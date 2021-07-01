20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 19, 2001
Litchfield Community Theatre marks its 25th season this week with the staging of "Music Man" during three shows at Washington Auditorium. But there is more to the show than what goes on stage. All will have a chance to reminisce about the past 25 years during a special event at 2 p.m. Saturday at the auditorium. Bernie Aaker, serving his final year as creative director of Litchfield Community Theatre, will give a brief presentation about his recollections from the past 25 years. Refreshments will be served, and photo albums from past plays will be displayed.
When Minnesota Rubber's Litchfield plant needed a reliable work force to do some of its most tedious labor, it turned to ProWorks Inc. That was nearly a decade ago. Ever since, Minnesota Rubber executives have looked for ways to compensate ProWorks for its continued service. A big part of that bonus compensation each year has been the Quadion Golf Open, an event at the Litchfield Golf Club for vendors, customers, employees and executives of the Quadion Corp., the parent company of Minnesota Rubber. This year's Quadion Golf Open raised $3,584. Since the event started in 1991 the tourney has raised more than $26,000 for ProWorks. "To be associated with a company like Quadion and Minnesota Rubber is wonderful," said Dale Miller, director of ProWorks. "It is a company that recognized the value of all people. That means a lot to us." ProWorks employs 65 developmentally disabled people from the Meeker County Area. Its clients perform work that ProWorks contracts with other businesses, such as Minnesota Rubber. The work may not always be glamorous — clients have done everything from delivering papers to cleaning hotel rooms — but it is fulfilling for clients. And in the case of Minnesota Rubber, the clients perform a vital step in production.
Four members of the Litchfield High School choir will take part in the Minnesota Music Educator's All-State Choir Aug. 6-11. Luke Johnson, Briana Anderson, Emily Lind and Kelley Sundin were among 571 students selected for the choir from among more than 2,350 who auditioned in spring. The students will attend camp at Gustavus Adolphus College. They will work with some of the finest conductors and music educators in the country. They will also have a chance to meet outstanding musicians from all parts of the state.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 23, 1971
Watercade fireworks display chairmen Larry Swenson and Vic Tacheny ordered the wares for their show this week, and they promise that their Watercade show will have a few new twists. Several new type of displays not seen here in recent years will be a part of this year's "new and better" show, they emphasize.
Five yards longer than a regulation football field is the large turkey raising facility which the Willmar Poultry Company is constructing on the site of the old hemp plant just east of Grove City. When it's completed in July, it will house 40,000 birds. The Willmar firm purchased the hemp facilities some time ago and is remodeling other buildings on the site for turkey raising. Eventually, the site will have facilities for raising from 120,000 to 150,000 birds annually. Ideal Lumber of Litchfield is doing construction work at the site.
A trio of men were taken into custody at Waverly at about 4 a.m. Sunday in connection with a break-in at Kohloff's Super Valu in Lichfield. Burglars entered the store some time late Saturday by forcing a rear door. Missing were quantities of cigarettes and meats. The trio of men were in a car with a tail light missing and a faulty muffler. When police officers stopped the car they found 248 cartons of cigarettes and 22 packages of meat. Two of the men listed a Minneapolis address, while a third gave a Crookston address.
Elsie Nelson arrived in Litchfield Thursday from Mannheim, Germany, where she has been librarian in the American high school for the past three years. She will visit the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Nelson, until Aug. 16, when she leaves to teach at a school in Japan.
Mr. and Mrs. William Franti, St. Cloud, announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen Ann, to Dean Lee Urdahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Urdahl of Litchfield. Miss Franti was graduated from Technical High School and attends St. Cloud State. Urdahl, a graduate of LHS, will receive his BS degree in social studies from St. Cloud State in August. He will teach at New London-Spicer High School. The wedding will be Aug. 28 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 15, 1946
There have been several more reports of a man who wears a handkerchief over his face and follows young women at night. Monday of last week, he was reported seen in the east part of town. Friday and Saturday in the southeast section, and also in the northeast section. Authorities are attempting to locate the party and anyone seeing the suspect or any suspicious looking character should notify the police immediately. A criminal of this type should be quickly located and put away in an institution where he belongs. The penalty for this type of activity is severe and an example will be made of this man if he is caught.
Axel Berglund, 63, resident living near Watkins, was struck by a truck in front of the new bakery Monday night. Berglund stepped out from between two parked cars at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was truck by a truck and it was impossible for the driver to stop in time. Berglund was knocked down, severely cutting his head, and his one knee was injured, possibly broken. It was the fault of the pedestrian as the truck was traveling at a slow rate of speed. Berglund was taken to the hospital for treatment.
At present, the Litchfield Airport has about 25 students receiving instruction to become pilots. Of the 25, there is one girl, Barbara Stoetzel, who will receive her pilot's license. The airport is being dressed up by its owner, Carl Ulrich, and a new building will soon be added. Instruction is being given by Hudson Collins, a former Navy pilot who served in the India theater during the war.
The detasseling of corn began Monday and is giving employment to a large number of young people, who are earning extra spending money and funds for their savings accounts. The session is considerably earlier than a year ago, indicating there will be a good crop of seed corn grown this year in contrast to a year ago. Haapala and Sons of Dassel pick up a truck load of boys and girls early every morning, weather permitting, and take them to the fields.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 7, 1906
Litchfield had a glorious Fourth, surpassing in attendance any previous celebration. It was true that all roads led to Litchfield and all carried the quota of passengers. Wednesday was a perfect day. The little shower that fell about 1 only heightened the ardor of the celebrants. The crowd began to congregate early for the parade and by noon it was a jam. the parade, while not spectacular, was one of the best seen in Litchfield. In the evening there were displays of fireworks, merry-go-rounds, and bowery dance to catch the young. The crowd, while a very large one, was most orderly and but very few arrests were made by officers on duty. Now and then a man had imbibed too much, but if so, he slept off his potations where no one was disturbed by his presence.
George Brown, who is operating a steam dredging outfit in the town of Acton, being employed on what is known as the Acton Ditch, met with an accident on Saturday that will entail considerable loss to him. While the machine was in operation one of the supports which keeps the machine from tipping broke. The result was that the entire dredge tipped over in 10 feet of water. It is estimated it wlll take a week or 10 days to get the dredge to the surface of the water. Up to the time of the accident, everything had been moving smoothly.
William Becker, son of George Becker, resident near the village of Greenleaf, met with a runaway accident yesterday morning. He was on his way home from Litchfield with a wagon heavily laden with lumber to which four horses were attached. Near the cemetery the animals were frightened by an automobile and ran away. The wagon was considerably damaged, and Mr. Becker received some minor bruises.
The pastor will preach at both Methodist services on Sunday. During hot months, the services will be especially short and the sermons especially interesting.