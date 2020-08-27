20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 31, 2000
A proposal to extend tax abatement on a proposed motel, which would be built at the east outskirts of Litchfield, met with stern opposition from owners of current motel operations during meetings of the Meeker County Baord and the Litchfield City Council. Tom Serie of Fand L Development asked that the tax abatement status for the construction of Guardian Inn be extended to cover the possible construction of an AmericInn. Both Jim Alseben, owner of the Scotwood Motel, and Jim Grager, owner of the Lake Ripley Resort, objected to the tax abatement plan. Under that plan taxes paid by the new facility would be channeled into a fund to pay for extending sewer and water lines to the facility. Alsleben said Scotwood had a 58 percent occupancy rating last year while at the lake Ripley motel it was 40 percent. Joe Egge, county economic development coordinator, responded to the motel owners’ comments by noting that if their attitude prevails, very little economic development would ever take place here.
Kids mean a lot to Channa Rae and Barry Huggett, who have been foster parents for Meeker County Social Services for 23 years. The Huggetts were recently honored for their years of service during the Meeker County Social Services’ annual recognition banquet. How many foster children have lived in their home over the years? “We lost count somewhere after 80,” Channa Rae said. The Huggetts have five children of their own, two of whom are adopted. Through the years they have been foster parents to youngsters of all ages from newborns to 18-year-olds.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 2, 1970
About 25 people combed the woods and corn fields in North Kingston Township Monday in search of a Bloomington, Minnesota, man whose abandoned car was found in a corn field on the Gene Rice farm. The missing man was last seen in Bloomington last Wednesday. Members of the Civil Defense Rescue unit from the county, along with members of the sheriff’s office staff, took part in the search, which was halted by darkness Monday.
The Manannah Birthday Club met at the Herb Brixius home Friday evening for a potluck supper. They honored the birthday of Mrs. J.L. McCarney.
Classes at the Grove City Public School began on a regular schedule Aug. 31. Enrollment increased considerably, to 452 students. There will be only one kindergarten class. Every Monday through Friday, the district will provide an activity bus for all students who stay after school to participate in a school-related activity.
Flavia Maggi, Litchfield’s foreign student from Italy, may not make good newspaper copy, but she makes good sense. She said, matter-of-factly, after her first day at LHS, “I can’t really say too much about my impressions on school after just one day.” Flavia, a soft-spoken, slim, dark-eyed girl can carry on a conversation in four languages. This school semester she will be making her home with Mr. and Mrs. Pat McCormick. Flavia came from Turino, a city of one and a half million in northwest Italy, not too far from the Alps.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 4, 1952
Meeker County’s polio total reached 15 cases this week when five more persons were reported ill with the disease. Four of the cases were severe enough to require care in Minneapolis. The fifth victim is being under care at the local hospital.
Honor as canine “mother of the year” should probably go to Sandy, 16-month-old collie belonging to Don Sederstrom, Rt. 2. Sandy is extremely busy these days taking care of a littler of 13 puppies born to her Aug. 3. In the litter are six males and seven females. According to veterinarians, a littler of 13 is very unusal, something “Sandy” likely would agree with.
Correction: A news story last week concerning the near drowning of 18-month-old Johnny Beckstrand erroneously stated the child as the son of the Clifford Beckstrands. He is the child of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Beckstrand.
Johnny Herr, mound ace for the Litchfield Optimists, won himself new sporting fame last week, this time as a fisherman. His 4-pound, 5 ½-ounce bass was the largest entered in its category this year. He landed it at Lake Minniebelle Friday. Taking a second prize in the bass division with a 4-pound, 5 1/2-ounce beauty was Harry Lindbloom of Litchfield. He hooked it on Lake Richardson Friday.
After a fierce 10th inning rhubarb and the ejection of Litchfield player Pat McLaughlin, umpire George Abrahamson forfeited a 3-3 tied game to Willmar, putting the Rails up 2-1 in the championship series Friday night.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 3, 1905
Martin Draxten, who resided with his family on what is known as the Peter Olson farm in the town of Cosmos, was killed by lightning on Sunday forenoon. The deceased had just driven into the field when struck. The flash struck the victim in the shoulder and death came instantly. The horses attached to the wagon ran away, carrying the dead man with them. The funeral services were conducted Monday. The funeral cortege was the largest ever witnessed in the town of Cosmos. The deceased was about 30 years of age and a very highly respected and popular young man.
Nels Ekbom, a prominent farmer of this county, met death in a peculiar manner Wednesday morning. Early in the morning he had made a sale of hogs and was last seen alive going to the pen to load them. No particular attention was paid to him and several hours later he was found lying in the pen dead. Before the body was found, it had been severely mutilated by the hogs. It is though death ensued through a sudden heart attack. The deceased was a native of Sweden and had come to America at the age of eight.
The Minneapolis Journal of Thursday contained the following significant paragraph: “Charles A. and William H. Greenleaf, both of Litchfield, have filed petitions of bankruptcy in federal court. The petition of Charles Greenleaf shows a debt of $57,627. William’s petition showed debts of $17,208.
Ole Jacobsen is away for a few days from the Crow River store. It is said he is away buying goods for the creamery, but his friends smile and say there might be a future mate in the picture.