20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 6, 2000
Despite the tragic fire which destroyed their spiritual home late Saturday night, members of Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Forest City maintained an optimistic outlook early this week. "We're going to rebuild," said Wally Strand, president of the church council. "That's just me saying that, but everyone I talked to wants that." Litchfield resident Brandon Pietsch, who was returning from St. Cloud, discovered the fire and called 911 to report it. "The flames were already coming out of the roof when I arrived," Strand said. Members of the Ostmark church council planned to meet Wednesday to discuss the congregation's future. The question of many church members still went unanswered: How did the fire start? "We can't rule out an accidental cause or arson, deputy state fire marshal Casey Stotts said as he sifted through the wreckage Wednesdasy, of the 88-year-old church. "The cause will probably go down as undetermined."
Will Meeker County share in the cost of constructing a new Litchfield Library? That question remained unanswered at the County Board meeting Tuesday despite a formal request from Litchfield Library Board chairperson Darlene Kotelnicki. For county participation in the financing, Kotelnicki set the amount at $600,000, based on the figures from library use that show almost equal library use by Litchfield residents and non-residents. She described the action of the Litchfield Township Board in refusing to participate as "bordering on ridiculous," considering the fact that statistics show township residents are heavy library useres.
Retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Herbert Chilstrom will be the guest speaker at the annual Kiwanis prayer breakfast set for April 19 at the Farmer's Daughter Supper Club.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 8, 1970
Northwood, N.D. native Rueben Tangen, 57, will be the new Meeker County Memorial Hospital administrator. He has previously served as administrator at the Farmington Hospital and most recently at the Granite Falls where he was in charge of a 47-bed hospital.
Over 200 hockey players, hockey parents and hockey boosters attended the first annual hockey banquet Wednesday night as the VFW club room. John Mariucci, former Gophers and NHL standout, was the principal speaker. Ron Christianson was awarded the trophy as the most enthusiastic young player, while Kelvin Nelson was cited as the most improved player.
Litchfield's 1970 Watercade will remain pretty much as a pure and unadulterated event as a result of Council action Monday night. On a 4-3 vote, the Council rejected a Watercade Committee request to sell 3.2 beer at Ripley Park during the event. Councilmen Holmquist, Nystrom, Stock and Sparboe voted in favor of the band, with Mayor Berke, Ellig and Mortenson voting in opposition.
A group of 16 children from St. John the Evangelist Church in Hopkins, under the leadership of Mrs. William Yaeger (Mary Ann Eberts), presented a program of song at the Bethany Home dining hall. Although the group sang for all the residents, it was especially intended for Mrs. Yaeger's great-aunt Nona Eberts, 90, of Gloria Dei Manor.
68 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 10, 1952
"King," the battle-weary 15-year-old Dalmatian hound belonging to Hugo Esbjorsson, is a little wearier than usual this week. He is just coming out of a food and water fast of 13 days, and he is too worn out to bark about it. His Lenten denial started more than two weeks ago when he slid into a partially covered pit on the Albert Blosser farm a mile east of Litchfield. He was in there with nothing but a little snow to keep him alive until Sunday of this week, when Ed Blosser found him, weak and gaunt and more than a little hungry. Nobody knows exactly how King fell in. His master and mistress were in Texas, and King was boarding with John Esbjornsson. The Blossers heard a dog barking, but the boards and snow muffled the sound, and they thought it was a dog from accross the street Monday. When the snow had melted the barks became more distinct. King is something of a survivor. His head is a little lopsided from the time he was run over by a car, and later he was struck by a full shotgun charge meant for a badger he was wrestling with.
The April meeting of the Royal Neighbors of Manannah has been postponed because of the muddy roads. The next meeting will be May 1 at the home of Mrs. Lloyd Hegg.
A portable tent rollerdome will be set up in Litchfield this sumer, according to the City Council. R.H. Bugenhagen of Norfolk, Nebraska, received permission from the city to seet up the roller rink two blocks south of Highway 12 on Davis Street. Bugenhagen expects to start operation in early May.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 8, 1905
The Litchfield club held its regular meeting on Tuesday evening of the week at the residence of Albert F. Foster. E.W. Campbell presented a paper on "Some Phases of the Divorce Problem." The paper was followed by a general discussion.
Four Chinese pheasants were on exhibition at the First National Bank on Saturday. They were brought here by P.E. Hanson, who cares for them at his farm west of town. His idea is to raise as large a flock as possible and then turn them loose in the woods to run wild. The Chinese pheasant is a game bird, which the state hopes will multiply in number under the protection of stringent laws which will prevent shooting them for a number of years.
Members of the Litchfield Band accompanied by members of the fire department tendered Mayor Robertson a serenade Thursday evening. The band gave a concert of several numbers. In response the mayor delivered a short address.
John McGraw of Greenleaf is going into the chicken raising business quite extensively. Last fall he purchased a coop. A few weeks ago he loaded it with nine dozen eggs, and last week he was rewarded with 90 chicks for his troubles.
Miss Minnie Johnson has opened a dressmaking shop in the rooms over the Peifer Produce Store and is prepared to do dressmaking of all kinds.