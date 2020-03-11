10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 8, 2010
As a cabinet maker, Gordon Crider left a legacy of craftmanship that can be found in many homes in the Litchfield area. In the future, Crider’s legacy will be much more. On Monday it was announced that the Gordon and Vivian Crider estate will leave approximately $480,000 to the Litchfield Area Community Foundation to help fund the construction of a family aquatic center for Litchfield. “I’m so excited for the role that the Litchfield Area Community Foundation could play for the legacy the Criders wanted to leave,” said Leland Fredman, past chairman of the LACF. Crider opened the Crider Cabinet shop in 1946 following his discharge from the Army. He married Vivian shortly after and she passed away in 1991. Before Gordon died in October he began looking for ways to make a difference in Litchfield, the community he called home. “He wanted somehow to be remembered,” according to longtime friend Lorraine Whitcomb.
Meeker Memorial Clinic in Dassel has seen a slow increase in patient visits since opening in 2007 but there is still room for much improvement, according to Hospital CEO Kyle Rasmussen. Dr. Schminke saw 1,947 patients last year, compared to 1,717 in 2008 and 1,467 in 2007. “The number itself has got to double in my opinion — a little over double would be satisfactory,” Rasmussen said. Dr. Tim Peterson mentioned that in his family practice days he saw about 8,000 patients a year in Cokato.
20 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 3, 2000
When fire damaged the inside of St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ Friday it struck at the hearts of many families that have called the Forest City church their spiritual home for generations. “It was an awful night,” said Ruth Marquardt, a longtime member of the congregation. “The church is very close to me and it’s terrible to see something like this happen,” she said. Said Darlene Wendroth, whose grandparents were charter members of the church, “It’s a very emotional time for our congregation. It was a very bad weekend. It’s hard because this church is — home.” The Litchfield Fire Department was called out at about 10:40 p.m. Friday after congregation member Barbara Schmidt noticed flames in the church annex as she drove home on Highway 24. Upon seeing the flames, she rushed to the Riverside Store in Forest City to call the fire department. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the fire within walls and were able to knock down flames quickly, but the church annex and Sunday school area suffered extensive damage
The Litchfield Library move is underway and the citizens of Meeker have turned out to help. Various groups and local residents have taken part in the move. “It really gives one a great sense of community to see all the folks pitch in,” Carolyn Baird, head librarian, said. “If we can keep up this pace, it looks like we can reopen on Wednesday.” LHS weightlifters and Harvey 4-Hers were among those who pitched in to help with the moving.
Mary Trnka has wanted to be a postmaster ever since she started her postal career six years ago as a carrier substitute. Friday that goal officially becomes reality. Trnka will be installed as a United States Postal Service postmaster in a 1:30 p.m. ceremony at the Darwin office. “Darwin is a great little town — it’s a dream job for me,” Trnka said prior to her swearing in. She is an LHS graduate who grew up in the Forest City area but now lives in Glencoe.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 8, 1970
A trio of rural Darwin youngsters get off to a bouncy start each school day by riding their horses to classes. They are students at the District 1085 school located just northwest of Darwin. Sixth-graders Koren Schonning and Kathy Housman and second-grader Ken Housman have convenient parking facilities for their steeds too. Happily, Marvin Sletten’s coral is located just across the street from the school. That is where the horses are “parked” during the school day. Each day the riders carry their own lunch and a sack filled with hay to provide their mounts with a noon meal. The students live about a mile from school. The Housmans are children of the Milton Housmans, while Koren is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Schonning. They have been riding their horses to school every nice school day since January.
Richard D. Johnston, assistant superintendent in the Aurora Hoyt Lakes school district since 1967, has been named the new superintendent for the Litchfield school system. He will assume his duties here July 1 succeeding H.G. Hegdal, who will retire. A native of Langford, N.D., he is a graduate of Minot State and holds a master’s degree from North Dakota State. He has 13 years experience as a superintendent having served schools near Nicollet, Minnesota, and Pembina, North Dakota. The Johnstons have a family of six children — three boys and three girls ages seven to 17.
Marvin L. Menken, who is a senior at the Institute of Technology at the University of Minnesota, was named to the fall quarter Dean’s list with a grade point average of 4.0 with 17 credits. Marvin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Menno Menken, 226 S. Miller.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 13, 1952
The St. Paul’s Lutheran congregation will break ground this spring for a new church building. The new structure will have an estimated cost of $150,000 and will be located on the same site as the present church. The present church is about 70 years old and during the past number of years has been quite inadequate for the congregation, which numbers about 535 communicant members.
The Navy apparently has a yen for Grove City boys. Since the first of the year, Navy recruiters have drawn 14 boys from the Grove City area. Those joining the Navy since the first of the year from Grove City include Roger Peterson, Roger Larson, Richard Pehle, Burton Larson, Gerald Nelson, Leland Danielson, Harlan Palm, Richard Jackson, Robert Koehn, Lloyd Linden, Garry Larson, Kenneth Wieker and James Carlson. When those boys all come home on leave, citizens can say “the fleet is in.”
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 9, 1905
Ducks and blackbirds were seen in the town of Cosmos last week. Spring surely is on the way.
Representative Elmer E. Adams of Fergus Falls on Wednesday introduced a bill in the legislature which would settle the girls industrial school fight by locating the school in Litchfield. The bill puts the institution, when built and located by the board of control, in the absolute charge of a board of five women managers to be named by the governor. The bill provides $10,000 for the site but makes no provision for the buildings. Now is the time for the people of Litchfield to get together if they desire the institution mentioned to be located here. It would be a contest which the people of Litchfield should enter heartily. Litchfield has several sites which would be ideal for this type of institution.
Adolph Brown sawed seven cords of wood for John Brown on Tuesday with his gasoline engine.