20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 23, 2001
In an effort to become profitable by next month, Innovex will cut 100 jobs in Minnesota and 250 worldwide. The Maple Plain-based company announced that it would eliminate jobs Aug. 14 and most of the cuts were effective immediately. One hundred Minnesota employees will be laid off from the company’s headquarters and manufacturing in Maple Plain and from its Litchfield plant. The company will also cut 142 jobs in Thailand and a few in Chandler, Arizona. The layoffs come on the heels of a work slowdown at the Litchfield plant, said Tom Paulson, Innovex’s chief financial officer.
One might expect that a week of rising early followed by a 10- to 12-hour day of work would tire out a teenager. Maybe even dampen their enthusiasm for work. But that expectation couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to describing the experience of four Litchfield High School students who recently spent a week at All-State Choir Camp. Kelly Sundin, Briana Anderson, Luke Johnson and Emily Lind admit that All-State camp was arduous but it simply made them more enthusiastic toward their vocal music education. “Your view of music is totally changed by this,” said Sundin. “My respect for music grew so much during the week.” Added Lind, “You work so hard but you learn so much. It was a great time.” All-State Choir sponsored by the Minnesota Education Association ran Aug. 6-11 at Gustavus Adolphus College at St. Peter, culminating on the final day with a concert.
To hear college sophomore Mike Doering tell it, there is no better summer job around than water skiing professionally for Sea World in San Antonio, Texas. Doering, 20, son of Ray and Gail Doering of Litchfield, as been water skiing with the Little Crow Ski Team since he was 16. It’s been a whirlwind summer for Doering. Last week he was in the midst of packing for a hunting trip to Alaska, followed by school at Bozeman, Montana after arriving home from Sea World on Aug. 11. He had worked at the theme park since May 5. Skiing on Lake Minniebelle in 70-degree weather has taken some getting used to. “In San Antonio, it’s sunny and 100 degrees every day,” Doering said. The lake he skied on with the show was 12 feet deep and lined with concrete. “It’s a perfect site for skiing because there are no waves and the water is always about 85 degrees,” he said. A college student could not ask for a better summer job, he added.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 11, 1971
Nancy and Robert Garberich went home Sunday — to a home without parents. Nancy, 6, and Robert, 7, survived a tragic car crash near Darwin a week ago Saturday, which claimed the lives of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Duard Garberich of St. Louis Park. Nancy suffered head injuries and Robert had a broken collarbone. They were released from Meeker Memorial Monday. The five children in the Garberich family will attempt to stay together despite the loss of their parents. Gayle Harris of Spring Lake Park, Mrs. Garberich’s brother, said Monday. The oldest daughter in the family, Renae, 22, will be married Aug. 14 and she and her husband will live in the Garberich home. Other children in the family are a son, Vern, 17, and a daughter, Beverly, 13. Harris said he still can’t believe the accident happened. “It seems I still should be able to go over to their place and see them,” he said. Mr. and Mrs. Garberich, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Manuel Longoria, a Texas resident working at Jennie-O, died instantly in the grinding two-car crash just west of Darwin.
With the largest crowd in grandstand show history looking on, LHS student Jim Espelund won the overall championship in the fair destruction derby Monday night. A crowd estimated at in excess of 2,500 looked on and crowded into every nook and corner of the fair. In competition for the best decorated car, judges ruled a tie between Marv Steward Jr. and Roger Berquist.
Meeker County Sheriff John Rogers says he is “definitely not satisfied” with the 1972 sheriff’s budget approved by the county board on Wednesay. “This office simply needs more help if we are to do an effective job in law enforcement,” Rogers said. Rogers had requested a budget of $72,000. The budget for 1970 was $52,000. The commissioners set the 1971 budget at $62,140. Rogers said he hopes the people of Meeker County will make it known that they the voters support a substantial budget boost. “It’s up to the people. They have to make a decision,” he said.
LaVon Grotto, driving a John Deere 4020, won the 9,000-pound out-of-field division in the Meeker County tractor pull at the fair Thursday night. The out-of-field competition was for stock tractors driven by Meeker County farmers. Marvine Lucke placed second and Roger Lundin third. all drove John Deere 4020s. Best showing by a Meeker County tractor in regular competition was Frank Marshall of Grove City who placed second in the 9,000 stock class.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 8, 1946
All Litchfield churches will hold services Sunday. Reports have been circulated that due to the polio epidemic services will be cancelled but this report is not true. It has been recommended that in several of the churches that Sunday school be closed for children under 15 years of age. The Episcopal church will administer Holy Communion by intinction during the present polio epidemic.
Many communities throughout the county are curbing large gatherings to prevent possible spread of polio. Darwin has cancelled the weekly free shows. Cosmos has cancelled Wednesday night movies and is banning all public gatherings. Several Sunday schools in Litchfield have been cancelled. Grove City Sunday schools have cancelled classes. Cooperation in this will do much to spread to stop the wave of polio in the area.
Jerry Askeroth, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Askeroth, was accidentally hit by a swinging golf club on the Litchfield course Monday and received a severe cut on the side of the head. Gene Johnson and Jerry were playing golf together, and Jerry got too close to a swinging club and was struck. Gene immediately used his scouting knowledge to administer first aid and closed the cut until Jerry could receive emergency treatment.
Part of the mystery of the lost Edwards pool hall safe has been solved. The whereabouts of the safe was found Thursday afternoon by members of the highway crew mowing weeds on Number 12. The safe, after it had been emptied, had been tossed into the slough between Howard Lake and Cokato. The dry spell had evaporated enough water from the slough so that the safe was out of the water. Authorities were notified and the safe was returned to the Edwards Pool Hall battered and broken, and minus the cash. A number of important papers remain, but they are a soggy mess and probably cannot be recovered.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 11, 1906
Chas. Nelson, well-known and enterprising farmer from Danielson, has inserted his political announcement in the columns of the Review. He is a candidate for register of deeds on the Democratic ticket. Mr. Nelson is one of the best-known men in the southwest part of the county. He is a graduate of the state school of agriculture and a member of the Farmer’s Club comprised of graduates of that instititution. He is a man well-informed on the topics of the day and has an intense interest in public affairs.
The new sidewalk from the Lenhardt Hotel to the depot was completed last week. It is eight feet in width and a vast improvement. A new cement crossing will also grace the Lenhardt corner.
Jeff Schelde, the contractor who has charge of the construction of the new Star Lake creamery building, reported the first of the week that the brickwork would be completed within a few days.
Lizzie Kielty, Clara and Adeline Schreiner, Lena and Anna Nelson, Jay Caswell, Elmer and Webb Britney, Sam Conson and Frank Turck enjoyed a very sociable picnic on Clear Lake Sunday. The young folks has their gramophone along.
This paper asks charity for a lady in Forest City affected with cancer. The sum of $15 is required to cure in from 15 to 20 days. Her husband has spent nearly $100 already which keeps him poor. Those willing to contribute toward the fund may give what they can, if only 10 cents. The money will be gladly received. There is a babe only one-year-old, which will be an orphan with no one to take care of it except its grandmother who is old. Contributions may be left at the Review office.
L.L. Wakefield is entertaining his brother, who is here from Massachusetts. The gentleman had not see each other in 52 years and indeed in 45 years their whereabouts were not known to each other. The reunion has been a very pleasant and memorable one.