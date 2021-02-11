20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 15, 2001
The Meeker County Board got its first look at an architect's version of a major remodeling project planned for the courthouse. Willmar-based architect Richard Engan presented details on the project estimated to cost about $1.1 million. The courthouse was constructed in 1974 and has undergone little, if any, in the way of improvements since that time. The project would involve a wholesale reshuffling of county offices. The construction period could extend over a year. With board approval, bids could be called on the construction project in early fall of this year.
The Dragons basketball team ran its winning streak to 14 games and 16-2 overall with a 65-51 win over Redwood Valley as Mike Patten led all scorers with 27 points. "Mike came out shooting very well," Coach John Carlson said.
The LHS Dragon Flames dance team will be traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for state competition Friday. The Dragon Flames will be performing to the son "Dragula" in the jazz-funk category. The team placed second among 13 teams in regional competition in Melrose. At state, Litchfield will compete with 13 other teams in its class. Dragon Flames going to state are: Heather Weseman, Jenny Fiskum, Sheena Kindseth, Tiffany McGuire, Jamie McCoy, Missy Herdegen, Kelsey Kargas, Aimee Lein, Kristina Hein, Anna Gilbertson, Amanda Halbert, Amy Gish, Kara Rasmussen, Amber Hansen. The dance team is coached by Holly McGraw.
Named as grand champions at the sixth-grade science fair were Peter Zender, Alysha Balbo, Anna Haugo, Taylor Worden, Mitch Loge, Billy Dolan, Dustin Celander and Evan Lundberg.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 24, 1971
The Litchfield school system's "Teacher of the Year" for 1971 is a man who at one time thought "teaching is the last thing I would ever want to do. I never gave the teaching profession a thought until I was 24 years old," Wayne Brix, junior high English instructor, who was recently named Litchfield's Teacher of the Year, said. After graduating from St. John's University with a degree in philosophy, Brix was just years away from ordination as a Catholic priest. He enrolled at St. Cloud State, where he earned a degree in English. Later, through evening classes, he completed a master's degree in English. Wayne's first teaching job was in Litchfield, and he now is in his ninth year. Junior High Principal Harry Lindbloom describes Brix as a very popular and respected teacher and a man who is extremely enthusiastic about his job. "He has the knack of making the English classes appeal even to the boys, and that takes some doing," Lindbloom said. The most important thing Wayne tries to leave with his students, he says, "is a lasting love of reading."
Coach Willard Ikola and his Edina Hornets bruised Litchfield's collective hockey ego a lot more than they intended, I'm sure, as they defeated the Litchfield Dragons 12-0 at Braemer Arena Thursday night. The disparity between the two teams, I'll admit, was a shock to me, although it should have been expected since the Dragons are a first-year hockey team and the Hornets could be favorites to become state champs. What the Hornets tried to do was kill us with kindness. In their effort to hold the score down, I'm not sure Edina didn't cause Dragons players and fans more embarrassment than if they had gone full tilt for a goal at every opportunity. For my party, I wish they had done that. The score might have gone to 35-0, but then again, maybe not. For me, the only interesting part of the game came in the few minutes the Hornets were actually trying to score. Then every little Dragons success in staving off a goal was worthy of a cheer. When Edina simply chose to pass the puck around for long periods of the game, unfortunately the game became something of a farce. All this probably because Edina Coach Willard Ikola is such a nice guy. The defeat put a rather disappointing veneer on our first high school hockey season, but we can't help thinking about a reference to the late President Jack Kennedy, who said, 'a journey of a thousand miles must start with a single step." The difference between Litchfield and Edina on the ice seemed like a thousand miles, but the important thing is that in high school hockey, we've taken that first step. -- Lookin' Around Litch
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 21, 1946
The Litchfield Hospital is experiencing a severe space shortage and something will have to be done about it soon. The crowded condition of the hospital has been apparent for some time to those in charge, its staff of physicians and surgeons. Patients have been occupying beds in corridors during the shortage and admissions have been delayed due to lack of room. The overcrowding of facilities is not good for the hospital, which strives to give each patient as good a care as possible. The entire local situation was gone into fully at the annual meeting of the hospital's board of directors. In attendance at the board of directors meeting were Drs. Karl A and Lennox Danielson, Harold E. and Cecil E. Wilmot. and W.J. Telford and Miss Bellingham, C.A. Anderson, C.W. Wagner, O. G. Nordlie, H.W. Stoezel, W.S. McGee, and Sam Gandrud. The discussion resulted in unanimous opinion that an entirely new fireproof hospital of 25 or more rooms is a pressing necessity.
A year ago last Dec. 25, when staff sergeant Rodney Nelson, brother of Mrs. George Hannula, was a prisoner of war in a German camp in Austria, he wrote a card to his sister. The card evidently has travelled quite a few miles because it just arrived here last Monday. Rodney has been discharged now for about eight months. Luckily he got home before the card.
John Ahlquist, quality field man of Land O' Lakes District 1, Litchfield, gave a talk and demonstration on quality milk fat during a Farm Bureau meeting here Monday evening
Kenneth Thompson, Linton N.D., started work Monday at the Tostenrud Jewelry. He was discharged from the Navey Jan. 4 after three and one-half years service. He served overseas at Pearl Hrbor and aboard the USS Holland a sub tender.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 17, 1906
Chas. Berkner is offering coupons with every sack of flour purchased at the mill. Four coupons obtained from as many 50-pound sacks of flour or two from 100-pound sacks will entitle the holder to a clothespin apron, a very desirable article for use by housewives. If the premium gifts take as well as those that have been before offered from time to time by the Berkner Mill there should be a steady demand for the flour made.
The members of the German Lutheran congregation of this city entertained tehir new pastor, The Rev. Thurow Tuesdays urgow
We understand that quite a number of Collinwood farmers are making preparations to emigrate to Cuba in the near future, where there are many thousands of acres of cheap land to be had in a very desireable climate. Ole and Fred Benson have already gone as an advance. A Chicago company is organizing a Swedish settlement there and it is through the efforts of this company that many are thinking of leaving their present happy home for a strange and where it is said a farmer can raise 12 crops a year and grow rich in short order. It is likely, however, that when a siege of malaria o yellow fever strikes the settlement many of our friends who have left will sit wish themselves safetly back to the jungles of Collinwood.
Invitations on paper hatchets were issued last week in the name of Martha Washington and the Godess of Liberty. The guests assembled on Thursday evening at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Kopplin were their daughter Miss Celia Koppln and Miss Ethel McNulty. There was a large number of people and they all had a most delightful evening.