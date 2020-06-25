20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FRO THE ISSUE OF JULY 6, 2000
Yes, the Litchfield Blues are playing their best baseball of the season. They've used power, pitching and defense during a stretch that has seen them win 10 of 12 games since June 7. It's all made for some entertaining action at Optimist Park. Over 500 toted lawn chairs to Optimist Park as the Blues played host to New Ulm Kaiserhoff a perennial state baseball power. Those in attendance included Star Tribune columnist Pat Reusse, WCCO radio's Dark Star, and a television crew from KARE 11. There was, however, one more reason for the circus-like atmosphere at the ballpark. Terry Steinbach was in a Kaiserhoff uniform. He was in a familiar spot behind the plate. Steinbach retired recently from a long Major League Baseball career. He is a New Ulm native. Jeff Wollin, who pitched the distance for the Blues in an 8-2 win, fanned Steinbach in the first inning. Ed Estrada had a three-run home run for the Blues, and Dan Estrada had three hits.
During the past few weeks the Meeker County Sheriff's Department has received a number of reports of black bear sightings in the county. A rural Dassel resident reported a large black bear eating out of bird feeders in his back yard. Bear sightings in Meeker are unusual but not unheard of. Gary Sommers, Meeker conservation officer, said law enforcement officers will not attempt to remove a bear unless it becomes a serious nuisance or threat.
Two young men reeled in a couple of whoppers during the annual Meeker County Law Enforcement Fishing Contest. John Binsfeld pulled in a 4 pound, 7 ounce walleye from Ripley's waters, while Taylor Manning netted a 7-pound, 2-ounce northern, the largest fish caught in the contest.
A derailed railroad car at the Swift Avenue crossing had traffic in Litchfield backed up for a couple of hours Friday. Byron Youngmark, train master for Burlington Northern in Willmar, believes the switch underneath the car ws thrown while it was at least near the crossing. As soon as the car moved, the wheels left the track. "That's the elevator," Youngmark said. "An employee should have checked that switch, but I guess nobody did."
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 1, 1970
A packaged "disaster hospital" with equipment valued at $75,000 arrived in Litchfield last week. The 600 cartons unloaded by Meeker County Civil Defense personnel assisted by local Explorer Scouts, contained facilities for a 200-bed hospital. The equipment is stored in the old power plant building in Litchfield, which now serves as Civil Defense headquarters. In the event of a disaster that might destroy the hospital, the portable unit could be set up and operative within 12 hours. William Nelson, county Civil Defense director, said equipment includes generators, laboratory equipment, operating room equipment, and a 30-day supply of vital drugs, which will be kept at the hospital here.
A small infestation of Dutch Elm disease has been located several miles south of Litchfield. This is the first case to be reported in Meeker County. Dutch Elm disease is a particularly dangerous fungus that, if not guarded against, has the power to wreak havoc among the community's elm trees.
Knee-high by the Fourth of July is the hallmark of a good corn season, and standing in a 100-acre field of corn on the Yankee Spy Farm seven miles north of Litchfield are the smiling quartet of Ray, Russ, Ralph and Peggy, with their dad Roger Wagner in the background. The corn crop planted April 29 will be well past the knee high stage by the Fourth.
A former Litchfield girl was knocked unconscious and suffered a severe concussion in a water skiing accident on Lake Washington Wednesday night. Mrs. George Marshall, the former Carol Schneiter, was injured when she struck her head against a dock. She incurred a severe concussion and cuts and bruises. She was taken to Meeker Memorial where she was a patient until Monday. Her husband George is the son of former Congressman Fred Marshall. George, a LHS grad, is on the staff of Sen. Eugene McCarthy in Washington, D.C.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 2, 1952
After completing 47 years of business in Litchfield, Emil Anderson, co-owner of the Litchfield Hardware, is retiring. He sold his interest in the firm last week. Mr. Anderson has spent his entire life in the Litchfield area. Taking over his hardware interest is Richard Olander, who will become a partner of Wilfred Lund.
Benning Hanscom, who has been Darwin depot agent for the past 13 years, started work Monday in St. Paul as general secretary and treasurer Order of Railroad Telegraphers of the Great Northern.
The Rev. Edward F. Shannon, new pastor at the Methodist Church, arrived in Litchfield a week ago. He is a 1959 graduate of Carleton College in Northfield. The next year he got his M.A. in international relations from Tufts College at Medford, Mass. From 1940-1942 he worked for an American company in Sao Paulo, Brazil, then returned to the U.S. Rev. Shannon and his wife have four boys, Paul, 8; David, 6; Bobby, 3; and Ronny, 1
Joe Hamm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hamm of Grove City, was discharged last week from the Sister Kenney Institute in Minneapolis.
Donald Binsfield, 8, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Binsfield of rural Litchfield, had the misfortune Wednesday of losing the lower part of his left leg when he ran in front of a mower at this home. David was taken to the hospital here where the amputation was made between the knee and the ankle. He was reported to be in fair condition following the surgery.
Larry Stenmark visited his cousin Robert Dollerschell last week.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 1, 1905
A former resident of the town of Ellsworth now residing with his folks on the north shore of Belle Lake has been the subject of adverse comment for some time. Last week at Dassel he gathered further odium upon himself. He is alleged to have knocked down a young lady. Miss Dollar. Late in the day he observed Miss Carlson returned to her home in the country with some small purchases. He is said to have followed her, and on catching up with her demanded the money she had with her. Shen she failed to comply, the brute knocked her down, rendering her senseless. A short time later the assailant was arrested at the Crowe Farm where he had been working. He was placed under arrest and brought before Justice Jones who placed his bond at $2,100. He was brought to Litchfield where he is lodged in the county jail.
A wedding near Strout will bind together in closer union two of the oldest and best families in the town of Greenleaf. Amy E. the daugther of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Roman, will be married to John T., the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Nystrom. The wedding will be elegant in its appointments and will be quite largely attended. It will take place at the residence of the bride's parents.
Archbishop Ireland on Wednesday afternoon administered the sacrement of confirmation to a class of 50 at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Forest City.
The Lutherans of Strout cancelled their planned picnic Saturday because of rain.