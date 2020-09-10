20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 14, 2000
In late July, it seemed as if a Sauk Rapids-based highway construction company had bowed to wishes of a group of Greenleaf Township residents. But it didn’t take Bauerly Brothers long to make another try to establish a gravel pit in the township, a plan that earlier had been rejected. The firm again applied for a permit to set up an asphalt plant in Greenleaf Township. Once again, residents of the area objected. About 30 showed up at a meeting at the courthouse to protest the negative impacts of the proposed facility. The residents, in effect, won the battle again. Their opposition was a strong factor in the decision by Planning and Zoning Commission to support an environmental assessement worksheet on the project. Bauerly Brothers objected to the EAW.
The Minnesota State Lottery’s 10th year was its best with sales totalling a record $397.2 million. In the Litchfield area, sales totalled $968,617, a 3 percent increase from the previous year.
George Durken hit the 13-gallon donor mark during the August Bloodmobile.
Litchfield residents may have noticed a flavorful addition to the downtown business scene. Nicola’s Coffee and More, the town’s first specialty coffeeshop has been open almost three weeks. Already business owner Nicole Anderson has regular patrons. “It’s been a great response,” Nicole said, to the opening of the new business.
Meeker County Commissioner Ron Kutzke gave the keynote address at the 12th alumni reunion of Grove City High School graduates. The event is held every five years and this year was held at the new ACGC High School in Grove City.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 16, 1970
The Litchfield City Council gave its support to the Airport Commission’s report recommending that the community’s airport be relocated. The vote on the resolution was 5-1, with Councilman Ellig casting the negative vote. Mayor Berke and Council members Stock, Mortenson, Holmquist and Nystrom supported the move. The council’s approval did not authorize funds to purchase a new site. It does authorize the Airport Commission to begin a study of possible new sites. Councilman Holmquist said he definitely feels the present airport is in the wrong place. “It seems to be holding up our growth,” he said.
A new facet of high school athletics will be unveiled here Monday night. Litchfield High School will play its first junior varsity football game against Willmar. The junior varsity team will be made up of juniors and seniors who are not on the first team or second team varsity. Under West Centra Conference rules these teams will be competing in a number of sports this school year. Intent of the program is to get more boys actually competing rather than just being bench riders. Dale Smolnisky will be coaching the Litchfield team.
A petition will be circulated among Litchfield businessmen this week asking support for a plan to switch the open night for Litchfield stores from its current Friday to Monday night. Ray Johnson was named to head a committee which will work to switch the open night. Chamber of Commerce manager Butch Schulte will prepare the petition but he indicated the Chamber has taken no stand on the matter. Advocates of the plan say its adoption might result in better attendance at LHS athletic events.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 13, 1952
Meeker County’s historical society soon to be reorganized here had the satisfaction of finding out at a reorganization meeting Wednesday that the county possesses a building of great historical importance. Arch Grahn, field director for the Minnesota State Historical Society, said the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield, as far as he knows, is the only one like it west of the Mississippi River. He praised the G.A.R. Hall as a museum and suggested to the group that it be kept as it is. The hall was deeded to the city by the G.A.R. Hall many years ago with the stipulation that it was to be left as it is. “In memory of the 300,000 soldiers who fell in defense of the Union.”
A two and one-half year old Minneapolis girl whose parents were visiting relatives here escaped serious injury Sunday when she fell out of a moving car. The girl, Valerie Barka, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Barka, fell out of the back seat of a car onto Highway 22 near the Ripley Cemetery. She was taken to a doctor where an examination disclosed abrasions and bruises but no serious injuries.
The Lutheran Men’s Club will play host at the annual sportmen’s outing at the Vern Sederstrom Lake Ripley cottage Thursday, Sept. 18. There will be the usual fare of beans and hamburgers. At the close of the outdoor dinner films will be shown.
The Rosendale Garden Club met Sept. 2 at the home of Sophia Schumann. Role call was answered by each member telling their most unusual experience. Sarah Shelton and Fossie Peterson gave talks on the freezing of fruits and vegetables. A most delicious lunch was served by Sophia Schumann, assisted by Lola Bollin. Birthday greetings were given to Gertie Anderson and a thank you message was read from Freda Klem who has been ill.
115 YEARS AGO:
NEWS FROM THE
ISSUE OF SEPT. 10, 1905
Nels Anderson, the no specialty man of this city, has had under consideration the past week a veritable house on wheels. The building is a little residence on trucks and is designed to house a threshing crew during the threshing season, especially at night. It is equipped with eight berths, four lower double berths and four upper single berths. To guard against chilly nights, which are sure to come during the threshing season, the house on wheels is equipped with a stove. As will be observed, quarters will be provided for 12 men. The facility belongs to the Darwin Threshing Machine Company and will be moved from place to place. No doubt farmers wives, who have had in the past difficulty housing so large a crew as follows a modern steam threshing crew, will hail the contrivance with delight.
John Fridner, who has been the very popular and efficient buttermaker at the Strout Creamery for the past 11 and a half years, has resigned. Mr. Fridner is known throughout the state and has won many prizes on the excellence of his butter. Mr. Fridner and his family will probably remove to New London where he owns a farm. The Strout Creamery deeply regrets losing his services.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. I.F. Brown was badly scalded by the bursting of a can of boiling fruit Monday.
Dr. P.H. Puffer of Duluth has leased the German Lutheran parsonage where himself and family will reside and where he will practice his profession, that of chiropractor. This practice is built on the theory that disease springs from a disordered condition of the spine and that one cannot enjoy good health unless that organ is in good health.