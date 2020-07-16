20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 27, 2000
The original white oak logs used to build historic Ness Lutheran Church were not painted until 1879, five years after the church construction. Recently, however, the church has received a fresh coat of paint in an effort to restore the church to what it looked like in the 1920s. Charles Ness, church historian, estimates that almost $49,000 has been spent at various improvements at the church in the last two years. "People have been very generous with donations," Ness said. The church is being painted on time for its 142nd anniversary celebration Aug. 13.
At Tuesday's county board meeting a Star Lake property owner expressed concern about what he termed "the direction the county planning and zoning board is taking to the issuance of conditional use permits on lake property." Dick Carlson, who owns and operates Birdwing Spa on the west shore of the lake, cited a recent conditional use permit issued on the lake "changed the dynamics of the lake." Carlson said that in his view, conditional use permits should be issued with a view toward improving the area in general and increasing the tax base. He said the recent conditional use approved of the Kuechle property on the lake "enhanced neither the lake area or the tax base." The Kuechle conditional use permit involved the location of several camper-type units on the lakeshore property for a longer period than the 30 days permitted in the past.
More than 500 people from Litchfield and the surrounding area helped raise more than $6,500 for Cally Jo's Children Fund during a fundraiser event in Central Park. The event featured a dinner, prizes and music. Karen Kadelbach, a board member for the fund drive, said contributions were still coming in this week. The fund was established in memory of Cally Jo Larson, who was murdered in April 1999 in her Waseca home. Cally Jo had spent her first eight years in Litchfield, where she was born.
Neither John Spreiter, one of the area's best players for two decades, nore young, skilled shortmaker Nate Kruger could overcome the play of Seattle resident Jack Kelly, who shot rounds of 69-68-34 for a 4-under total of 170 to claim the Championship Flight title in the 22nd annual Litchfield Men's Invitational Golf Tourney. Kelly's father, Jerry, is a local resident.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 22, 1970
A mother of five children aged 1 to 11, escaped without injury when their car blew a tire, went out of control and rolled over on County Road 23 southwest of Litchfield.
Litchfield's National Guard unit has over $120,000 in dump trucks as part of its equipment. The unit recently acquired 13 huge five-ton trucks. The trucks, all 1967 models, replace an older fleet of two and one-half ton trucks.
A new airport for Litchfield could cost up to $150,000, exclusive of land costs, a state Department of Aeronautics official told the City Council Monday night. M.C. Solberg, chief engineer for the state aeronautics bureau, made that estimate Monday night. Lawrence McCabe, commissioner of aeronautics for the state, was was also at the meeting and said the possibility of federal aid is better than in the past. Both officials noted that in many Minnesota communities , joint city-county airports have been working well.
A new feature of Crazy Day will be an egg-throwing contest set for main street at about 3:30 Saturday. Participants will be Bill Stewart, Boyd Anderson, Tom Costigan, John Harmon, Peg Whalberg, Mary Ann Volinkaty, Don Brock and Bruce Cottington.
A front page photo shows the steady deterioration of the quality of water in Lake Ripley. Long-time residents of the lake area say the water quality is worse than it ever has been in the past. At times, most of the west half of the lake is a mass of weeds topped by slimy green and white scum.
The Litchfield City Council Monday night was to open bids on a project to extend the sanitary sewer line to serve the Litchfield Golf Club. However, no bids were received on the project. City engineer Chuck Wilson recommended that the city call for bids in the fall when the load for most construction firms is not as heavy.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 24, 1952
Augustana Lutheran Homes Inc., an organization born about 18 months ago, realized its first goal last week when it purchased the Litchfield Hospital building for a home for the aged. The deal was completed when the officers of the organization gave a check in the amount of $25,000 to officers of the former Litchfield Hospital Association. The need for a home for the elderly has been long felt in the area by the Augustana Church Group Association. Officers hope to have all remodeling completed in time for occupancy this fall.
The first winners in the Meeker County Sportsmen's Club Fishing Contest area Leo Marquardt, Litchfield, with a 13-pound northern caught in Lake Richardson; Howard Koehn, Litchfield, with a 6-pound, 7-ounce walleye caught in Long Lake; Clarence Nordine, Eden Valley, with a 4-pound bass from Minnie Belle; and Alonzo Pankake with three sunfish from Clear Lake, all weighing 1-pound, 2 ounces.
The Red Owl store has a new manager. He is Bob Millen of Winona. Before coming to Litchfield July 15 he worked in Morris. He has 10 years of grocery experience with A&P. Mr. Miller and his wife have two children. "People are very friendly here," Bob says of Litchfield.
R.G. Keller, formerly from Grove City, purchased and took over active management of the Winters Barber and Beauty Shop this week. Keller has been in the business for the last 18 years with 15 spent in Grove City. Keller, his wife, and sons, Ronald, 13, David, 8, and Carol, 4, recently purchased a home in Litchfield.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 29, 1905
The public will be given an opportunity to hear a good old-fashioned road fight in the near future. In May last, August Wagener, Mike Hannan, Albert Rick, John Murry Jr., Patrick Hannan, James Fitzgerald, John Sullivan, T.A. Campbell, James Hanns, and Matt Flynn all claiming to reside within three miles of the road in question, petitioned the supervisors of Forest City Township to lay out a town highway. They filed their petition in the office of the town clerk, Edwin Burfening. Thereafter, such proceedings were held before the board of supervisors composed of John Harbinson, August Anderson and Thomas Farley, who after a full hearing laying out the road over described land, and ordered damages to Wm. Taylor of $200, Anna Hill of $45, John Coyle $125, and to the heirs of the Anna Kearns estate $50 for lands taken as roads.
A large number of Kingston young men are going to the Dakotas to work during the harvest.
Mike Roach was quite badly injured in a runaway accident one evening last week. He, his wife and little boy were returning home when one of the horses got his bridle off and the team ran away. Mrs. Roach threw the boy out and jumped after him without injury. Mike stayed in the wagon, then was thrown out and hurt severely. He is able to be about.
L.L. Sisson of Ellsworth recently shot a wolf but not until it devoured 17 of his geese.
The Greenleaf team with a Chicago pitcher played Forest City Sunday. The score was 10-5 for Forest City. Who says our Forest City boys can't play ball?