50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 9, 1970
Mrs. Opal Rettman, who raises raspberries and tomatoes and flowers and other garden products at her farm near lake Stella, came into the Independent Review office last week to advertise “Tomatoes For Sale.” “Do you have a lot of tomatoes to sell?” our office girl asked. “At least 500 bushels,” came the reply. And that’s when we discovered Mrs. Rettman has 2,200 tomato plants. She not only sell to private parties but to area grocery stores as well.
The unveiling of the new state monument to dedicated Ness Lutheran Church and Ness Memorial Cemetery as a State Historical Site will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ness Church. The 112-year-old church is the Lutheran church organized west of St. Paul. The dedication ceremony will closely follow those held on Sept. 13, 1878, when the first monument at the cemetery was dedicated for the first white people killed in the 1862 Indian massacre. A procession will come down the road to the church as it did 92 years ago from the Peter Hanson farm (now Hugh Benjamin place). Dr. Russell Fridley, director of the Minnesota Historical Society, will be master of ceremonies for the program.
Lincoln Apartments has been selected as the name for the new senior citizens housing development under construction in Litchfield. Work on the huge apartment complex being built at a cost of nearly $1 million is moving along on schedule. The new building will be four stories high and contain 61 apartments. The name Lincoln Apartments was selected because the site is on the location of the old Lincoln School.
Dannie Carlson, who is listed on the program at 140 pounds but looks like he weighs even less, ran the Hutchinson defense ragged, rolling up 210 yards in 30 carries to lead the Dragon gridders to a 26-8 home football win over Hutch. Coach Pietsch cited Greg Davis, John Haugo and Steve Pieh for exceptional blocking, clearing the way for Carlson.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 11, 1952
Air-conditioning for the two operating rooms and two delivery rooms at the Meeker County Hospital is to be installed this fall, according to an announcement from the hospital this week. Hospital Administrator Frank Schuellor said the county commissioners approved the installation at a meeting Wednesday. Room rates at the hospital are: Ward $7; private room $9.50; private room $12.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Madson have received word from their son, Sgt. Vernon Madson, that he expects to be returning to the United States by the middle of the month for discharge. He entered service with the local National Guard unit in January 1951 and had been stationed at Camp Rucker until sent to Korea.
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Holm represented the Meeker County Republican organization at the Coffee Klatsch at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester Sept. 6 honoring General Eisenhower. They found General Eisenhower to be the fine, simple gentleman that we have thought him to be.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Schultz announce the birth of a daughter, Yvonne Pearl, Sept. 2 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Evan Rangeloff returned home Tuesday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy at Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Litchfield’s state baseball champions lost their crown at Willmar Thursday night. The Willmar Rails defeated them 5-3 in the title game of the West Central League playoffs. A crowd of 3,831 jammed into every corner of the Willmar ballpark to watch the game.