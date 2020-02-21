10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 24, 2010
Meeker County ranked 27th out of 85 counties related to health outcomes, which includes mortality, quality of life and low birth weight. However, the county ranked 70th in terms of health factors, including health behaviors, access to and use of health care, social and ecomonic factors, and physical environmet
Rick Baumann's fifth grade class a Wagner Elementary School is going for the gold with an Olympic Chess project that fuses social studies, science, math and a little bit of fun into their daily routines. To draw out more interest in learning and the Olympics, Baumann compiled a list of 25 countries that most often earn medals in the Winter Olympics, and then students selected countries at random and started recreating the country's flags to display. As well as creating a colorful wall of flags around the classroom, students also took time to find out about the various countries. The group has also kept track each morning of which countries earned medals the previous day.
For Litchfield teens short on cash, Friday nights no longer have to be boring. After closing the offices in Litchfield, Youth for Christ is reaching out to the Litchfeild area once more by opening the Revolution, a Friday night teen music venue. Based on the concept of the First Street in Willmar and a similar program in Benson, the Revolution has hosted free Christian rock concerts open to teens every Friday since Jan. 9.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 25, 2000
Members from the LHS choir groups radiated and director Joel Green beamed as they recounted incidents of their four-day trip to Chicago. Last year, Green tried to organize a similar group but had to cancel due to lack of interest. This year, however, 40 students signed on, and they were off on a trip to the Windy City. Students attended a clinic at the Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago. They also performed in the Gothic Cathedral, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for choir members. "The acoustics were awesome," student Tessa Schacherer said. It was not all play, however. The choir ensemble performed four times in four days and also made a stop en route home to perform at Baldwin, Wis. high school.
The time has come to move the library, and volunteers are needed to help in the process.The library is planning to close its present site and move over to the temporary site at the former Baril building. Board member Everett Riley, a former Navy man, has mapped out a schedule for the move and is hoping clubs or church groups will come forward to lend a hand with the moving. Hand tools, gloves and pickups will be useful. Riley says people with strong backs are needed. If you are not up to lifting, Riley says financial contributions will be welcomed.
An eight-year-old Watkins boy is back in school after undergoing a heart transplant back on Dec. 4. Jaren Winings was back in class at Ripley School Monday after a 13-week recovery period. Originally he was scheduled for a three-month post surgery recovery period near Fairview-University Medical Center in Minneapolis, but because of his quick recovery he was sent home early in January.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 25, 1970
Litchfield high school will have a hockey team next winter. The school board, meeting Monday night, approved a hockey program to start with the beginning of the 1970-71 accademic year. LHS will be the first school in the immediate area to start competing in hockey, which is one of the fastest growing high school sports. The action came after considerable discussion and after the board heard a presentation from a group of pro hockey citizens who have developed a strong youth hockey program here over the past five years. Four school board members voted for the program. Dr. Gary Gross made the motion to support hockey with a second from E.O. Kopplin. Bob Everts and Wendell Nelson joined in supportive votes. Mrs. Vi Tyler abstained and Raleigh Dahl was absent. Dr. William Nolen, Dr. Robert Farrish, Beno Kofstad and Dr. Cecil Leitch outlined the present strong junior hockey program here with over 125 youngsters playing in under-14 age groups. Dr. Farrish commented that there is tremendous enthusiasm for hockey here not only among the young but up and down main street. Athletic Director John Klug noted that any program in which there is so much interest is worthwhile, but noted there could be strong opposition from coaches in other sports. "In a school our size, some activities will be hurt by adding another sport," he said. Supt. H.G. Hegdal said the search for a competent coach would begin immediately.
Noel Sederstrom, LHS junior, was selected as the top trombonist at the jazz festival in Valley City, North Dakota last week. Making the trophy presentation was noted ban leader Stan Kenton.
The Rev. Herbert W. Chilstrom, who has been a faculty member of Luther College at Teaneck, N.J., for the past eight years, will be installed as pastor at the 103-year-old congregation First Lutheran at St. Peter on March 22. Pastor Chilstrom is the son of Mrs. W. E. Chilstrom of Litchfield. He is a graduate of Litchfield High School. Pastor Chilstrom and his wife have three children, Mary Lee, 9, Chris, 7, and Andrew, 3.
A new business will open its doors in Litchfield Thursday. The new business is the "Farmer's Daughter" a restaurant to open in the brightly remodeled former Cox Market location. Mr. and Mrs. Andy Bieniek are the owner-operators of the new business. Mrs. Bieniek is the daughter of the William Dollerschell's of Forest City. The Bienieks formerly operated an eatery in the metro.
Darwin Community Club met last Monday evening and enjoyed supper and a program on the various kinds of love present in our lives. Program moderater Mrs.
Emil Bratz spoke on the love in friendship. Mrs. Eldon Palm reminded us of the real meaning of romantic love. Mrs. George Porth spoke on the love of God.
Eight girls came to a slumber party at the Bob Lounsbury home to help the daughter Mary Jo celebrate her birthday. Guests at the slumber party in South Union Grove were Lynn Roberg, Pam Johnson, Dianne Christie, Roxanne and Cheryl Anderson, and Karen ann Julie Lounsbury.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 25, 1952
A representative number of District 9 voters turned out Monday for the special election of $700,000 for the purpose of building an elementary school and turned down the proposal. A total of 1,215 votes were cast between the hours of 4 and 9 p. m., with 781 voting against and 430 in favor. The propostion called for a new 16-unit elementary school, which was believed to be the answer to the increasing enrollment problems facing the Litchfield school system. The size of the vote and outcome clearly indicate the people in School District 9 do not desire a school, so the matter will be dropped indefinitely by the board. The enrollment pinch will be felt next fall when 111 children will become five years of age in the district and enter kindergarten for the first time. Some arrangement will have to be made for these children.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 24, 1905
Farney L. Hill has been very ill at his home in this city from appendicitis. He was taken Sunday evening and Tuesday suffered a change for the worse. Dr. O'Brien was summoned from St. Paul and arrived by special train. Owing to existing inflammation, no operation was performed.Though seriously ill he is resting quite comfortably.
The city charter proposed for the village of Litchfield was turned down without ceremony. There were various provisions in the document that caught the ill will of the people.
The saloon owners opposed it because the new charter gave the mayor power to revoke licenses; the hotel men opposed it because of a provision which gave the council the power to limit entertainments; the pool room men opposed it for the same reason; owners of rental property opposed it for a paragraph which insured the city against loss for non payment of water rentals on the part of tenants. Many opposed the new charter because they were not given time to study it. Others opposed it because they were just naturally "agin." So far as members of the charter commission were concerned under the circumstances they are fortunate that they were not hanged.