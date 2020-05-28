20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 8, 2000
Authorities believe a drive-by shooting in Darwin Township has gang connections. Two Hutchinson men have been arrested and charged with attempted third degree murder in connection with a shooting which occurred June 1. According to court documents, authorities believe the pair used a .22 caliber rifle to commit a drive-by shooting in rural Darwin. An individual in the residence was grazed by a bullet but not seriously injured. The two men arrested had shot at the residence in response to a gang-related incident.
A sculpture garden in Strout? Not a place you'd expect to find one. But there it is right when CSAH 1 dead ends into County Highway 1 there is a huge yard filled with some of the most ingenious and imaginative works of art anywhere. They are all the brainchild of Donald Kaping, a 75-year-old retired farmer who has been at his sculpting hobby for almost a decade. He got into it right after he quit farming. The most dramatic piece on the property is the dinosaur he fashioned out of old machine parts. He said his largest work — the big dinosaur — did get an offer from a buyer. "A banker from Mankato stopped by and offered me $1,000 for it — said he wanted to put it in front of his bank. I could not par t with it," Kaping said.
Sara Lorenz of Litchfield recently was elected a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Carleton College. Lorenz, a senior Russian major at Carleton, is the daughter of Dr. Richard and Rosann Lorenz of Litchfield. She is a 1996 graduate of LHS.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 2, 1970
C.E. McCamy, Litchfield High School principal since 1953, and a member of the school faculty for over 20 years, has accepted the position of principal at Albert Lea High School. He will assume his new duties as principal of the 400-senior Albert Lea school system July 1. McCamy became senior high principal here when the new school was opened here in 1963.
The LHS graduating class of 1970 will be the brightest in the school's history. If you attend graduation exercises Thursday night you'll see why. The 215 graduates will be decked out in a bright, eye-catching caps and gowns gold in color. In the past, graduates had worn the school's drab gray choir robes at graduation. This year for the first time the class will be purchasing its own robes for graduation. The cost is $3.50 and students can either keep the robes or toss them aside. Class officers selected the bright-colored robes.
Country schools are steadily dwindling throughout Meeker County and the largest closing was at Kingston Sunday where a large crowd of former students gathered for a last look at their old school, which was closing. Former students from all over the state gathered to look at old pictures and reminisce. The school had 44 pupils during the last year with teachers. Its two teachers, Mrs. Mary Asfeld of Forest City and Mrs. Clara Johnson of Dassel, will return to being housewives next year. There are no current plans for the use of the school building, a quaint, rambling two-story frame structure perched on a hill overlooking Kingston and the meandering Crow River.
An eight-run fifth inning boosted the LHS baseball team to the District 20 title in the final game at Willmar Thursday. Coaches Dean Knoll and Lefty Hoien got a celebratory ride on the shoulders of team members. Right fielder Mark Wood led the Dragons hit parade with three and Mark Nicholson and Valiant had two each.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 4, 1952
Nothing but trouble has been plaguing city crews installing sanitary sewer line at the north end of the city. The latest experience Wednesday morning cost one worker his shoes and made a harrowing experience for him and another working. Working in a 17-foot cut at the north end of Armstrong, Clarence Kelm and John Groskreutz of the city crew were buried up to their arm pits when the sides caved at abotu 9:30 a.m. Neither suffered injuries, but Kelm's shoes stuck in the mire when they pulled him out.
The portable roller rink which was for the past two weeks has been operating south of U.S. 12 on Davis Street, left Litchfield this week and moved to Granite Falls. H.H. Bugenhajen, proprietor, said low patronage forced the move.
Ripley beach swarmed with people over the weekend as Litchfield residents sought relief from temperatures of near 90. An estimated 400 people were in the water at one time Friday afternoon. Almost as popular as the beach is the summer baseball program. Director Martin Kranz reports 190 boys have signed up with about 120 attending daily.
On an outing at Mille Lacs Lake Monday and Tuesday were Anton Nelson, Alvin Anderson, George Dahlk, Vernon Brown, Charles Shelton, Clarence Ditlevson, Louis Larson and Chris Jensen. -- Rosendale News
Mr. and Mrs. Adrian D. Couser of Forest City announce the engagment of their daughter Elaine to Dale Lorensen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Einar Lorensen of Litchfield.
Meeker County's best groomed 4-H boy and girl were named at a 4-H assembly at the Community Building Friday night. Winners were Sharon Rae Thorp of the Acton Buzzers Club and Edgar Marklowitz Jr. of the Seven Oaks Club.
115 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 3, 1905
Never ask the minister how much you owe him for baptisms, confirmations, marriages and death services. It is in bad taste because it shows your ignorance. He performs these acts in God's name and everything that is God's is free. But the minister must live and to show your appreciation of what God does for you through him, you naturally give freely according to the value that you set on his service. It has been the custom in this country to give no less than $2 for any of these service and important acts. Five dollars has been the average for confirmations, marriages and funerals, but some have realized that no price was too great for these blessings and have given more sometimes than their circumstance would seemingly permit.
Never ask a minister how much you owe him for his next service. He would no sooner think of making a regular charge than wold God Himself. The important thing is to have these acts perfomed according to God's will whether you are able to pay for them or not.
Ice, ice — a small chunk of it delivered every day or as often as you need it. It will add to your comfort and convenience. Will deliver to any part of the city. Happ Bros. Phone 176.
H.I. Peterson of the Independent newspaper and his daughter Miss Bessie Peterson, will leave tomorrow for Guthrie, Oklahoma to attend the annual convention of the National Editorial Assn. From there they will be members of an editorial party to tour California. They will be gone a number of weeks.
Lightning last Sunday night struck the barn of H.H. Anderson in the town of Union Grove, burning the structure, three cows and a quantity of feed.