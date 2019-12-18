10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 17, 2009
Nothing ruins the beauty of a fresh coat of snow better than a bright yellow parking ticket stuck to the windshield of your vehicle for having left it on the street overnight after a snowfall. Yet after the first plowable snow of the season on Dec. 9, 36 Litchfield residents woke up to find these tickets on their vehicles. According to Litchfield city regulations, no vehicle, which might interfere with snow removal work, can be left on the street overnight. While the letter of the law is somewhat vague Litchfield Workforce Coordinator Mario Provencher said generally a two-inch snowfall is enough to create plowing and ticketing conditions. Provencher said, generally, ticketing occurs only for parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
New to Litchfield, Anytime Fitness opened its doors to business last week in the strip mall south of the Walmart facility east of Litchfield. It is the eighth facility of its type to be opened by Roger Aaron. The new Litchfield facility includes “top of the line” cardio and strength training equipment. Each machine is equipped with a small television screen to keep the monotony of exercise at bay.
Meeker Memorial Hospital will have a new chief financial officer in place come January. Steve Plaisance will take over that position on Jan. 11, replacing Gary Sogge, who has been at the hospital for 38 years and whose last working day there was Dec. 2. Plaisance comes to Meeker Memorial from Little Falls where he was chief financial officer at St.Gabriel’s Hospital.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 16, 1999
To block or not to block. That is the question facing Litchfield High School teachers. After more than three months of discussion, teachers will vote Tuesday on whether Litchfield High school should switch to block scheduling for the next school year. Two-thirds approval from teachers would be necessary to bring in block scheduling, which lengthens class time but gives students more class choices. Under block scheduling, some classes would run from their current 60 minutes to between 70 and 90 minutes. Opponents say longer is not necessarily better.
Named as Litchfield Middle School All Stars for the recent marking period were Jim Warren, sixth grade; David Pennertz, seventh grade; Juan Lopez, eighth grade; Kristin Boyle sixth grade; Meghan Black, seventh grade; and Doug Hagen, eighth grade.
Ann Nonweiler hit the 11-gallon donor mark as the Bloodmobile completed its December visit to Meeker County. Vern Masteller and Gale Larson hit the nine-gallon mark, while Kermit Swanson of Dassel hit the eight-gallon mark.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 16, 1969
Snowmobile racing made a smashing hit debut in Litchfield over the weekend. About 500 persons paid their way into the Meeker County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon to watch lap races, and the total crowd was estimated at over 700. Racers from many points in Minnesota were in competition. There were 106 racers in the oval events Sunday and 96 machines were entered in the 30-mile race. Of the 96 entries in the 30-mile race only 57 finished. Thirty-nine fell by the wayside along the rugged course, which extended out to Hope Lake southwest of Litchfield and back.
The Litchfield Airport Saturday was the base for an intense air search conducted for two missing men who are missing in a light plane, which was lost en route from Shakopee to Minot, North Dakota. At press time no trace of the missing plane had been found. On Saturday, 17 Civil Air Patrol planes from area communities began flying search missions out of the Litchfield Airport. Twenty-six missions were flown out of the airport here. Planes out of Litchfield covered an area between highways 7 and 55 westward to the Dakota border. As many as 30 planes had been slated to take part in the search but some lighter planes were grounded due to high winds.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 14, 1950
Tragedy struck in Grove City Sunday afternoon when a car was hit at the crossing near the flax plant and two youths were killed. The accident took the young lives of Michael Rooney, 11, and Lloyd Anderson, 15, and seriously injured John Rooney, 15. The boys were on their way to a skating party when their car was struck by the fast Great Northern mail train at about 1:30 p.m.
Singing was directed by Mrs. Eugene Hoffman and accompanied by Mary Lu Mathern as the Seven Oaks 4-H club met. A Thanksgiving poem was read by Jeanne Padrnos. Miss Slinden showed safety posters and awarded medals to Rose Ann and Frances Konietzkoj for blue ribbons at the dress revue. Games were played and lunch was served by Mrs. Edgar Marklowitz. Next meeting date at the Anton Padrnos home.
The Good Cheer Club will sponsor its annual filling of Christmas baskets, which has been customary for the past 28 years. Shut ins, sick andsss aged folks will be remembered. The club asks the cooperation of churches, schools, lodges and other organizations, which will enable them to make a cheerful Christmas for all.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 18, 1904
Tom Wanok met with a serious accident Sunday from which he is still suffering and confined to his home. He hitched up the family horse for the purpose of driving around Lake Ripley so that the younger members of his family might have a view of the throngs of skaters taking advantage of the good ice. While this side of the brewery, he had occasion to pass a row boat, which had been pulled to the shore and lay broad side in the road. As the horse came up on it, the animal bolted suddenly and ran into a nearby fence, throwing the occupants from the sleigh. The children were not hurt but Mr. Wanok was not so fortunate. He fell out head first and landed severely. He was taken home and a physician was immediately called. He was most seriously bruised about the head and suffered not a little, although it is expected he will recover without serious results.
Ancil Staples, the genial storekeeper in Harvey is very busy these days.
A blind man led by a dog was making the rounds of the business places here one day last week selling small articles to eke out a living.
Miss Luin Arrowood, who has been serving as office girl for Dr. J.H. Kaufman in Dassel the past year, drank carbolic acid Monday evening at the Kaufman residence and died soon after. She told members of the Kaufman family what she had done but medical help came too late to help. She was 22 years of age and came from Nevis, Minnesota. She was a relative of the Arrowoods in Kingston. There are some rumors as to the causes of her action but not firm enough to report.