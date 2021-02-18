20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 22, 2001
The Litchfield School District plans to complete more than $800,000 in building improvements, disabled access improvements and other capital expenditures this summer. During Tuesday's school board meeting, Todd Swanson, district business manager, outlined the improvement program and its cost. One of the largest projects is bonding for roof improvements at Lake Ripley school, which Swanson estimates will cost between $650,000 and $750,000. The district also expects to spend $135,000 updating technology. Several locations in the district need to be updated for handicapped access, Swanson said. At Ripley School, several doors are not accessible for wheelchairs.
Ann Abrahamson, fourth grade teacher, and Bill Garland, seventh-grade science teacher, plan to retire.
No one was hurt, but a home was declared a total loss after a fire at 220 W. McQuat in Litchfield. Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:35 Monday and continued to fight the fire and heavy black smoke until 9 p.m. "The fire started in the basement," Litchfield Fire Chief Gale Smith said. "We had to gut the whole house." Smith said the owner of the home, George Dunn, had been working on the fuel oil furnace before the fire started. "He just lost his wife in October, and now this," Fire Chief Smith said. Ethel Young, Red Cross disaster assistant, said that they have a place for Dunn to stay temporarily.
Max Brown, sixth-grade student at South Elementary School, is the champion speller of the ACGC School District. Brown is the son of Dennis and Marcia Brown. Second place speller was Cassie Whittman, while Erica Bjork was the third-place winner.
The following local students were named to the Minnesota State University at Moorhead dean's list for the fall term: Peter Ackermann, Andrew Altringer, Sara Finnegan, Christine Mausehund, Angela Peters, Jamie Riebe, Jacob Schlack and Anton Ziegler.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 1, 1971
Litchfield area residents were settling back into their normal work-a-day routines early in the week after shaking off the effects of a swift striking late winter blizzard, which moved into the area over the weekend. The foggy, drizzly weather of early Friday morning turned suddenly to a full blown snowstorm as heavy wet snow began tumbling down shortly after noon. Along about 3 p.m., a whipping wind moved in, creating perhaps the most severe snowstorm here since the famed St. Patrick's Day Blizzard of 1975.
Two Greyhound busses with 70 aboard were stranded in Litchfield overnight. The Meeker County Civil Defense set up cots in the Community Building and 45 spent the night in relative comfort there. City Clerk Roy Ross sent out a call for residents wiling to take stranded travelers into their homes overnight, and he received good response. At Nystrom's Truck Stop at the northwest edge of town, 19 semis spent the night in the parking lot, and 30 persons stayed overnight.
Rural students from the schools were brought to the junior high as a clearinghouse was set up as students signed up to spend the night at various homes. Mrs. Tom Breen, 326 N. Holcombe, probably had the honor of running the busiest temporary hotel in town Friday night. Mrs. Breen brought 22 youngsters home with her Friday, "mostly Greenleaf kids," she said. At the Sam Lupfer residence, 420 N. Swift, there were 20 around the supper table Friday. The Lupfers have 5 children and 13 blizzard guests.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 28, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rogers, son Roscoe, 15, and daughter Marjorie, 14, former Litchfield residents, were the victims of a fire in their home last Wednesday morning at Minnesota Lake. The accident occurred just after 7 a.m. An explosion occurred as Mr. Rogers was making a fire in a parlor stoke. The flames spread rapidly. Firemen, who were at the scene quickly, were unable to get mother and daughter from the flaming room where they slept. Mr. Rogers and Roscoe were taken to St. Joseph's hospital in Mankato where they died.
Nineteen boys, member of the School Patrol, will be rewarded for their efforts as patrol memberss by being guests of the Legion Post next Monday at the Shrine Circus in Minneapolis. The Legion will take the boys out for dinner to follow the circus visit. Boys that will go are: Bobby Thulin, George Johnson, DeBaughn Nelson, Robert Erickson, Rober Wige, Noel Chrstensons, Dail Danielson, David Plocher, and Jim Nelson, all from Lonfellow School; Gerald Meuleners, Tom Gandrud, Bert Koch, Charles Christenson, Lyle Riebe, Alvin Fischer, Bruce Tolrand, Calvin Peterson, Harlan Nelson and Dwyane Holtz from Washington.
The Grove City Independent basketball team has three Litchfield boys playing prominent roles. Joe Wegner, Bill Putzier and Burrel Pope all had a hand in the team's 57-50 win over Willmar.
The Star Lake 4-H Club held its monthly meeting Feb. 5 at the Roy Kangas home. The program consisted of a solo by Marlys Rathke, accompanied by Betty Nelson and Donna McKenzie. Poems were read by Carroll Nelson and Betty Nelson. Games were played and lunch was enjoyed by all.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 2, 1906
Even Evneson of Star Lake, J.H. Lawrence of Greenleaf, Rudolf Lewerenz and Buttermaker Levernick of Lake Stella, Buttermaker Foss of Dassel and Messrs. Emelius Nelson of Dassel and Nels Bendickson of Danielson, and H.T. Sondegaard of this city returns late last week from their visit to Chicago wehre they had attended the National Buttermaker's Convention. They came home a glad bunch of men having brought with them the news that Minnesota had again as usual taken top honors in buttermaking.
R.P. Stanley, former resident of the town of Union Grove, came down from his Canadian home late last week and spent several days among his old neighbors. He returned to Moosomin this week in tow of six or seven Percheron horses purchased here from the Messrs. J.W. and F.T. Peterson. Mr. Stanley has a market for all of these near his Canadian home.
Diptheria exists in a number of families in the Kingston area. The school in District 61 has been discontinued fro a time to await disappearance of the disease.
The ice on Lake Ripley is reported to be honeycombed to within a foot of the surface, leaving only that thickness of good sound ice. It may be well to extend a warning to those who have been in the habit of driving across that body. The warm weather of the past several weeks has been disintegrating the ice fast and unless heed is given in using the lake as a driveway, some accident is likely to happen. It is just as well to bear this in mind and use the road around the lake.