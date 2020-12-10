20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 9, 2000
Meeker County commissioners were pretty near certain that Meeker County would be selected as the site for the turkey litter-fired plant proposed by Fibrominn. It was, commissioners felt, pretty close to a "slam dunk." But even Michael Jordan clanged one off the rim now and then. Fibrominn announced Wednesday that Benson, not Litchfield, would be the site of the new plant, a decision which stunned local leaders. According to Fibrominn authorities, Meeker County's proposed site two miles north of Litchfield off Highway 22 on land owned by Ida Desens had several weaknesses when compared to the Benson site. Fibrominn had whittled potential sites down to three, one each in Meeker, Kandiyohi and Swift counties.
As First District outlined another good year at its annual meeting Saturday, it pointed out that the co-op involves 618 dairy operations in 29 counties of Central Minnesota that sell milk to First District here. This includes 91 farm families in Meeker County. Seventeen percent of the dairymen in Minnesota are First District Association members.
At the Tuesday county board meeting, Myron Dvorak, county parks director, reported that two new fishing piers will be installed in county lakes come spring. A new pier will be installed at Clear Lake and another at Lake Ripley.
Litchfield senior Girl Scout Rebecca Nurmi recently completed the requirements to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award. This is achieved by fewer than 1 percent of all girls in Girl Scouting.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 9, 1970
Last year the snow gods came through for the Litchfield Snowmobile Club. At press time, snowmobile club members were hoping for a repeat performance. The club has snowmobile races set for next Sunday. Races will be over a closed course several miles in length. Last year, a 12-inch snowfall a week before the races made racing conditions ideal. If it doesn't snow, races may still be held, since snowmobiles can negotiate over grassy terrain as well as snow.
The Litchfield Police Department has received numerous complaints in the past week over vandalism to Christmas decorations. "We can't be all over at once to check on these decorations," Police Chief G. A. Fenner said. "However, we appeal to the decency of the citizenry and ask that tampering with decorations stop." Fenner pointed out that many citizens put in a great deal of effort and money into their outdoor lighting displays. A thoughtless and senseless act of vandalism can undo this hard work in a matter of minutes, he said.
Named to the executive group of the Meeker County Fair Board as the group met Monday were Ralph Breitenbach, president; Eugene Fitterer, secretary; Otto Anderberg, treasurer; Wayne Hulterstrum, director; Frank Marshall, vice president; and Lyle Bishman and Harvey Zummach, directors.
Effective Jan. 4, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Rosin will assume the duties of jailer at the Meeker County Jail. Rosin will also serve as the night dispatcher. The Rosins come to Litchfield from Winsted. They have five children, Wayne, 11, Judy, 8, Joyce, 5, Sandy, 7, and Lyle, 8 months. They will replace as jailers Mr. and Mrs. Russ Dollerschell, who have been in that position for 24 years.
Former Litchfield High School basketball ace Dave Dollerschell is starting forward on the Willmar junior college basketball team. Dollerschell poured in 29 points as Willmar State defeated Moorhead State junior college team. Dave is the son of the Russ Dollerschells of Litchfield.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 11, 1952
Santa Clause, jolly old man who likes Litchfield children so much he makes an annual stop here ahead of Christmas Eve, will make his annual daytime visit to the city again this year. He will appear at the high school auditorium this Saturday, Dec. 13, as part of the Christmas program sponsored annually by Litchfield merchants and businessmen. Besides making the visit to ask the wishes for Christmas of the little ones, St. Nick will leave with each youngster a big bag of candy and will drop over to the hospital to ask the Christmas wishes of those there. The program starts at 12;30 p.m. with a band concert by the high school band under the direction of Leonard Larson. At 1 p.m. sharp, Santa will appear on stage to greet children and parents. Following Santa's greetings, a group of high school students will appear in a skit directed by Floyd Warta of the school dramatics department. Then comes the community sing with the words of song flashing on the big screen as the youngsters and adults sing favorite Christmas carols.
Monday evening the Rosendale Holly Dozen Club held a party at the Lloyd Smith home at which Mrs. Smith entertained for Mrs. John J. Johnson's anniversary and Mrs. Ervin Hanson entertained for Mrs. Smith's anniversary. The husbands were guests for the Christmas party and Christmas boxes were pack for shut-ins.
Eugene Christenson and Cedric Johnson won on pins, Gene McHugh won on a forfeit, and Joe Paddock, Darrel Vick, Dick Caswell, Bob Lindell and John Besonen won on decisions as the Dragons matmen overwhelmed Willmar in an opening season match.
Meeker County's "drys," in a public meeting at the Presbyterian church Monday night, organized a "citizens league" to take the lead in opposing and defeating petitions now being circulated calling for a vote to legalize the sale of liquor in the county. Some 100 county residents were on hand to elect officers and give the league the go-ahead toward raising funds needed to finance the drive. One of the first actions taken by the group was a call to publicize the names of those who have signed the petition calling for the vote. Officers of the group, which was named the Meeker County Citizens Committee, are the Rev. J.M. Anderson, chairman; Oliver Dille of Dassel, vice chairman; A.E. Eske, secretary; and Theo Kohloff, treasurer.
At the annual meeting of the Golden Fleece Lodge 89 of Litchfield, new officers were named. The new officers who will serve the organization this year include Roy Lindeen, Lyle Snyder, Glenn Hultgen, Daynor Tharalson, Harold Steen, Carlton Pearson, Waldemar Swenson, Harold Harding, Miles Johnson, Lennart Erickson and James J. Reed.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 12, 1905
A party of 14 Litchfield gentlemen go to Forest City tonight to play a number of men at euchre for the oyster supper. A good time is anticipated.
The Dassel street fair held last October cost $713.33. There is in the treasury the sum of $113.71.
Wanted: by John Burns of Forest City: a housekopper who must be good looking and a first class cook, none other need apply.
The 45th meeting of the Crow River Valley Medical Society will be Wednesday in this city. This will be a joint meeting with the Meeker County Medical Society. The following papers will be read: "The Feces: Both a secretion and an excretion," by Dr. A.C. Peterson of Dassel. "Hysterectomy" by Dr. H.E. Cassel of Litchfield. Dr. James Robertson will exhibit cases of double columbs of the iris and "Iridonesis." The society members will be entertained by the physicians of the community.
Nearly 15 car loads of seed corn were shipped from the Dassel station last week by the farmers of Collinwood. The entire shipment went to Northrup King and Company. Among the shippers were Messrs. C.W. Broberg, Andrew Johnson, Holmquist, Anderson and Bert Colberg.
The government weather bureau is sending out daily telephonic weather reports. Reports will be sent to Litchfield from observing stations in the Twin Cities and be chalked up on a blackboard at the bank of Litchfield.