20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 17, 2000
Idella Moe remembers the day Grove City mill rolled down main street on its way to a Willmar nursery. While others stood in tears, Moe admits not thinking much about it. Oh, how times have changed. Not only did Moe and her good friend Dorothy Abitz pour their own money into securing the return of the mill to Grove City 14 years ago, they have become Grove City's unofficial keepers of all things historic. Moe and Abitz recently helped to establish the Grove City Area Historical Museum in a former band room at South Grove Square, the former Grove City High School building. The two women, who combined with now deceased Margaret Nelson and other members of the Grove City Women's Club to help establish the community's first Augustfest celebration in 1983, have been actively pursuing historical treasures in the Grove City area. The museum was opened for the first time during the all-school reunion Aug. 5 and got rave comments from Grove City High School grades, who dropped by.
I suppose you could call me a baseball aficionado. I lved playing the game in y younger days, and I love watching the game in these, my senior age years. I've probably watched a thousand or more games through the years, and seldom have I see a player other than a pitcher dominate a game the way Ed Estrada did Saturday in the Litchfield Blues tournament win over Milroy. Ed clubbed two homers, two doubles, was hit by a pitch and drew an intentional walk in six trips to the plate. In addition, he fielded flawlessly from his third base position, initiating a crucial double play with an unbelievable catch of a line drive. If Ed were 18 instead of pushing 30, big league scouts would have their eyes on him. -- Lookin' Around Litch
50 YEARS AGO; NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 19, 1970
While most of the neighborhood watched silently, an occupant of a new home on East Pacific Street was unceremoniously ousted from his residence, but gently, early Sunday evening. The whole thing could have developed into a pretty smelly affair but the participants handled the matter so delicately that the ousted occupant left without even raising a stink. It all began several days ago when carpenters working on a new home Ideal Lumber had just completed for Boyd Weseman noticed that something had been nagging away at newly installed insulation. Matters came to a crisis on Sunday when carpenter Rufus Paul went to the Weseman place and noticed that insulation he had just installed Saturday had been pulled out. Harlan Fortun, the skunk man, was called and arrived with his German shepherd "Fritz," who was quick to discover a good-sized skunk, who had fashioned a cozy nest under a bath tub. While onlookers cleared out, Harlan and son Keith gently coaxed Mr. Skunk into a wired cage. Then ever so gently, Harlan carried the bagged skunk out and as they got outside the skunk was let loose. The show attracted a crowd of neighbors. "Aw, it was nothing," was Harlan's comment of his work.
A draft horse show, which many horse enthusiasts save rivaled the horse show put on at the State Fair, thrilled a big crowd at the Meeker County Fair Tuesday night. The show attracted top draft horses from three states and Canada.
Overall damage was estimated at about $25,000 in a fire which destroyed a large barn, 20 sows and between 450 and 500 small pigs on the Dale LaPlante farm 11 miles northeast of Litchfield Monday night. Litchfield firemen were at the scene for almost eight hours as they prevented the blaze from spreading to other buildings.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 21, 1952
The 73 lots made up by subdividing the 20-acre area of land located on East Fifth Street will be sold at auction this week. The subdivision received final approval from the Council, opening the way for the sale of lots in the area. Elmer Brown is the owner of the property and the sale is being conducted by Col. Paul Brokelmann, who is being assisted by Col. Chet Berg and Martin Lampi.
James Anderson, Litchfield insurance man, purchased some book matches for advertising and can vouch for the fact that those book matches get around. He received acard the first of the week from a young man in Massachusetts with the cover of one of his matchbooks taped to the card. How the matchbook bot so far away Jim cannot imagine. "The only two places these books were given out were my office and the Horseshoe Cafe," he says. The real test will be if the same young man from the East orders a big insurance policy from Jim.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hilmer Soder of Rosendale was baptized at the Cedar Mills Lutheran Church Sunday by the Rev. J.H. Beck. She was given the name Jacqueline Carol. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Arvid Reinke of Grove City and Miss Irene Soder of Atwater.
Diane and Donald Konietzko, nine-year-old twins of Mr. and Mrs. John Konietzko, were featured in a singing duet as part of the 4-H Royalty Night held before a good crowd at the high school auditorium.
Five-year-old Bobby Millen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Millen, Red Owl store manager, was struck by a city water truck in the alley behind the Red Owl store Saturday. The extent of his injury was a broken leg. It is believed Bobby ran into the side of the truck. The driver of the truck was unaware of the child's presence in the alley.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 19, 1905
A severe electrical storm passed over Litchfield Thursday afternoon. Lightning struck the barn of C.H. Atkinson in the northwest part of town. The strick affected the workmen in the new H.A. Hanson residence. Frank Mortenson of the electrical plant, who was doing some wiring in the basement, was stunned. A stack of newly threshed rye on the P.E. Hanson farm, now run by Andrew Werner, was struck and burned to the ground. Lightning also struck a tree near the J.B. Shaw residence, the flying bark shattering several windows in the house.
A.W. Lonn of Litchfield is the plaintiff in an action brought against the Village of Grove City for injuries received during a runaway, which occurred on Atlantic Avenue just in front of the old hotel on July 17, at which place the plaintiff asserts there was a large hole in the road into which his horse ran, causing it to run away. Mr. Lonn asks damages in the amount of $1,000. The case will be brought up at the next regular term of district court.
The Cokato canning factory has so far this season received three car loads of empty cans, or a total of 450,000 empties, which the factory will proceed to fill as soon as the canning season opens, which will be soon.
Fred A. Kopplin secured the contract this week for the leaded glass and the work of placing it in the Swedish Lutheran Church, all of the windows in which will be replaced. The bidding was quite spirited.