20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 30, 2000
By February, a 12-minute news program may be a part of the fifth hours of the Litchfield Middle School students' day, pending board approval. Middle School Principal Pat Devine discussed bringing to the school Channel One, an educational news service, during the regular board meeting Monday. Channel One is a free news service that brings up-to-the-moment news topics to students in an educational format, according to the proposal. Daily programming includes 12 minutes of current events and up to two minutes of commercials.
Anne McCarney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael McCarney, is spending a semester in Athens and Rome through the Center for International Education at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. The program gives students the opportunity to explore classical art, history and religion in Athens and Rome.
Litchfield's "no snob" wine club has been meeting over glasses of wine for the past six years, according to Candice Woods, manager of the Litchfield Liquor store. "We talk about wine and the foods that go with wine," she says. "We want people to understand that wine does not have to be a snobbish thing. It doesn't have to be intimidating." The club meets at The Original Farmer's Daughter and occasionally at the municipal liquor store. "Sometimes we sample as many as seven different wines at a meeting," Woods said. "It's a very social event for everybody."
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 2, 1970
For Al Hummel, as he lies in his bed at Meeker Memorial Hospital, there is the intense pain that is part of burn type injuries, plus the mental discomfort of knowing that the best business time of the year finds his downtown store in shambles and closed to customers. But the 59-year-old proprietor of the Litchfield Gambles store is a resilient and optimistic man. He sees at least a glimmer of silver lining in the gloom that enveloped his future last Tuesday when a fire touched off an explosion in a battery charger and did heavy damage to his store. "It could have happened when the store was filled with customers," he said of the explosion. His left leg and left arm were severely burned in the explosion. Almost all of the full complement of Litchfield Fire Department turned out to fight the blaze, which was discovered about 6:40 a.m. Although the store's inventory is considered a total loss, the building did not suffer severe damage.
The charter banquet to form a new Fraternal Order of Eagles was held at the VFW building Sunday and over 90 were initiated into the order. Named to head the organization was Hugh Wegner, and he will be assisted by Charles Hicks as vice president and Clarence Weber as secretary.
Sardis is a fashionable New York night spot far removed from Litchfield, innesota, but our town was in the spotlight there one day last week. Dr. William Nolen, who was in New York on a publicity tour for his book, "The Making of a Surgeon," had a date to interview on the David Frost show. He was to meet personnel from the show at Sardis. As he met the people from the Frost show, one he noted showed particular interest in the fact Nolen was from Minnesota. "I'm from Minnesota myself," she said. "Which part do you hail from?" Nolen's reply that he was from a small town west of Minneapolis — Litchfield — brought a gasp of surprise from the woman. She was Mrs. William Wendt, the former Shirley Peterson, who was born and raised in Litchfield. She is the daughter of Mrs. Christ Peterson, still a resident here. Mrs. Wendt's husband is a professional actor and has appeared in numerous New York and touring stage productions.
The plan for discontinuation of long distance charges between Litchfield and Grove City has been approved by the Minnesota Public Service Commission. Roger Hilgers, local manager for Pioneer-United Telephone Company, said the company is proceeding with plans to put the plan into effect. This will give Grove City subscribers access to 3,700 additional telephones on a toll-free basis.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 4, 1952
The annual City of Litchfield election Tuesday brought out one of the largest votes in many years. When the council convenes in January, two new officials will join the governing body, and they are Levi Lund, who will head the groupo as mayor, and A. Stuart Nelson, who will represent the Second Ward on the council. A vote of over 1,400 ballots made this one of the largest city elections in history. Lund's majority over T.W. Kohloff was at 1,083 to 275. The First Ward reelected Harry Peterson with a vote of 343. The Second Ward voted for A Stuart Nelson with 382 over Don Ellig with 174. In the Third Ward, Kermit Anderson was reelected with 246 votes.
Litchfield residents get their power at a cheaper rate than almost any other city with similar generating facilities in the state of Minnesota. That is what Dr. F.E. Maass, member of the Litchfield Power Commission, told members of the local Jaycees in a question-and-answer period regarding city utilities. "I know it's difficult to believe when you take a look at your bill," he said, "but the rates for Litchfield are among the lowest in the state." He said Litchfield has always had low rates and that residents here are accustomed to lower rates than many area cities.
Raymond Daniels of Route 2 Litchfield was hospitalized Monday after losing part of three fingers in a farm mishap. He caught his hand in the gear box of a farm machine. His attending physician found it necessary to amputate the middle, ring and little finger at the second joint. He was released from the hospital here on Wednesday.
The Litchfield Christmas trim, the most outstanding in central Minnesota, will shine for the first time Thursday to usher in the Christmas season. City crews arranged the trim over main street the first part of the week. According to V.A. Sederstrom of the decorating committee, the trim this year is of the best quality, and 2,026 feet of it has been purchased.
Members of the Meeker County Ministerial Association have made known the fact that they will oppose the question of bringing up for a county vote the matter of legalizing the sale of intoxicating liquor in the county.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 5, 1905
The nine-year-old daughter of G. D. Dollerschell of Manannah was quite badly hurt in an accident on Sunday last while the family was going to church. While going along at a moderate pace, the wagon struck a rut, throwing the girl out, the wagon running over her, wounding her head. The family continued on to Litchfield and consulted with Dr. Chapman.
Harry Mills, the Eden Valley wrestler, and Mr. Greenwood, the Watkins wrestler, will meet in Watkins this evening in a catch-as-catch-can match.
The Litchfield depot was the means for sightseers several days last week, and the first of this when four moose captured in the northern part of the state by the Broewer-Bertelson party were on display. They were monsters with wide branching horns. Steaks in generous measure were distributed to friends by members of the hunting party and were greatly enjoyed.
Teachers should not be required to do janitor work in district schools, according to the state superintendent, who has replied to a request sent from Washington County. He said there is no law on the matter, which is left to the discretion of school boards, but that in a well-regulated school there should be some provision for starting fires in the morning as well as for keeping the building clean.
Harriet, the four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Wagner, who has been ill from typhoid fever the past two weeks, has shown some signs of improvement in her condition. The maximum temperature of her illness was reached on Wednesday. Since then her high fever has shown a tendency to subside.
The afternoon train due at 3:30 p.m. was aggravatingly late Wednesday afternoon, having been reported four and one-half hours late. The disappointment among those who intended it should carry them to Thanksgiving dinner with friends was great.