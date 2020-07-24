20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 27, 2000
An official announcement may be at least a month away, but meeker County officials display an optimistic front these days as they talk about their chances of landing what would be the largest industrial project in the county's history. "We've had a lot of people put in a lot of effort into this from the county, city of Litchfield and the townships," said Joe Egge, director of the Meeker County Economic Development. "I think we have an excellent shot at landing this plant — in fact, I think we are the community to beat." England-based Fibrowatt Ltd. has been scouring west central Minnesota the past several months in search of a site on which to build a proposed $50 million poultry litter-fired power plant. The concept — proven successful in England where Fibrowatt has three such plants — was approved this past spring when the Minnesota Legislature deemed poultry a biomass fuel.
It's probably safe to assume that Merlin Cox owns the unofficial title for the most rounds of golf played at the Litchfield Golf Club. That is unless you know of someone else who played the original nine hole course when the dues were $15 a year. "The first tee at that time was where the cart sheds are now," Cox said, "and the Ripley school yard was just a slough back then." In those days the "greens" were made of sand, and the most important club in your bag was a hard stick to sweep away the sand in front of the hole, Cox said.
Two Litchfield ladies will be marking their 90th birthdays Sunday, Aug. 15, at open houses. Fern Johnson will be marking her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 at the Viking Room of Augustana Homes. Tina Menken will be celebrating her 90th with an open house from 2 to 4 at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Affiliated Community Medical Centers is pleased to announce that Litchfield native Ronald L. Holmgren, M.D., has been named president of Affiliated Community Medical Centers and chairman of the board. Dr. Holmgren is a family practice physician who has been in practice at ACMS Willmar since 1977.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 29, 1970
The Litchfield School Board Monday night approved the contract of Dennis A Lokken as the new Litchfield Senior High principal. Lokken, 42, had served as principal of Morgan, Minnesota, High School since 1966. A 1945 graduate of Milan High School, Lokken graduated from St. Cloud State and holds a master's degree from Northern State College at Aberdeen, S.D. He has formerly taught at Belview and Kerkhoven. Dennis and his wife, Joyce, have five daughters, Dorene, 16, Rebecca, 14, Kristin, 12, Kari Jo, 7, and Kathryn, 3.
Clem Schoolmeesters and daughter of Michigan spent several days visiting his mother, Mrs. Henry Schoolmeesters, and brothers and sisters in Forest City.
Eight members of his company were killed, including his unit's commanding officer, 40 more were wounded. A first rescue helicopter sent in to rescue wounded members of Company D of the 101st Airborne Division had its tail shot off, so the company's survivors, including Sgt. Mike Thomas of Litchfield, had to take cover in a hole in the ground before another copter arrived to rescue them. Mike, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Thomas, suffered severe leg damage and is recovering in a hospital in Cam Ranh Bay. In a recent letter home, he indicated he is in good spirits and expects soon to be transferred to a military hospital in Japan.
68 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 31, 1952
Mrs. F.C. Koerner of Litchfield lost her wedding ring more than 40 years ago. She can't remember exactly what year but she can remember the day. She had a sore ring finger and set the ring aside. Somehow, her children got hold of it and it was lost. Saturday morning of last week, 82-year-old Mrs. Koerner was in her garden getting some vegetables. The ring had been long since forgotten. As she walked through the garden, she saw what looked like a bottle cap and kicked it off the path. It rolled in front of her, and she saw it was a ring — her wedding ring, lost 40 years ago. It was slightly tarnished, but otherwise none the worse for being outside for 40 years.
The Litchfield Drum and Bugle Corps walked off with the top honors at the Aquatennial Parade last Wednesday night. The local corps won the first place award in military music.
The following girls left Grove City early Monday morning for Bay Lake Camp near Deerwood: Diana Branson, Gwendolyn Schultz, Correen Silseth, Nancy and Janice Nelson, Darlene Sandry, and Bonnie Johnson. The girls will be gone a week. Mr. and Mrs. Loren Schultz and Mrs. Franklin Silseth drove up with them.
Tommy Gunter, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Gunter, suffered cuts on the inside of his mouth Wednesday night when he fell against the bleachers at the baseball park. He was watching the Darwin-Watkins ballgame when a foul ball fell near him. He tripped against the bleachers while chasing the ball. Tommy was taken to the hospital and released after a two-day stay.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 29, 1905
Ember Davis, the nine-year-old son of John Davis, met with a very painful accident last Saturday about noon. He was out at John Kellers playing with a colt and in some way the colt kicked the boy in the head, striking him over the eye. The little fellow was rendered unconscious and Dr. Sherwood was called at once. It was several hours before the boy regained consciousness. At last report he was getting along nicely.
Ben Benson of Darwin gave a dancing party at his home Saturday night. Eddie and Kate Goff of Greenleaf were among those in attendance.
Prices at the J.C. Peifer Produce House: Eggs 12 cents per dozen; hens 7 cents per pound; turkeys 9 cents per pound. Farmers, bring your produce here ad get cash.
Two carloads of new rye have been taken in by the Farmer's Elevator this week. The new crop is somewhat of a disappointment. The yield is not what it was expected to be and the quality not of the highest. The rye brought in came from fields that yielded not over 12 bushels to the acre.
The Star Lake Threshing Co. received a large threshing outfit on Wednesday. It is of the well-known Reeves make. The engine is 25 horsepower and a separator of the latest make. The latter is equipped with a new style 20-bar cylinder. The threshing company includes 23 farmers in makeup, all who reside in the vicinity of Star Lake.