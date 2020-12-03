20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 7, 2000
A candlelight vigil will take place at Anderson Gardens at 6 p.m. Sunday. The vigil is part of a worldwide event remembering deceased infants. People who attend will have an opportunity to write a child's name on a bow. They are invited to take their candles back home and light them in a window, which is part of the worldwide event. The vigil will include a short memorial service at the garden.
Litchfield School District taxpayers may not be surprised that the school levy is increasing, but district parents might be surprised to see that the cost of school lunches is likely to go up next year. During a presentation to the school board Nov. 27, Paul Harvego, district CPA reported that the district's food service fund lost about $22,000 in the last school year. Todd Swanson, district business manager, said the school district has not raised school lunch prices in the last five years.
The Grove City City Council will decide whether to keep its local police department or contract with Meeker County for law enforcement during a meeting on Dec. 12. During a meeting Nov. 28, the council heard from people on both sides of the issue. "We had a really good crowd," Mayor Dorothy Lindstrom said. "There was a really good discussion. They were very vocal and the majority were in favor of our current law enforcement patter." The city has a full-time police chief and a full-time patrol officer. It has 80 hours of police service.
The Zion Lutheran Church Senior Choir and a 24-piece chamber orchestra will present a Christmas cantata called "Canticle of Joy" at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday services. The concert is open to the public and a free-will donation will be taken.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 9, 1970
A 65-year-old Litchfield woman who had just left Meeker Memorial Hospital after visiting her invalid 90-year-old mother, slipped and fell outside the hospital doors and fractured her hip, becoming a hospital patient. Injured in the fall was Mrs. June Swanson. She was at the hospital visiting her mother, Mrs. Arthur Peterson, 90, when the mishap occurred.
A Litchfield youth and his grandmother were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Montrose at 4:15 p.m. the Monday before Thanksgiving. Injured were Noel Sederstrom, 17, son of the Don Sederstroms, and Mrs. Gust Saari, 71, who is Mrs. Sederstrom's mother. According to witnesses, to the accident, the westbound car driven by Noel was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Mrs. Marie Austad, 73, of Hutchinson, which crossed the center line. Mrs. Austad was hospitalized at Buffalo with a fractured arm. Noel suffered a fractured thigh and has been transferred from the Buffalo Hospital to Meeker Memorial. Both are reported in satisfactory condition. Two other passengers in the Sederstrom car, Theresa Quinn of Darwin and Mark Dolan of Cokato, were unhurt.
Mrs. Water Haugo assumed the presidency of the Litchfield American Field Service Chapter last week to fill the unexpired term of Mrs. Dell Peltier, who resigned. Mrs. R.J. Peifer took over the duties of secretary, the office formerly held by Mrs. Haugo. Mrs. Peltier noted that her duties as chapter president conflicted with her duties as a foreign student parent. Flavia Maggi, Litchfield's foreign student, makes her home with the Peltiers.
Judy Nelson and Paul Higgins of Litchfield will sing in the annual Christmas Festival performance of Handel's Messiah with the Minnesota Orchestra on Dec. 17 in a concert at Northrup Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. Both are students at the University.
Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Almgren celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 9. The Old Time Fiddlers played to the enjoyment of Mr. and Mrs. Almgren and residents of the Emmaus Home. Mrs. Paul Halverson, daughter of the coupole, served refreshments. The Almgrens have seven children, two of whom, Mrs. Halverson and Mrs. Roy Mortenson, live in the Litchfield area. Mr. Almgren, who still lives alone in his own home, is 88, and Mrs. Almgren is a resident of Emmaus. Both were born in Sweden and came to this country in their late teens.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 11, 1952
A record sales volume of four and one-half million was handled by the First District Association in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, according to the announcement this week by the First District Association manager. "it has been one of the best years ever in our organization," Carl Leaf, First District manager said. Estimates from the amount of food consumed at the annual dinner indicated that between 1,200 and 2,500 people enjoyed the annual meal. Another remarkable record achieved by the district was the fact that the huge crowd was served the noon meal in just a little more than 60 minutes. A well-organized group of 20 women and 10 men kept the serving line moving at a record pace.
Rev. A. Wallance Carlson arrived Saturday to take over the pastoral duties of Beckville, Cosmos and Rosendale Lutheran churches. Rev. Carlson, his wife and a daughter had been located in Marchwell, Saskatchewan, Canada. Rev. O. Leonard Nelson, former pastor, is no serving a church in Algona, Iowa.
Charles Lewis, a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, will open a practice in Litchfield Jan. 1. He will occupy the office being vacated by Judge Sam Gandrud. Now located in Mahtomedi, Mr. Lewis is the husband of the former Nan Wilmot, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Wilmot.
One of the highlights of the local yuletide season, the annual Christmas concert will be presented at the high school auditorium at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16. Students will play the roles of the holy figures and will sing their parts. First scene is the arrival at Bethlehem by Marry, Joseph and the Christ Child. Nancy Curtis will play the role of Mary, and Paul Johnson will play Joseph. Robert Lupfer will have the part of the inhospitable innkeeper. Doug Angier will play the part of the shepherd, who did not make the effort to go to the stable. Other shepherds will be Russell Osterberg, David Koch, Russel Nelson, John Shannon and Gary Vakason. The kings will be John Erickson, Dwight Kirscht and James Larson. Cleone Jordin will play the part of the angel leader, and Ronnie Jacks will be the narrator.
Before a full house in the Grove City gym, the Eagle basketball team overpowered Eden Valley 49-37. Guard Floyd Vickers led the way with 14 points, with Larry Koehn adding 11 and Larry Rubel adding 10. Roach of Eden Valley led the game scoring with 22.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 5, 1905
H.P. Hanson will on Thursday, Dec. 21, commence at 10 a.m. to sell 12 acres of heavy timber at auction sale. The sale will be conducted on section 31, Litchfield, on the farmer formerly owned by Andrew Bjorhus, the timber land facing Star Lake on the west. Five year's time will be given in which to remove the timber.
At this season of coughs and colds, it is well to know that Foley Honey is the greatest throat and lung remedy. It cures quickly and prevents serious results from a cold. For sale at Anderson Drug company.
Miss Vivian O'Loughlin celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday by inviting 20 of her little friends to spend the afternoon with her. The color scheme throughout the rooms was in red and green, appropriate to Christmas season. A pretty dainty luncheon was served to the happy little gathering in the dining room, which was lighted appropriately in red and green candles. Many pretty and useful gifts, among them a beautiful gold chain and cross, were presented to little Miss Vivian as memories of this long-to-be-remembered event will be recalled in the future by these little darlings, and may the little girl honored enjoy many more such happy occasions.
Joe Happ has been building at his woodworking shop four 18-foot gasoline launches, which he is constructing for the Enterprise Machine Company of Minneapolis. One of the boats constructed has already been completed. Complete shipments will be made early in the spring.