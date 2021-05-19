20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 17, 2001
Fundraising for the construction of a new Litchfield Library received a major boost last week with the commitment of the Sparboe Companies to a $100,000 contribution. It was announced Monday during a meeting of the Library Building Committee at City Hall. Of the $100,000, $50,000 is being pledged by the Sparboe Agriculture firm, and $50,000 by Center Bank, one of the Sparboe Companies. “Reading has always been a deep source of pleasure for me,” Bob Sparboe, CEO of the Sparboe Companies, said. “And I fully appreciate the value of a first-class library to the community.” Sparboe noted that the gift is, in a sense, a token of appreciation for the support the Sparboe firms, and especially Center Bank, have enjoyed in the Litchfield community.
The Litchfield City Council approved plans to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant. With little discussion, the council approved resolutions that expand the scope of the wastewater treatment project to $49.3 million. The project will require a boost in both residential and commercial rates. With the boost, residental rates remain at the level of most similar-sized cities in Minnesota. The revised rate structure will cause the First District Association’s sewer bill to rise from $43,900 it currently past monthly, to $89,000 monthly.
Tired of those too-small, cramped, out-of-date seats at Washington Auditorium? The Litchfield Community Theatre and Litchfield School District appear to have purchased a solution. The two groups recently purchased 400 new theater seats, and installation is planned for this summer. It is hoped that installation can be completed prior to Watercade and Litchfield Community Theatre’s staging of “the Music Man.” The seats are three inches wider than the old seats and will provide extra leg room as well. The seats cost $4,000 and installation will be an added $2,600.
50 YEARS AGO:
NEWS FROM THE
ISSUE OF MAY 26, 1971
A pair of rural residents, both associated with the Real Estate Taxpayers Assn., were elected to the Litchfield School Board with a strong majority in Tuesday’s election. New school board members are C.Alvin Johnson, 50, township farmer, and Robert Hermann, 28, who farms in Forest City Township. They won election in a four-way contest which drew a heavy voter turnout. Johnson totalled 1,091 votes, while Hermann totalled 984.
Litchfield’s two new school board members admitted they were somewhat surprised by their margin of victory in Tuesday’s election. “We hoped to win,” C. Alvin Johnson, one of the two new board members, said, “but the number of votes we got was surprising.” Robert Hermann, the other new board member, said he expected a good voter turnout but did not expect to win by the margin he did. Both winning candidates are members of the Meeker County Real Estate Taxpayers Assn. Neither Johnson nor Hermann said they would be approaching their jobs with an specific goals in mind. “There are rumors going around that we are going to cut everything — that, of course, is not true,” Johnson said. “We have a good system — I’ll never run it down, and I know it costs money to operate. Our job is to make it run better.”
The Minnesota unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club had a “very fine weekend” in Litchfield, according to Harold Harding, local member of the group. A total of 84 of the shiny silvery Air Stream trailers were parked at the fairgrounds through the long weekend. Rev. Laurence Foote conducted a Sunday morning service for the visitors. The club has its own choir and portable organ. A Saturday night square dance and a Sunday afternoon swim at the high school pool were among highlights of the weekend, Harding reported. The trailers began arriving in Litchfield Thursday morning and some were still here on Tuesday. Harding said members were especially appreciative by the courtesies they received in Litchfield.
The Star Lake Creamery will cease operations June 1. No butter is being made now by the creamery and none will be made after that date. Instead, the creamery will use its own trucks to gather milk and cream produced by the farms in its territory and will haul them directly to the Land O’ Lakes plant in Litchfield bypassing its own creamery and equipment. The Land O’ Lakes plant is installing new equipment to handle the additional volume. The Star Lake Creamery stockholders voted to take the action at a meeting held earlier in the month. There was some opposition to this step, more particularly from farmers living closest to the plant, but a majority favored closing the creamery. This paper is informed that a number of other creameries are considering similar actions. Creameries located off the railroad and which are compelled to haul their supplies to and from their creameries may find it more profitable to haul their milk and cream to a central plant, adding to its volume and lowering the cost of production. In spite of the reduction in the number of creameries, Meeker County is expected to keep its position as one of the banner dairy counties in the state. But it is something of a shock to witness the closing of creameries from time to time because of changing conditions.
Alfred Anderson has been a patient at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester the past two weeks. Two of his sons, Bruce and Boyd, went to Rochester Sunday to visit him. Mrs. Anderson has been with him all the time.
Miss Shirley Hulterstrum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Hulterstrum and Miss Marianne Pankake, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Elbom, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Gustavus Adolphus on Sunday. Miss Hulterstrum will teach high school music, while Mss Pankake plans to do social work. Attending the graduation exercises Sunday afternoon were Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hulterstrum, Wayne Hulterstrum, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Ekbom, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Nelson, Miss Irene Anderson, and Mrs August Okeson.
Roy Ekbom and LeRoy Hillman will open their new grocery, Roy’s Jack Sprat Store, at 7504 Lyndale Ave. S. this week Saturday, which will be the official opening date. Roy Ekbom was formerly employed at Nordlies Jack Sprat Store in Litchfield Mr. Hillman has just returned from overseas military duty.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 12, 1906
A movement is a foot to have all churches in the city unite in a union service for the G.A.R. on Memorial Day May 17. It is proposed to hold this service at the Opera House at 8 p.m. It is hoped that this will appeal to all our citizens and that all churches will take hold of the matter and make it a success.
Appleton now boasts of having 18 autos owned within its limits. Litchfield herself pretty gay with 10 of “them things.”
Fred Valiant of Forest City is preparing to build a new residence on his farm west of that village.
A terrific rain and thunderstorm visited Meeker County on Saturday evening of last week, breaking at about half-past nine o’clock. Large quantities of water fell and the ply of lightning and the roll of thunder were almost continuous. Some damage was done to the roads in various parts of the county by the wash of water, but the greatest loss was due to lightning. The high smokestack of the Litchfield Creamery was struck and damaged to a considerable extent. The bolt struck the east side of the chimney near the top and peeled off a layer of brick to a depth of 15 or 20 feet vertically. The ornament projections near the top were pierced. The telephones in the building were also put out of commission for a time. The Fred Brandt residence in Forest City town was struck and some damage done. Albert Schultz residing a mile southwest of town suffered the loss of a cherry tree. Lightning struck the store at Acoma, setting it on fire, burning it to the ground, along with its contents.
The creamery located at Hope Lake in the town of Acton was temporarily closed last week to allow for some extensive repairs to be made, including the putting in of cement floors. The work of taking out the machinery and the old floor was begun the first of the week.