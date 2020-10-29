20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 2, 2000
Marland Meyer, long-time employee of the Meeker County Highway Department, was named acting head of the department at the Tuesday meeting of the Conty Board. Meyer will temporarily step into the position that was vacated by Gordon Regenscheid, who accepted a job with Minnesota Department of Transportation in Mankato. In other action, the County Board approved a list of seasonal snowplow operators, who, County Administrator Paul Virnig noted, fill a valuable role to citizens, especially in a snowy winter. "These guys have to be ready on-call, and they always don't get the top equipment either," Virnig said. Part-time snowplow operators are paid $12.25 to $14 per hour depending on length of service. In Dassel area, Calvin Anderson will be the seasonal operator. In Forest City, it will be Buck Hickman, while Doug Kalkbrenner will be the operator out of Grove City. Rick Thompson will be the part-time operator out of the Crow River shed, with Doug Thompson filling that role out of Cosmos. The Cedar Mills part-time operator will be Doug Olson. The Kingston post has not been filled.
The Rev. Dan Buendorf, pastor of the First Lutheran Church of Litchfield, has a colorful reminder of the churches he has served through the years. After 19 years of service in Litchfield, Rev. Buendorf will retire from the ministry and move to Maple Grove at the end of the year. Since 1964, Buendorf has served a total of five Lutheran congregations. A watercolor painting of each church was presented to Dan at a recent retirement party. The church commissioned Norma Gabrielson of Paynesville to paint the 22-inch by 30-inch watercolor. She has been a member of the First Lutheran Church for over 50 years. As of Oct. 29, Rev. Buendorf and his wife, Sandra, have celebrated the baptisms of 765 people. They have conducted 501 weddings and 661 funerals. The have confirmed 43 confirmation classes.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 3, 1970
As the Art Lahr family turned into the driveway of their farm place near Eden Valley Sunday night, they saw what Mrs. Lahr said looked like "a flame in the sky — a flash of light" just off to the east of their farm home. Mr. and Mrs. Lahr and their four children drove slowly by the spot where they saw the light flash. "It was pretty dark," Mrs. Lahr said, "but we could see debris on the road, and we could tell there was the wreckage of a plane in the ditch." The Lahrs drove to the home of a neighbor, Leander Thielen. Then, equipped with flashlights, Lahr and Thielen went back to the crash site. "They looked into the crushed plane and saw the bodies," Mrs. Lahr said. "My husband said to me, "better go and call the sheriff's office." Mrs. Lahr notified the Stearns County Sheriff's Office of the crash. The four-seat Mooney plane struck the ground with such impact that its engine was burried some six feet into the ground. Dead in the crash were Freeman George, about 40, pilot of the plane, and his wife, Louise, and Eugene Schichting, a St. Cloud barber. The group was returning from a South Dakota hunting trip and had made a refueling stop at the Willmar airport at about 7:45 p.m. Skies were heavily overcast at the time of the crash and a light rain was falling.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 4, 1952
The vote in Meeker County followed the national trend Tuesday, giving the GOP the nod. Meeker County voters turned out in record numbers to cast a total of 9,200 ballots. With a possible 10,000 votes, the turnout was about 92 percent. Meeker County voters favored the Republican Dwight Eisenhower, giving him 5,745 votes to 4,333 for Adlai Stevenson.
The Grove City Fire Department was called out at midnight Sunday to put out a fire in one of the coaches of a Great Northern train. The blaze is believed to have started with a wiring short. The coach was damaged considerably and it was necessary to cut a hole in the floor of the coach to get at the source of the blaze.
Dragons football coach Martin Kranz's countenance often registers gloom, and he looked gloomier than usual this week. His football team is set to face Willmar in what Martin termed the game of the year, postponed from a Sept. 26 date. The Dragons have already clinched a tie for conference honors but need a win over Willmar in the game this week, which was postponed originally because of the polio outbreak. Seniors playing their final game for Litchfield include Jerome Harbinson, Keith Nonweiler, Pat McCandless, Vic Tacheny, Richard Caswell, Gerald Hesser, Jim Wilmot, Bruce Rethlake, Robert Lindell, Gerald Bauer, Chuck Anderson, John Christenson and Willard Ratike.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 4, 1905
It is the greatest production of a Bible play ever presented — the production offered by the company of Gordon and Bennet with "The Holy City" production. With an acting company of unusual talent, aided by stage accessories prepared without regard to cost, the dramatic production is deserving of all the praise that it has been given. The performance of "The Holy City" is looked forward to with much anticipation at the Litchfield Opera House on Nov. 18.
The public schools were closed yesterday to allow teachers to spend the day in Minneapolis observing the work in the schools of that city. The members of the faculty here took the afternoon train Thursday. The majority of them will return on the later train tonight and the remainder Saturday night. A few were interested spectators at the Minnesota-Wisconsin football game Saturday.
A number of fun-loving young people were the guests of Miss Thera Olson on Tuesday evening and we are safe in saying that Halloween 1905 will be remembered by them, for they all had a "dandy time."
All who wish to be confirmed in the Swedish Lutheran Church are requested to meet Rev. O. Hallberg at the parsonage this morning at 10.
Litchfield is shy a number of men who have sporting blood running through their veins. All of them will this afternoon be with 20,000 others viewing the Minnesota-Wisconsin football game.