10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 19, 2009
Even the power of cheese is not enough to overcome the muscle of a sluggish economy, it seems. First District Association announced during its annual meeting Saturday that its earnings fell 61 percent during the fiscal year 2009, which ended Sept. 30. After record earnings near $15 million in each of the previous two years, the cooperative's earnings fell to $5.7 million in 2009. The Litchfield plant saw record cheese production during the year of more than 140 million pounds. That total easily exceeded the previous year's output of 131.7 pounds.
More than $20,000 worth of horse tack was reported stolen Monday in Greenleaf Township. According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, entry was made into a locked building and horse trailers on Highway 22 south of Litchfield. Multiple saddles and equipment were taken, including a rare show saddle with pink alligator skin and rhinestones valued at nearly $4,000, Horses in the building were not taken or harmed.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 23, 1999
A 16-year-old Litchfield High School student has been barred from school and faces criminal punishment following discovery of a hit list last week. The list apparently named four students under the heading "people I will kill." The juvenile arrested in connection with the list is being held in a detention facility in Willmar and is scheduled to appear in district court here on Wednesday. "We take this situation very seriously and the police are involved," Superintendent Bill Wold said. Litchfield High School Principal Chris Bates said school officials are handling the threat carefully. While not wanting to overreact, he said the school's first concern is student safety. Bates would not release the names of the threatened students on the list, but said the students have been notified and the author was immediately pulled from school and authorities notified. "It's no joke to make threats like this. Society has changed to the point where we cannot take threats like this lightly," Litchfield Police Chief Bruce Dicke said
Den Five of Litchfield Cub Scouts Pack 353 would like to thank Marv "Doc" Speckman, Judy Freitag and Jim Swanson for taking Cub Scouts Aaron Solbrack, Tristen Eberling, Michael Holmes, Tim Airhart, Jacob Holle, and siblings Kristen Solbrack, Tanner Eberling, Deb Ertle and Deb Holmes up for a scenic air tour of Litchfield. We appreciate the donation of the personal time and flight experience.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 23, 1969
A dozen Litchfield high school juniors won't be wading through Christmas snow or dining on Christmas turkey this holiday season. They'll be spending the Christmas holidays halfway around the world from their Minnesota homes and just might spend their Christmas Eve munching on monkey meat and swatting mosquitoes. The students, all members of the First Lutheran Church here, are on a youth study mission, and they will be spending a good share of the three weeks they will be gone from here in the bush country in Liberia, Africa. In the group are Greg Carlson, Gary Hess, Barb Schnell, Judy Gabrielson, Sara Pearson, Dan Brehmer, Hope Harmon, Elaine Schmidt, Melissa Stock, Diane Pancake, Lori Neperud and Kristina Bostrom. Two counsellors, Rev. Clifton Trued, pastor at First Lutheran, and Karen Brink of the high school faculty are accompanying the group. The travel group left Minneapolis via Northwest Airline at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and in New York they boarded a Pan American Airways flight to Monrovia, Liberia. On the same plane were 14 young people from Gethseame Lutheran Church in Hopkins, where Rev. Trued formerly served as pastor.
An ambulance making an emergency run to Meeker Memorial collided with a car on Litchfield's main street at 11 a.m Friday morning. According to police, a car driven by a 69-year-old Grove City man had stopped for the stop sign at Second and North Sibley and then pulled into the path of the south bound ambulance, which was en route to the hospital with a coronary patient. "I know I was in the wrong," the car driver said, "but I think the ambulance driver could have swung out a little more to avoid the collision." The ambulance did not stop but continued on to the hospital. Neither of the two car occupants wa injured.
The Robert Kadelbach home at 510 S. Austin was the first-place winner in the Jaycees-sponsored Christmas light contest. Second place went to the M.K. Langren home at 323 W. Weisel, while the Mrs. John Lein home at 337 Third Street took third place. Receiving honorable mention were the homes of Herman Rosenow, Al Hummel, George Fenner, Evelyn Pearson, Don Besonen, Fred Kadelbach, Roy Mortenson, Floyd Mottinger, Fred Schnell, Ray Evans, Ron Ebnet and Bob Devereaux.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 21, 1950
Meeker County will enjoy one of the whitest Christmases ever after seeing snow fall on 20 of the first 23 days in December. There has been little chance for the snow even to get dirty, and snow shovelers have been busy just about every day.
Mrs. Miles Johnson of Litchfield has won her second major appliance in a year. She received two weeks ago a new Bendix washer as a prize in a national contest. A year ago she won a refrigerator. To win the washer she wrote: "I want a Bendix washer, because I have four children who need the freedom to get dirty, while I need the freedom from endlessly scrubbing their clothes." The Johnson children are six, seven, 10 and 12.
Manannah is quite gay with its Christmas decorations again this year. The bright strings of lights and the lighted wreaths at Christmas time in the windows and in the yards of our homes give our little community a festive air as the holidays approach.
A trio of Ann Hess, Elvie Swanson and Mrs. Dewey Johnson sang the ever loving Cantique de Noel with the combined chorus as a highlight of the impressive candlelight vesper service at the First Lutheran Church on Sunday.
Jerry Askeroth, a member of the Hamline University basketball team, will be leaving with the team Thursday for Kansas City where the Pipers will be facing Emporia State.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 24, 1904
The dancing party at Chas Smith's in Ellsworth last week was well attended. The music was furnished by A.J. Smith of Litchfield as violinist, ably assisted by five other musicians, while Frank Viren accompanied the orchestra with some fine whistling arrangements. An elaborate supper was served to the enjoyment of all.
A train of nearly 50 cars, every one of them loaded with meat headed for Japan, passed through Litchfield westbound Wednesday. All of the cars were of standard size and had the capacity of holding 60,000 pounds of meat.
A little son was born to Mr. and Mrs Fred Rutand of Forest City on Dec. 17
Those beautiful jackets placed around the stoves in the school at Manannah might have been the means of our schoolhouse burning down. It is almost impossible to clean inside of them and the dust collected there caught on fire and had this not been noticed by teacher Miss Fursman before closing school one night, our school might have been in the past. The jackets are certainly dangerous and a nuisance.
W.H. Stanley in Corvuso picked fresh blossoms in his flower garden outdoors on Dec. 10. How is that for Minnesota.