20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 8, 2010
A request by Sauk Rapids-based Bauerly Brothers for a conditional use permit to expand hits gravel mining operation and set up an asphalt plant on its tract in Greenleaf ran into some strong opposition at the July 6 meet of the Meeker County Planning Commission. Some 25 people who live in the area gathered for the meeting and many spoke in opposition to the Bauerly project. Typical of the comments were those of Bernard “Butch” Schulte, who said he had lived in the area for 22 years, all the time putting up with the noise, dust and other problems created by nearby gravel operations. “Yes, I’m uptight about the Bauerly proposal and will fight it as long as I can,” he said. Chad Mahlow noted that the Bauerly operation “would be practically in my backyard.” He said 10 or 11 homes could be affected by the Bauerly operation. “We have a pleasant little community out here,” he said.
Daily patient average at Meeker Memorial Hospital for the first five months of the year was 12.44 compared to a 14.42 average for a year ago.
At a time when many old barns are falling into disrepair and even being torn down, Boyton Peters’ barn has stood the test of time. But Peters doesn’t really want the 98-year-old barn to look its age, so he hired a painting crew to give the barn a new coat. Three and a half days and 50 gallons of paint later, the job was completed by a crew led by Dan Strohmeier of Watkins. “My grandfather built the barn located a mile east of Forest City in 1902,” Peterson said. The barn is still in what Peters says is “active duty.” It no longer houses cattle, but serves as a woodworking shop and storage area.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 8, 1970
It was a wild night on Lake Washington. Tumultuous thunder and heavy rains broke upon the area Wednesday night, loosing its fury on the Lake Washington-Stella area, where some 200 trees were felled. At the Rene Lindall residence on the south shore of Lake Stella, a large tree feel on the house. “It took quite a bit of the roof,” Mrs. Lindell said. Heavy hail shredded promising corn crops on the Herb Johnson, Gustaf Beckman, Robert Radunz and Richard Woetzel farms. Karl Gayner of Dassel, who has lived on the lake for many years, said he’d never see anything like it. “The lake raised about two feet and then lowered about two feet in the space of two minutes,” he said. There was no storm damage in Litchfield, where a heavy thunderstorm dropped an inch and a half of rain.
The Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at its general membership meeting June 25 adopted a resolution calling for the Litchfield Airport to be moved from its present site. The resolution will be presented to the City Council at its Monday meeting. Chamber manager Butch Schulte said his group would would like to see the city provide funds to explore new air sits.
It never happened, but Miss Esther Williams is about the only person in Litchfield who could have fallen out of her garden. Her home, located perhaps on the most scenic spot on Lake Ripley’s shore is on the site of the old Lenhardt Brewery. Underneath her yard are a number of caves from the old brewery. There was not much evidence of them until the recent heavy rains. Miss Williams noticed small cave-ins around the yard. John Rogers, who is in the earth moving business, was called and he uncovered two large brick walled cellars under the Williams property. The cavern directly under the flower garden had just a scant foot of covering. Rogers said it took about 160 truck loads of soil to fill the two caverns. The closing of the caves erases the last tangible evidence of the once-bustling brewery that opened on Ripley’s shores.
Mark Nicholson drove home Hal Olimb and Mark Wood with a clutch hit to give the Litchfield Junior Legion team a choice 2-0 win over Hutch.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 10, 1952
A touch of the old west hit Litchfield for a while in the wee hours of Monday morning. Some citizens were awakened to the gentle low of cattle and wondered just what was going on. A look outside made them question their sanity as they saw a herd of 40 cattle sauntering down the street, stopping to nip at the lawns and hedges. The herd had broken away from a farm southeast of Litchfield and made their way to town to see the bright lights. When they were spotted near Longfellow School, police were called. Seeing the herd was too large to handle, police called on members of the fire department to help in the round up. The herd then decided to head west along the Great Northern tracks. The owner of the herd was finally located and the cows were finally rounded up and driven home.
With a total of 193 years of service between them, four of Litchfield’s veteran firemen will retire from active service July 21. The four are Joe Happ, 72, with 52 years services; Luther Nelson, 77, with 48 years service; Ole Mortenson, 78, with 45 years service; and Axel Johnson, 70, with 49 years of service.
Contracts for the construction of the new St. Paul Lutheran Church were awarded to four concerns this week, and building will get underway within weeks. Betker Construction of Hutchinson has the general contract at $129,000. The other successful bidders were local concerns. Harder Heating and Plumbing will install the heating equipment for $9,500. Nelson Plumbing will install the plumbing for $4,800, and Berquist Electric will do the electrical work for $6,100. The church will be located at its present site and have a capacity of 500.
The baby son of Mr. and Mrs. William Curry was baptized at the Presbyterian Church Sunday morning. Rev. J. Maxwell Adams of Macalester officiated, naming him James Lewis. The paternal grandparent, Allen Curry, held the font.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 15, 1905
Chief of Police William Christoph is a terror of tramps, but few days pass by that he does not give to that gentry the cheery message to move now, and then he locks them up for the good of the public. The other night three transients made themselves obnoxious at the residence of Mrs. Curry, who resides with her family in the east part of town. All of them were more or less intoxicated, one more than the others, and he made his bed in the manger of the barn. He objected to sharing the space with the family cow. The fellow became abusive in stating his right to the cow’s space in the barn, and the chief was called. All three were locked up. Two were released, but the abusive fellow was held.
ICE, ICE -- a small chunk of it delivered daily will add to your comfort and convenience. It is good economy too. Will deliver to any part of the city. Haap Brothers.
Mrs. M.J. Smith of Darwin sustained a serious injury recently at Darwin while getting off a train with her two children. The train started as she was about to step from the car steps to the platform, and she was thrown violently, sustaining serious internal injuries. One of the children was badly bumped in the head. Two physicians were in attendance on her all day last Sunday, and for a time her life was despaired of. Hope remains for her complete recovery.
Mike Foley of Manannah was almost carried over the dam spanning the Crow River at that point on Sunday last while bathing. He was swept to the brink and saved himself from going over by catching ahold of the bridge overhead. A couple of men seeing his distress hauled him in.