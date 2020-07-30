20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 3, 2000
The Meeker County Board heard a report from Tom Serie of F&L Management on plans for the development of a motel at the east outskirts of Litchfield. The County Board had approved a tax abatement format for a Guardian Motel, which Serie planned to develop on the tract. However, the Guardian Motel will not be built, Serie said, but eventually that he hopes for some type of motel construction there.
City Administrator Bruce Miller informed the City Council of an air quality problem at City hall. During the past year, Miller said, staff members have noticed a musty smell at times. Also, some staff have developed coughs they have trouble shaking. Further investigation revealed that items stored in the basement of City Hall were the likely source. Because of that, Miller said, the city has been told those items should be removed. Among the items in the basement are hundreds of Litchfield Community Theatre items — costumes and props. "You can't describe what's down there," Miller said. "It's really bad and stinky."
Daniel Waldstein of Litchfield received a Ph.D. from Cornell University at Ithaca, N.Y., during the university's commencement exercise May 28.
A Litchfield truck driver and his two daughters, 7 and 2, died in an accident near Sacramento, Calif., in a collision between two semis. Authorities believe the truck driven by Bruce Caldwell, 48, had a ruptured fuel tank and exploded after the collision. Both of the girls loved to accompany their dad on his long cross country trips, which he made two or three times a month, their grief stricken mother Kelly Caldwell said. A found for the family has been established at Wells Fargo bank. Instead of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the First Lutheran Church youth group or to St. Philip's School.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 5, 1970
The City Council by a 4-3 vote turned down a proposal by Mayor Fred Berke for a vote on whether or not the city should issue on-sale liquor licenses. Berke had proposed putting the issue on the ballot at the November general election. Joining Berke in voting to put the issue on the ballot were council members Roy Mortenson and Don Ellig. Voting in opposition were council members Ralph Stock, Marvin Holmquist, "Shorty" Nystrom and Bob Sparboe.
Probably the biggest fish pulled out of Lake Ripley this summer was a 13-pound northern hauled from the lake's waters Saturday by former Litchfield resident Bob Escen, now living in Albert Lea. The Litchfield School Board, in a special session Monday, approved the teaching contracts for the faculty at the Darwin school, which will be operated as part of the Litchfield School District this year. Teachers at Darwin will be Mrs. Helen McLain, kindergarten; Mrs. Alphia Lee, third grade; Rosella Knutson, second grade; and Eva Brown, first grade.
S/Sgt. and Mrs. Gerald Boerner announce the birth of a baby girl, Heidi Marie, born July 10 at the Air Base Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany. Heidi weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Paternal grandparent is Mrs. William Boerner of Litchfield. The Boerners have been in Germany for three years.
Meeker County fairgoers will notice several changes at the fairgrounds this year. The entire grandstand has been encircled with an attractive wire fence. This replaces the shabby snow fence, which had been in place. Two reasons for the change the fair board says. One is that it looks better and two it will cut down on the number of mostly daring youngsters who have been "sneaking in" for the grandstand programs.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 7, 1952
Two women employees of the Litchfield Produce Company were overcome by ammonia at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when a gasket on an ammonia coil at the plant loosened. The two women, Mrs. Emil Wagner and Mrs. Ole Johnson, were in the egg breaking room with several other women when the break was noticed. The break room employees ran past the leaking pipe to get outside the building, and it is believed the two victims got an overdose of the ammonia as they ran by. Mrs. Johnson was taken home and recovered quickly. Mrs. Wagner was taken to the hospital but was released quickly.
Delegates representing the Nazarene Church of Litchfield at the Nazarene District Assembly in Redwood Falls included Mrs. Joy Agren, Rev. and Mrs. J.M. Anderson, Mrs. Harlo Angier, Miss Beverly Hickler, Bruce Koerner, Theo Kohlhoff and Henry Seiffert.
The Litchfield Kiwanians got rid of the rabbit "Hector" just in time. The rabbit was part of a "trophy" being passed from club to club as part of a Kiwanis membership drive. Hector was passed off to the Alexandria club when the local Kiwanians reached their membership goal. In Alex, Hector proved to be "Hectoric" and gave birth to nine little rabbits, now in the care of Alex Kiwanians.
Kay Hershey, Sylvia Wilson, Linnea Harmon, Mary Wogenson, Vicki Rae Sederstrom, Doriann Fredrickson, Sharon Langseth, and Janet Chilstrom are attending Girl's Bible Camp Aug. 4-11 on Bay Lake near Brainerd.
Hugo Pearson blasted two home runs and Johnny Herr pitched a shutout as the Optimists belted Alexandria 11-0 here Friday night.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 5, 1905
Prof. and Mrs. O.A. Olson have issued invitations for the marriage of their daughter Esther Theresa to Axel E. Johnson, the wedding to take place at Emmanuel Church on August 16. Miss Olson was guest of honor this week at two pretty ante nuptial affairs. On Tuesday evening she was given a very pretty linen shower by Miss Esther Edbloom. It was a lawn affair attended by twenty of the young friends of the bride to be. The gifts of linens were showered from an umbrella decorated in pink and white suspended from a tree. At the close of the shower a luncheon was served from small tables decorated with nasturtimums and white asters. The second affair at which Miss Olson was a guest of honor took place yesterday afternoon at the Frank T. Nelson residence.
Miss Lizzie Groskreutz and niece Miss Clara Hoffman of this city spent last week with the former's sister, Mrs. Herman Prieve in Cedar Mills.
Haying is finished and the harvest is here in Oakwood.
William Kelly was brought up from Dassel Wednesday to serve a sixty day sentence in the county jail. He had been found guilty of having entered a freight car and stolen eight quarts of whiskey.
Miss Edith Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Anderson, resident of the town of Greenleaf, met her death by drowning on Tuesday morning of this week. The accident occurred in Cascade, British Columbia, where she had lived for some time. Miss Anderson was to have been married this fall to the superintendent of the electric plant in Cascade. The deceased was 24 years of age and had been in Cascade for three years. According to a report in the Pioneer Press, Miss Anderson and another young lady, while attending a school picnic, both drowned in a bathing mishap.