20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 22, 2000
It’s early in the parade season and the Big Green Marching Machine has already dominated with its 352 marching feet. The Litchfield Marching Band took grand champion honors in the Hutchinson Water Carnival Parade Sunday. At Waconia, the Dragon band placed first in its class and was selected as the parade’s top wind and drumline. The hard work has paid off. Band Director Lauri Cervin said, “The week school is out we practiced from about 6:30 in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon.” The band’s next big test is Saturday at Alexandria.
Long distance phone service and 911 communications came to an abrupt halt at about 1 p.m. June 14, causing some headaches for the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department. According to U.S. West, a fiber optic cable was cut in Willmar, serving all but local phone service to Litchfield, Willmar and other western Minnesota cities.
St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City will go from two levels to one once construction crews are finished rebuilding the church, which was heavily damaged by fire March 3. Gary Holtz, church council president, said the church will be larger and will be handicapped accessible once reconstruction is completed. The congregation has been meeting at a sister church, Peace Church in Eden Valley. The refurbished church is being paid for through insurance dollars and donations. “It will look completely different,” Holtz said of the reconstruction.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 17, 1970
Litchfield’s newest business firm, Falknor’s Appliance and Electronics, is now open in downtown Litchfield in the attractively remodeled building formerly occupied by Abnor Hardware. The Falknors come to Litchfield from Worthington, where Bill Falknor, owner of the firm, spent 24 years in the appliance and electronics business. The store will have a complete service department and will feature top appliances.
Meeker County hens would have to work overtime to fill the egg cartons available in one of Litchfield’s newest firms. The Anderson Box Company, which moved into the old Pro-Vid-All Mill facilities last June, specializes in producing cartons for the poultry industry. At any one time, manager Duane Rokala says the company has on hand some 175,000 one-dozen egg cartons. That’s enough to take care of 2,100 dozen eggs or 32 dozen for every man, woman or child in Litchfield. In addition, the firm has in stock some 50,000 to 75,000 egg cases in 24- to 30-dozen sizes, used in the long-distance shipment of eggs. The new firm has a work crew of six and expects to expand that in the near future. Anderson Box Company has its headquarters in Indianapolis and has some 48 facilities similar to the one here scattered across the U.S. The Anderson firm has a three-year lease on the Pro-Vid-All property.
The First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield will mark the centennial of its organization with a special service and open house Sunday. The First Presbyterian Church was organized in Litchfield on Jan. 2, 1876. The church has a current membership of 280. Current members of the ruling body of the church are Lee Mitchell, pastor, and Orville Dollerschelle, clerk (the highest elective office in the congregation). Members of the session (current ruling body) include William Burdick, William Curry, Hugo Heimdahl, Glenn Hultgren, Mrs. Curt McCamy, Thomas Nagel, Howard Pennertz and Mrs. Frank Sabacky.
Two brothers, one driving a car and another operating a motorcycle, had an impromptu meeting on North Sibley Monday morning. Bob Burke, 22, was driving the car. He pulled out of the Mileage Station on North Sibley and didn’t see the cycle operated by his brother Rob, 24. The two vehicles collided. Rod was thrown from his cycle. He was taken to Meeker Memorial and treated for a shoulder injury.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 19 1953
It’s doubtful whether Julia Ann Bohn of Route 2 Litchfield will ever have any of her birthdays sparkle with more gifts than she received on her birthday Saturday. Julie Ann, now five days old, had the honor of being the first baby born at the new Meeker County Memorial Hospital Saturday morning. The hospital was first opened to the stork at 10:45 a.m. when six and a half pound Julie Ann arrived. She is the fourth child of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bohn, who reside three miles northwest of Cedar Mills. Dr. Cecil Wilmot was the attending physician.
At the closing session of the Minnesota Methodist Conference last Sunday afternoon, the bishop appointed Rev. Edward Shannon as the new pastor of the Litchfield Methodist Church. The new minister and his wife are graduates of Carleton College in Northfield and have previously served a church in Hopkins. The couple have five children, the eldest 8 years old.
Louis Nelson, Litchfield Public Utilities superintendent received the signal honor last Tuesday of being elected president of the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association program. Chairman for the state convention held last week Nelson was elected as the convention finalized its business for the year.
Sgt. Vernon M. Madson, Litchfield, in service with the U.N. Civil Assistance Command in Korea. Madson was a supply sergeant with UNCAC, which for the past 18 months has been working with the Republic of Korea government in caring for the more than four million civilian war sufferers. Sgt. Madson was called to active duty with the 47th Division of Minnesota National Guard in January 1951.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 17, 1905
Everbody had a good time, and the state firemen’s convention held here last week was said to be the best in years. Central Park captivated many of the visitors, who remarked on its beauty and central location. “What an excellent band you have,” was a common remark. The band boys received many plaudits for their fine shows during the convention The ladies of the Presbyterian Church served many fine meals and were kept ever so busy during the convention. The Fire Department dance given in the tent Wednesday was a big success. Refreshments were served all night during the convention the Review understands, and water was the beverage of choice to quite a small number. So far as the Review is able to learn there were no arrests made for disorderly conduct. If any delegate found fault with Litchfield for wan of hospitality he wasn’t in attendance. Everyone the Review talked to expressed the highest praise for our city.
Undertaker P. Berens had the misfortune to lose one of his black hearse horses Saturday thru an accident which befell the animal three weeks ago. It was found necessary to put away the animal to allay its suffering.
Chas. Smith will give a big dance in his new barn in Casey on the evening of the 17th.