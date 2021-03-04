20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 15, 2001
The Litchfield Senior High student council will be featured as a "good neighbor" award on Twin Cities radio station WCCO on March 22. The "good neighbor" award will be announced three times at 7:30 a.m.; at 12:50 p.m. and at 6:20 p.m. The student council will be reconized this month for student effort in collecting food and money for the Meeker County Emergency Food Shelf. Jim Field, local auctioneer, volunteered to "auction off" students wo did the work of highest bidders, raising some $1,100.
The University of St. Thomas dance team, coached by 1996 LHS graduate Sarah Fuecker will participate in national dance competition in Daytona Beach, Florida this spring. The competition is set for April 4-8.
The Litchfield Dragons basketball team will not repeat last year's exciting run to a state title. The Dragons fell 52-49 to Annandale in a hard-fought District 20 title game Saturday. Litchfield led late in the third quarter, but Annandale went on a 14-0 final quarter run to win the game. Litch ended the season with a 24-4 mark. "You don't win 24 games in a year very often," coach John Carlson said in assessing the season.
The Meeker County Board on Tuesday approved a $100,000 contribution for the proposed Litchfield area library. The county will contribute $50,000 to the library project under its 2002 budget and an additional $50,000 the following year.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 17, 1971
Litchfield's Gambles store, a grimy burned out shell after last November's disastrous fire, has risen again. The attractive remodeled store employing the most modern concepts in hardware merchandising, will open its doors to business following a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Al Hummel Gambles store owner, who was seriously injured in the fire back in November, has made a strong comeback and is "back in the harness" at Gambles.
A group of 51 students are receiving practical on-the-job training and work as part of a personal service occupations class being taught at the Litchfield Vocational School. The course is the first of its kind to be taught at a state vocational school. The course is being taught by Mrs. Russ Bjorhus of the vocational school staff and is aimed at familiarizing students with job opportunities in various personal health fields.
The infant sons of Mr. and Mrs. Art Rick and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Shoutz were baptized at St. Gertrude's Church in Forest City on Sunday. The two were given the names of Larry Arthur Rick and Tony John Shoutz.
A district court order handed down Monday ruled that the Meeker County Board of Commissioners "did not sufficiently take into account the extent of the responsibilities of the office of sheriff in setting the salary for the office last January." The court order specified that the salary of Meeker County Sheriff John Rogers be set at $10,000 for the year 1971. The COunty Board had originally set the salary at $8,500, but later increased it to $9,500. Rogers appealed the action and a three-judge panel made the ruling. Eldon Hardy, defeated by Rogers in the fall election was paid $10,900 during his last year in office.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 14, 1946
The Litchfield High School basketball team enters the Region 5 tournament at the field house at the "U" by virtue of the District 20 championhip win. The Dragons will play Deephaven in a first round game in the tournament Friday. Making the trip with Coach Milo Fowlerk are: Roy Grove, Darrel Langseith, Clint McCoy, Norman Holz, Paul Silverberg, Ed Palm, Pete Foss, Stan Koch, Jim Berg, Bob Danileson.
A capacity packed gym of over 2,200 each night witnessed the District 20 basketball tourney held here and won by the Dragons 51-37 over Delano. Litchfield led all the way in the title game. Bob "Cracker" Danielson led the scoring for Litch in the title game with McCoy, Langseth, and Berg all playing starring roles.
Albert Schunk, former Alexandria resident, has leased the Roman store building in Strout where he will open a general store.
A group of 36 men from the county will be reporting to Fort Snelling on March 21 for pre-induction exams. In the group are the following: Kenneth Pearson, Marlyn Nelson, Everette Nelson, Howard Turck, Frank Lawrence, William Curry, Walter Christen, Lloyd McGuire, Robert Williams, Don Schelin, Phil McCormick, Glen Johnson and Harold Strom, all of Litchfield, Wallace Nelson, Donald Berg, Harold Ross and Doug Holle of Grove City, and Clarence Kline, Darwin.
Dr. Clarence E. Aga will open a dental office here the first of the week. Mr. Aga was recently discharged after four years in the Army. He served in the Aleutians and the European Theater.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 1, 1906
Mr. and Mrs. John Ebsjornson, Mrs. A.D. Beal and T.F. McLure are expected home from their Cuban and Floida trip. Mr. and Mrs. O.H. Campbell wil return in about 10 days.
Alfred Mills and Fred Anderson of Corvuso each bought an incubator and are expecting many early chickens.
Services in Swedish will be held in the town hall at Grove City on Wedensday evening of next week commencin at 7:30 at which Rev. Blomquist and Reve. A.Kalin both of Minneapolis will preach. All Scandanavians are most cordially invited.
Having formed a partnership in the painting, paper hanging and hardware finishing business, we respectfully solicit the patronage of the people of Litchfield and vicinity. Our prices will be reasonable and the work first class. -- O.O. Askeroth -- E.F. Happ.
Two children were christened at the German Lutehran Church in Ellsworth Sunday. The youngest child of Fred Lewerenz was named Arnold and the youngest child of Albert Zeppelin was given the name Martha. A dinner followed the service at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Zeppelin.
Young men of Crow River had a party at Lewis Marshall's Saturday evening. We hear the oysters and baked chicken were fine, while the doughnots were "allright." Girls, those young men are becoming such proficient cooks and will make very useful husbands.
Miss Emma Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Nelson, were united in marriage to Anton Draxten at 1 o'clock Wednesday at the home of the bride. They are a very popular couple of Danielson, Mr. and Mrs. Draxten will be at home to their many friends on their farm in Danielson.