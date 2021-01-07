20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 11, 2001
Family members and friends of city employees were invited to the Jan. 2 meeting to see what goes on at a City Council meeting. Those who attended were introduced to Mayor Vern Madson, and council members Gary Walz, Pete Kormanik, Bob Groskreutz, Jim Swenson, Gorden Lien and Greg Gilbertson. Several city department heads were also introduced: Candace Woods, liquor store manager; Steve Olson, Civic Arena manager; David Simons, wastewater treatment supervisor; John Streed, golf course manager; Mike Kotzer, street superintendent; Mario Provencher, park foreman; Jim Tews, building official; Kathleen Drange, assessor; Joyce Spreiter, finance director; Bruce Dicke, police chief; and Bruce Miller, city administrator.
During the hospital board meeting on Monday, concern surfaced over an issue in the surgery department at the hospital. In the past couple of months, surgeries have dropped by one-third to one-half of their usual number. While hospital statistics indicate a good year overall in the surgical department, the drop from the previous year's figures is a big concern.
Sparboe Food Corp., a member of the Sparboe Companies of Litchfield, announced last week it had completed the purchase of a 330,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New Hampton, Iowa. The facility will enable the company to further expand its egg processing operation. The company currently operates egg breaking facilities in Calmer and Boynton, Iowa. Sparboe Companies is the sixth-largest producer of fresh shell eggs in the nation. With more than 7 million hens on sites in Minnesota, Iowa and Colorado, Sparboe sells almost 1.7 billion fresh eggs per year to grocery wholesalers, retailers and food service customers in the United States.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 18, 1971
An athletic program for girls is being steadily expanded at LHS, and within two or three years it is possible that LHS girls will be competing in all the varsity sports that are the domain currently of boys athletics. Litchfield's girls athletics are now in what is know as the extramural stage. Teams don't play a regular schedule but contests between schools are arranged through phone calls to area schools that might have girls teams interested in competing. Last spring Litchfield girls competed in a pair of swimming meets and one track and field meet. This year, both the girls basketball and volleyball teams have played three games. The girls athletic programs at LHS are under the direction of senior phy. ed. instructor Karen Brink and junior high instructors Jan Lehrke and Pat Murphy. It's possible in the not too distant future the Litchfield school system will have female coaches and be competing in major sports. How fast the program here develops depends on student interest and how athletic programs for girls progress in other area schools.
Melissa Stock, Brian Busse, David Allison, David Brehmer, Virgil Plath, Chuck Holmgren, Mary Schlosser, and Mae Higgins, all LHS students, recently attended a two-day 1971 Nobel Conference held at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Featured speaker was Norman Borlaug, 1971 Nobel Prize winner.
There are no plans to either close or cut back on enrollment at St. Philip's Scool, the Rev. Myles McGowan, St. Philip pastor, said last week. "We're definitely committed to operate through the 1971-72 school year and have no place to close," Rev. McGowan said. St. Mary's grade school in Willmar has announced its closing at the end of the school year. Closing and consolidations among schools in the New Ulm Diocese recently have affected some 800 students. St. Philip's has 160 students enrolled in six grades. Father McGowan said that skyrocketing costs are a problem at St. Philip's School, just as they are at most parochial schools. He estimated that the costs of operating the school has doubled in the past five years. However, he said that as long as two nuns from St. Paul Priory can fill at least two teaching slots on the faculty, the school can continue.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 16, 1946
Raymond O. Nelson is a patient at the Litchfield hospital the result of a freak accident which occurred at his farm southwest of Litchfield on New year's Day. he was working with the cows in the barn when one of them tripped over his leg and fell on hi. Nelson's right leg was fractured in two places below the knee. The hired man and Mrs. Nelson assisted him to the house and a doctor was called. He will be a hospital patient for several weeks.
James E. Reed, who recently purchased the Brown Printing Co. plant, operated these many years by E.B. Brown, took active charge of the plant the first of the year. His family will join him as soon as housing is available.
While Sylvester Loehr was taking his school bus to Cosmos Tuesday for a load of pupils for Litchfield High School, a pheasant crashed through the window of the bus. Whether the bird chose this method of getting an education of committing suicide was not stated. There is no coroner serving in pheasant land.
A large delegation of Darwin and Ellsworth town residents attended the county board meeting Tuesday and asked that the present highway maintenance equipment located in Darwin be placed with a modern outfit. The equipment located in the Darwin shop has been in use eight or 10 years and is subject to frequent breakdowns. Since parts are hard to get it is out of commission much of the time. The board agreed to provide me relief by transferring some equipment from other shops to Darwin. Several farmers expressed a desire to have the county patrol open their private driveways with a willingness to pay for the service.
Some interesting vital statistics are reported by R.W. Swanson, city clerk for the City of Litchfield, involving the number of births and deaths reported to his office for the year recently ended. Births in 1945 outnumbered deaths almost two and one-half to one. There were 245 babies born in Litchfield last year, with boys outnumbering girls 133 to 112. In contrast, there were 102 deaths in Litchfield last year. It must not be assumed, however, that all the births and all the deaths reported were contributed by Litchfield alone. Litchfield is the site of many births to residents of the county and many of the deaths recorded. The data proves the importance and value of the Litchfield hospital not only to Litchfield but to the county as a whole.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 19, 1906
Dr. T. H. Bly, formerly a practicing physician at Grove City, was sentenced to three and one-half years in the penitentiary, having been found guilty of performing an unlawful operation, from which the victim later died. He has demanded a new trial.
The members of the congregation of the Swedish Lutheran Church gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. T.A. J.N. Gaynor and went to the parsonage in a body and extended to their pastor and family Rev. and Mrs. O. Hallberg, a surprise. The evening was most pleasantly spent. Rev. Hallberg was presented with a purse of $70 in recognition of his excellent service on behalf of the church.
Some of the men about town with hunting blood in their veins have had their appetites for the strenuous sport whetted the past week by the rumors that a wild cat of immense proportions is a frequent visitor to Litchfield. The story goes, and it is more or less authentic, that the animal while J.C. Peiffer was conducting his poultry establishment, was making nightly visits to his establishment in search of nourishment. The animal has been seen several times but to the present time no one has had the temerity to appear on the scene after night fall even with a weapon in hand to do battle with it. Some residents of the north part of town have heard night made hideous with its howl, and they are not the types to have vivid imaginations either. If the wild cat rumors persist, a party will likely be organized to put an end to the cat and the rumors.
The taking of ice from Lake Ripley for summer consumption has begun. The Happ Brothers were to have opened a stretch of the lake on Thursday. This is about 18 inches thick and of good quality.