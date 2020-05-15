20 YEAR AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 18, 2000
Like a nervous suitor, the Litchfield City Council declared its interest in — and avoided commitment to — a plan that could bring Fibrowatt, the England-based power company, to town. "What do we present tonight that will send a positive message without in any way obligating the city?" City Administrator Bruce Miller said in framing the issue. "None of us have a lot of information right now. We've concluded that at this time the worst thing is for the city to be negative." In the interest of staying positive, the Council voted 6-0 on a resolution that offers support for a Fibrowatt facility to be built near the city under certain conditions.
Students in Bob Rick's classes at Litchfield High School helped build log fences around the Forest City Stockade last weeke. In the working group were Noah Iverson, James Kramer, Rick and Adam Mydtling, Ryan Rothstein, Mike Doering, Lucas Swenson and Nick Olson.
Darwin almost had a drive-in restaurant Sunday morning when a motorist lost control of his car and stopped inches before crashing into the front door o the Twin Ball Inn.
Ben Musberger and Amy Johnson are at the top of their class. Academically, Musberger and Johnson are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the LHS class of 2000. Both have grade point averages of 4.0. Other top LHS seniors are Kathleen McCarney, Lindsey Johnson, Nathan Turck, Jeff Altringer, David Schaps, Nate Springer, Carin Rambow, Katie Tancabel and Stacy Quast.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 20, 1970
Fire gutted the basement and did heavy damage to the main floor of the old Northwestern Bank building in the heart of downtown Litchfield Sunday morning. Almost the full complement of the 30-member Litchfield Fire Department turned out to battle the blaze after the alarm sounded shortly after 8 a.m. Dick Olander, former owner of the Litchfield Hardware, who lives in an apartment above, smelled smoke in his apartment in the morning. He went down to the street to investigate and saw heavy smoke rolling out of the old bank building. The bank structure has not been used for business since 1968 when the bank moved to its new building. It has been for sale since that time.
The two men who escaped the Meeker County Jail at 2 a.m. Wednesday were still at large at press time. The pair managed to open the cell block door. They tossed a sheet over the head of the night dispatcher and fled, apparently on foot. The night dispatcher James Bye is the only person on duty at the jail at night.
The Litchfield Jaycees installed new officers at a special meeting May 11. Bill Ness was named as new president, Ron Schmeltz is outgoing president. Other officers named were Don Dougherty, state director; Jim Asmus, director; Lowell Rolfzen, secretary; Steve Fenton, second vice president; Jerry Tierney, first vice president; Ron Ebnet, director; and Reve. Lawrence Foote, director.
The Albert Blosser property just northeast of Litchfield will be annexed to the city and zoned for mobile home construction and three other areas were zoned in the same manner at Monday night's City Council meeting. The Council, faced with a controversy of several months involving four groups, all of whom wanted the designation, decided to please them all.
Litchfield Planning Commission chairman Don Brock said he thinks the City Council made "a wrong move" in designating four separate areas as sites for mobile home construction. "Our group worked hard on this, trying to select one site which would be best. We were asked by the Council to pick a single site. We stuck our necks out and did this, but now they ignore our work," Brock said.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 22, 1952
The athletic field as the site for Litchfield's new elementary school carried by a 95-vote total, 450-355, in the school election Tuesday. The school board will confer with the architect the latter part of this week and plans for the new school will go on the drawing board. The school board hopes to work toward construction as soon as possible to relieve severe crowding in our schools.
A quartet from the Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, will present a musical program at the Ostmark Lutheran Church on Friday evening, May 30. All are welcome.
Heading the Grove City High School graduating class this year as valedictorian is Allan Bengston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Bengston of rural Grove City. The class salutatorian is Donald L. Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Palmer Johnson of rural Grove City. The graduation exercise is Sunday, May 25. Sixteen seniors will receive diplomas.
Richard William Steinberg, six-week-old son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Steinberg, was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church Sunday, by Rev. B.L. Duckstad. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Hillman and Mr. and Mrs. Boynton Peterson.
Births: May 14, boy to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Overton; May 14, girl, Linda Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Pehle; May 17, girl, Linda Lou, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Brunberg, Grove City; May 17, boy to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Danielson (Violet Koepp), Atwater; May 18, girl, Kathleen Jo, to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Garrison, Corvuso; May 20, girl, to Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Carlson (Dorothy West), Grove City; May 20, girl, to Mr. and Mrs. Milo Madson (Evelyn Nelson), Dassel; May 20, girl, Cheryl Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. William Simons (Harriette Hall); May 21, girl to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Holmgren (Esther Theissen); May 21, girl, to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Gabrielson.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM TEH ISSUE OF MAY 20, 1905
John Henderson, who is one of the substantial farmers of Danielson town, and well-known throughout the county, fell from his 60-foot windmill tower on Thursday evening of last week. In fall, he first landed on a roof below and rolled to the ground, falling on a pile of rock. He sustained a fracture of several ribs and bad cuts about the face. He was not found until some time after the accident and is getting on as well as can be expected.
The dog poisoner is abroad the streets. About 10 canines, some of them very valuable dogs, have been sent to the happy hunting grounds. Among the dog owners who are losers are A.L. Getchell, Adolph Davidson, W.H. Buchanan, and others. Dr. Chapman came within an ace of losing his dog but prompt application of the stomach pump saved the animal. The mischief is done by strychnine applied to beef, the dope being scattered about where canines are prone to find it.
George Wright was able to appear on the street again Wednesday after an attack of mumps.
Snow fell last week in Strout.
George Hall is wearing a very broad smile these days at his home in Forest City, all on account of a two and a half pound boy at his house.
Alf Wells on Sunday has joined the ranks of Litchfield auto owners, who numer seven at this writing. His car is a chainless machine driven by a two-cylinder gasoline engine of 16 horsepower. It cost about $1,400 and stands now as the finest automobile in town.