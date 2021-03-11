20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 22, 2001
Fires at Ostmark Lutheran and St. Matthew's United Church of Christ meant one of the busiest years in recent memory for the Litchfield Fire Department. The church fires that destroyed Ostmark and severely damage St. Matthew's were the primary reason for the increase in firefighting man hours in 2000, according to Fire Chief Gale Smith, who gave his annual report during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Litchfield Fire Department responded to 99 fires last year and saw a man-hour total of 2,609, up some 468 hours from the previous year. Along with the manpower required to battle the two church blazes, the amount of water used in 2000 also skyrocketed. After using less than 70,000 gallons the previous year, water use by the department rose to 222,750 gallons in the year just ended.
How Meeker County should handle feedlot operations was the focus of an at times confusing and rambling discussion at the County Board meeting. Recent legislation requires that each county in the state by Jan. 1, 2002, complete a registration of all livestock facilities within its borders. How to facilitate registration and how to deal with another state option that will permit counties to assume regulatory authority over feelots was the focus of Tuesday's discussion. Robert Gotzman of the MPCA told the board that counties have the authority to name a feedlot officer who would assume authority over feedlots. He noted that Meeker County is the only county in this part of the state that has not taken action toward naming a feedlot officer.
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners cleared the way for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to purchase 16 acres on Lake Minniebelle. The tract is not contiguous. It is north and west of the current landing.
Emily Behrens and Emily Schwartz, both of Litchfield, worked in St. Petersburg, Florida, as part of the Habitat for Humanity Chapter of Concordia College at Moorhead. The College chapter sent 95 students to work on the project during the college's spring break. Behrens is the daughter of Stuart and Sharon Behrens, while Schwartz is the daughter of David and Irene Schwartz.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 17, 1971
The Litchfield School Board at a recent meeting approved switching Lake Ripley and Wagner schools from graded to ungraded schools effective next fall, supplanting the traditional grade system for 1,200 students, which is a new approach to elementary teaching called the "continuous education program. Elementary Principal Jack Ralston, a strong support of the concept, says the new system of elementary education is geared to the unquestioned fact that students of the same age progress in reading and other subjects at varying rates. Under the new program, students would progress academically at their own pace. This will permit the quicker learning students to move ahead while the slower learning student can take more time without affecting his classmates. Ralston said he is hopeful the traditional report cards can be eliminated, perhaps within a year. Ralston points out that under the current system, a student who "flunks" a grade carries a stigma of failure through his entire school career. The old grade school method, he points out, is convenient for the school system, convenient for the teachers, and convenient for parents, but probably is not the best method for educating grade school students.
A car hit an icy spot, spun out of control and hit a tree on Lake Ripley road shortly before midnight Saturday. The driver, a 19-year-old Litchfield youth, and a 17-year-old passenger escaped without serious injury, but the car was a total loss.
Litchfield junior Kris Kvam was elected State Historian of the 22,000 member Future Homemakers of America at its annual convention held Friday and Saturday at the Radisson Hotel in Minneapolis. As state historian, Kris will be in charge of public relations for the 420-plus FHA clubs in Minnesota. She will attend executive council meetings during the year and the national convention in Kansas City. Senior High FHA members attending the recent convention were Linda De Laurie, Carla Mackenzie, Pat O'Shea, Flavia Maggi, and advisor Mrs. Marion Sederstrom. Juniors attending were Katie Smith, Sue Peifer, Debbie Fitterer, Jeanie Larson.
Miss Ruby Birch, director of the hospital's school of practical nursing, was injured in a fall on Monday. She will be a hospital patient for several weeks and will be away from her job from four to six weeks. Miss Birch slipped on a patch of ice while entering the hospital Monday and suffered a compression fracture of the lumbar vertebra. She has served as director of the hospital's practical nursing program since it was organized 12 years ago.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 21, 1946
Plans to enlarge the Litchfield Municipal Power Plant are now in the final stage, and work will start in the near future with the hope that completion will be made by next fall. An addition of 64 feet by 52 feet and 56 feet high will be added to the present building. The council has carefully planned the addition which should take care of the increase in business for the next 20 years. A new boiler and turbine will be added. Two new coal silos will be added that will hold 400 tons each. The plant will be using 12,000 tons of coal annually.
The Litchfield Golf Club held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday night at the Fire Hall, to elect officers for the coming year. Those elected were: Bob Pefier, president; Dr. K.M. Skamser, vice president; Bud Nordlie, secretary; and board of directors W.S.McGee, R.C. Dahl, Leo Baumgartner, R.S. Sather, Don Ellig and Bruce Anderson. Members of the club anticipate a bright period for the club after a struggle through the war years. Most servicemen are now back and many are joining. The course is in excellent shape and with good weather will be playable soon.
Litchfield and vicinity will start a baseball team for all those interested living within 15 miles radius of Litchfield. A meeting of those interested is set for 8 p.m. at the Community Building. Does anyone know where the Litchfield uniforms are? They cannot be located. Anyone knowing where these suits are please contact Burrell Pope or Arvid Rudberg.
Given another two weeks and Alfred Marohn will have his greenhouse located on Sibley Avenue North in operation. Much planting has already been done and much more is going into the ground every day. Many of the flowering plants are four and five inches high and tomato plants among the vegetables are peeking out and showing life in flats. The glass-enclosed structure has a width of 28 feet and a length of 108 feet with a hot water plant and the sun furnishing heat. While much work remains, progress is being made every day. Mr. Marohn has promised an elaborate display of flowering plants on sale for the Easter season.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 10, 1906
Chief A.C. Tenger was present at the most recent council meeting on behalf of the Fire Department, which requests the installation of a fire alarm system with fire gongs at the homes of the members of the fire department. At the most recent fire which consumed the Co-op store, members of the department residing south of the tracks, although the whistle was much sounded, were unable to hear it and failed to respond to the urgent need for help. The result was that fire department members at the scene were much overworked and found it very difficult to keep the blaze under control. The matter of some type of alarm installation was referred to the fire department committee to investigate and report back.
Grandma Peters is still on the sick list in Forest City.
Andrew Nelson and N.H. Christenson, both prominent farmers of the town of Harvey, have the lumber on the ground for large barns. Construction will begin with the arrival of suitable weather.
A number of our Cosmos farmers are selling out. Axel Nelson has sold his land for $39 an acre and Mr. Thieseman has sold his farm but we are not able to learn the price he has received. There are a few more who will sell if they can get their price. What is the matter with Cosmos?
The store of Wells Brothers was in receipt of a car of sugar last week. The shipment weighed 40,000 pounds and was purchased in anticipation of a rise in sugar prices which is expected soon.