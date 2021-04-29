20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 10, 2001
Two Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School students were arrested in connection with a bomb threat at the junior-senior high school Friday at the end of the school day. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with terroristic threats. According to the complaint against the 18-year-old, the threat read, “HaHa proms tomorrow to bad there is a bomb threat at the school.” Police arrested the two students at about midnight Saturday. They were held in the Meeker Count Jail pending their initial court appearance. Since the threat, one has posted the $6,000 bail and been released. According to police, the other boy involved said, ‘we were just joking about the bomb.”
If several truckloads of worn out appliances didn’t provide enough evidence that Litchfield’s first citywide cleanup was a success, then maybe City Council member Gordy Lien’s response did. Lien, who masterminded the cleanup, said he had heard nothing but rave reviews from residents as he road along with city crews assigned to the cleanup. “This is perfect, do it again,” was the typical comment, Lien said. City Hall fielded 932 calls from residents asking for refuse pickup. And with just final sweeps to be completed, 225 dump truckloads of refuse had been picked up from curbsides. The cleanup was so successful it grew in magnitude from a city-only project to one that included helping hands from both the county and state highway departments.
Music in the Park is nice, but Litchfield City Council members aren’t so sure they like the cost. The council voted 5-2 Monday to stick to its budget for music in Central Park, rejecting a request from Litchfield Chamber of Commerce President Chris Lenz for an increase. “The amount has been creeping up,” City Administrator Bruce Miller said. At some point the cost had to be discussed by the Council.” Miller presented documentation of funding for Music in the Park since 1996, which showed that the city’s contribution had climbed from $3,975 five years ago to $5,904 for this summer’s events. The popular Thursday concerts are often accompanied by some sort of fundraising meal by nonprofit groups.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 5, 1971
What can be done about making the Sibley Avenue rail crossing less hazardous will be the topic of an open hearing Tuesday of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety starting at 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Community Building. The hearing was set after the Litchfield City Council directed a request to the Commission to take action toward installing additional safety devices at the crossing. Since 1957 there have been at least 10 serious accidents at the crossing, five of which have resulted in fatalities. Six persons have been killed at the crossing in the past 13 years.
The City Council at its Monday meeting gave the go-ahead to its airport committee to contact the state department of aeronautics and have that group study a site southeast of town as a new location for the Litchfield airport. City Engineer Chuck Wilson said a new airport site with required clearance for approaches might require as much as 700 acres of land.
Litchfield’s baseball Dragons stayed unbeaten in West Central Conference play by edging Benson 4-3 in eight innings at Benson Monday. Mark Nicholson hurled a tight seven-hitter and Jack Bauer started the winning rally in the eighth with a double. Gary Schrotberger ran for him and went to third on a wild pitch and then scored the winning run off Dave Ketterling’s long fly ball to left. Hal Olimb made a sparkling fielding play in the eighth for the Dragons to preserve the lead.
The Litchfield City Council approved a proposal to make application for federal funds for improving the city’s sewage treatment plant at Monday’s meeting. An extension renovation project for the plant which would cost an estimated $1 million has been recommended in a 105-page report recently completed by the city’s engineering firm McComb, Knutson and Associates. The State Pollution Control Agency has directed that Litchfield have final construction plans for improving the sewage plant ready by Jan. 1, 1972. By April 1, 1972, contracts on the project should be let with work starting July 1. July 1, 1973, has been specified as the completion date for the project. It’s possible that as much as 80 percent of the cost of the project would be available in state and federal money, according to City Engineer Chuck Wilson.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 25, 1946
W.R. Berens has completed the fish rearing pond on his place one mile north of Forest City. the pond is ideally located and fed by three springs. Experts consider it one of the finest in the state. The pond measures 140 feet across and varies in depth. A dam 35 feet long and 6 feet high backs up the water. Mr. Berens is stocking his pond with silver and gold shiners. Mr. Berens is planning eventually to make a skeet shooting facility on the premises.
Don’t miss this special treat. Hotel Lenhardt Dinging Room. 75 cents Saturday Buffet supper. “All you can eat. Hot and cold dishes. Saturday, April 27.”
Willard, four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Holmquist, underwent a tonsilectomy at the Litchfield hospital on Thursday.
The two planes we had at the airport have now dwindled down to but one. Last week Wallace Nelson, Rosendale youth pilot, was out for a ride. While flying near his home he became ill and tried to land in a pasture. He came down smoothly and touched the ground, but could see that he was overshooting the small area, so tried to rise up again. All went fine until he tried to jump a fence. The front half of the plane cleared, but the tail caught the wires and down the plane came. The plane was badly wrecked but Nelson hopped out unhurt.
The high school play (The Flattering World” that won honors in the recent speech festival will be presented at the University of Minnesota Saturday, May 4. The cast includes Mark Jorgenson, Evelyn Hamilton, Frank Curry, Betty Peterson and Shirley Hirdler.
The body of Roger Johnson of Dassel, who was drowned a week ago Saturday at Lake Washingtons had not yet been found, according to reports from the lake.
The lighting in the residential sections of Litchfield is very inadequate. The one small light at each intersection fails to throw much light on the middle of the block. With the much-talked-about low electric rates, the city could afford better lighting when materials become available.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 21, 1906
The ladies of Trinity Church will hold their annual Easter sale of fancy and useful articles on Tuesday afternoon and eventing April 21. A fine supper will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. Everyone is urged to attend.
Edward Hofstrim arrived the first of the week after a winter’s sojourn in his native Sweden. His sister Miss Mary Ann Hofstrim has also returned but has stopped en route in Massachusetts to spend a short time with relatives.
Mrs. W.E. Walls and daughter and mother Mrs. Winter Maine departed Tuesday afternoon for the state of Pennsylvania where they will spend a month with relatives. This is their first visit east since their coming to Minnesota 40 years ago. Forty years is a long time. Coming west then, they took the train as far as Chicago and the intervening distance to Minnesota was made by team.
James Nelson of Litchfield spent the first of the week in Manannah visiting his two sons, James and Frank Nelson.
Treasurer Brower and Sheriff Bertelson have on display as trophies of the chase indulged in last fall the heads of the moose which fell to their hunting prowess. The heads are on display in their respective offices at the courthouse where they make a fine appearance. A.L. Getchell, who has much skill as a taxidermist, did the work. The heads give a good idea of what magnificent animals moose really are. They are more formidable than most people realize. Anyone looking at the trophies as they occupy space on the wall will understand the pride of the hunters in their achievement in bagging the animals.