September until Christmas of last year before being transferred to Japan. It is believed he died in a training accident. Surviving are his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Meeker County hunters will train their sights on pheasants Saturday as a 16-day pheasant season opens. It promises to be one of the best hunting seasons the county has had in recent years. A good hatch of young birds was reported this summer and 5,000 more six-week-0ld pheasants were released by the state to supplement the local population. In addition, a total of 2,500 bird were released by the Meeker County Sports Men's Club. Heaviest population of birds is reported in the southwest portion of the county.
Alfred Anderson, a prominent Litchfield citizen who rose from a Swedish immigrant to one of Litchfield's most influential citizens, passed away Sunday. Alfred Anderson was born in 1882 in Varmland, Sweden, and came to this country at the age of 14, where he joined his father at Dawson and Litchfield shortly after. As an operator of the Litchfield Creamery, he built a thriving operation, later forming the Anderson Chemical Company, another thriving operation still part of the Litchfield business scene today. Surviving Mr. Anderson are his wife and five children, Alfred Jr., Bruce, Bonnie, Boyd and Donna.
Pvt. Gerald Meuleners, son of Mr. and Mrs. V.F. Meulners, is stationed at Camp Gordon in Georgia. Pvt. Meuleners entered the armed forces in September and has been placed on military police duty in the southern camp. He is a 1950 graduate of LHS.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 21, 1905
Rev. Father P.J. Boland returned Wednesday from Stillwater where he has been the past three weeks on the interests of the new cathedral for the archdiocese. Shortly after his arrival, he was descending the steep stairs on a dark night and lost his footing and fell backwards. To protect himself, he threw his hands back to break the fall, with the result that a number of bones in his right hand were broken. The Review is glad to say that the bones are knitting nicely.
Potatoes are not a satisfactory crop this fall. On low grown they rotted and on high ground they grew small.
Local sportsmen are making preparations to make an onslaught upon the big game of the northern woods. There will be several parties of huntes who will make an exodus from the city about the time the big game season opens early in November. Messrs. M.E. Baum, W.D. Joubert, J.W. Wright and Peter Berens comprise a quartet that will leave soon for the northern part of the state. They have, however, not developed a stamping fround. A trio who will spend some time in the northwoods are Sheriff Bertelson, treasurer Brower, and C.H. Atkinson. They will go to Hovland, which is in the far northwest corner of the state. This party will occupy mansions on the claims of Hugh Angier and John Bertelson. There is a Forest City crowd that is in the habit of taking after deer, and they will not skip this year. That party is usually composed of A.H. DeLong, Ed Burfening, Jay Caswell and T.L. Peters. The call of the wild seems to be an irresistable pull to these men.
Among the residents of the county who have made great improvements in their properties may be mentioned A.H. DeLong, the Forest City miller. Mr. DeLong has been busy the greater part of the summer installing machinery, the latest pattern for the manufacture of flour. His millis now as complete as any in the country and is turning out a grade of flour that is finding a ready market in Litchfield, and in the villages of Meeker. The machinery he has installed includes the well-known sifted system, which is among the latest and the best to be had.
The Litchfield High School team was too much for Willmar at the old baseball park on Saturday afternoon in a game of football. It was a very closely contested affair. Ray Maher passed the ball over the goal line for the only touchdown. The score at the end of the game was 5-0. In the starting lineup for Litchfield were John Anderson, Murphy, Chas. McCusker, Hamilton, Lawrence, Ray Maher, Dan Nelson, Gil Horton, Ira Sanford and Wheeler.