20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 29, 2000
As the senior pastor in Litchfield, the Rev. Dan Buendorf has accepted several invitations to lead worship at community events. His baccalaureate address before the LHS class of 2000 was about remembering Jesus. “Jesus is the only thing that remains steadfast and true when everything around is consistently changing,” he said. Buendorf, who has been a pastor at First Lutheran since 1991, plans to retire Dec. 31, 2000, just three months shy of 20 years of service here. “It’s a good feeling to live so long in a town and feel good about everyone you meet on the street,” he says. Jerry Johnson, First Lutheran Church council president, said Buendorf is an institution to the church. “He’s a wise and humble man,” Johnson said. “He does things for people and not with the expectation of getting anything back — he always makes you appreciated.”
At first it seemed members of the LHS class of 1936 were in for another lecture from Principal Henry Bettendorf. Instead, he complimented the class members who are now in their late 70s. Bettendorf is in his early 90s. He addressed his former charges during their 64th class reunion Friday at Peter’s on the Lake. “They never gave me any trouble,” Bettendorf said of the class. “I had an easy job. I was supposed to take care of discipline, but there was no need for discipline.” Bettendorf joined the staff at LHS in 1932 as an instructor in geography, eventually moving up to the principal’s position.
Four students from Litchfield are the recipients of Inovex scholarships for the 2000 academic year. Christopher Minton is attending Pittsburgh State in Kansas, Danielle Riebe is at Minnesota State in Moorhead, Jamie Riebe is also at Minneosta State in Moorhead, and Jessica Zillmer is a student at Hamline.
Litchfield golfer John Spreiter shot five-under over 45 holes to win the Lakeland Invitational this weekend at Eagle Creek in Willmar. It was a record sixth Lakeland title for Spreiter.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 24, 1970
It was 4:30 in the morning but not a yawn was in evidence as an excited group of LHS band members gathered at the high school Tuesday for an all-day bus ride to St. Louis, where the band is scheduled to march in the National Jaycee Convention parade. The 106-member travel group boarded three air-conditioned busses out of St. Cloud for the nearly 700-mile trip to St. Louis.
LHS junior Billy Kopplin will spend the summer on the shores of the Baltic Sea rather than on the shores of Lake Ripley. Bill, son of the E.O. Kopplins, has been selected to spend the summer abroad under the American Field Service “American Abroad” program. He’ll leave Thursday morning from Minneapolis, bound for Europe where he’ll spend about two and one-half months with the Kai Dierks family in Sweden. The Dierkses live in Stockholm but spend the summer months at their place on a small island in the Baltic about 20 miles north of Stockholm. Bill is excited about the trip. “I really hadn’t planned anything for the summer ... thought I might try to get a job,” he said.
Over 560 friends of Grove City High School enjoyed reminiscing at the Sixth Annual Alumni Reunion on Saturday evening, June 20 at Grove City High School. Stanley Nelson, class of 1941, opened the program. Benta Lawton Solem, class of 1915, was the oldest attendee. Graduates came from 14 states to attend. New officers of the GCDA include Stanley Nelson, president; Earl Rueckert, first vice president; Harlan Palm, second vice president; Cheryl Stafford, secretary; Marlene Schmidt, treasurer; Allan Hillstrom, treasurer.
Darwin banker Neil Johnson registered the second hole-in-one of the season at the Litchfield golf course on Saturday. Johnson aced the fourth hole with a seven iron. Earlier in the season, Billy Maass scored an ace.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 26, 1953
William Klimstra, construction superintendent at the Meeker REA, miraculously escaped death or serious injury in Monday night’s storm when he got a back feed on a dead power line and was thrown 20 feet to the ground. Working on a pole near Greenleaf, Klimstra was handling the line when it suddenly got a back feed from a nearby line and he was thrown to the ground. He fell into a ditch partly filled with water. He was taken to the hospital where he is resting comfortably. He expects to be back at work in a few days.
While driving from Litchfield to Beckville Church Sunday, Sigfried Chilstrom had a slight stroke and lost consciousness. The car he was driving went into the ditch and he regained consciousness while the car was still moving. As he attempted to get the car back on the road it overturned and threw him out. He was later found by a passing motorist. Chilstrom was taken to Meeker Memorial and he is reported to be on the road to feeling normal.
Outstanding golfers from all over Minnesota are expected to be in Litchfield Sunday for the annual shortstop tourney at the Litchfield course. Club officials are expecting a turnout of over 100 coming from as far away as Brainerd and Mankato. This year’s tourney will include a championship flight of 16 golfers.
Stephen Tintes, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Tintes, and Miss Sue Peifer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Peifer, were guests of honor at a family dinner held Sunday at the home of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Tintes Sr. Both children received their first holy commnion at St. Philip’s that morning.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 24, 1905
The dancing party at Chas. Smith’s in Ellsworth last week was well attended. The music was furnished by A.J. Smith of Litchfield as violinist, who was ably assisted by five others on musical instruments. Frank Viren assisted the orchestra with some fine whistling accompaniments. An elaborate supper was served. All who attended reported a very fine time.
John Mattsfield of Casey lost one of his best horses Monday.
H. Van Vleet has finished off his 460 rods of wire fence in Kingston and now feels confident his stock won’t be feeding off his wheat.
Mrs. Grandstrom’s second son, Peter, a lad of about 10, died of scarlet fever on the fifteenth. The other three children have recovered. The house has been thoroughly cleaned. The town authorities on Sunday burned about one hundred dollars worth of bedding and clothing as the nurse recommended. Some people donated clothing and bedding to the family. It is thought that it is not possible for the disease to spread from the place.
One of our Ellsworth bachelors, finding his place becoming overrun with mice, decided it would be to his advantage to obtain a cat. He at last found a kindly neighbor who presented him with a beautiful maltese, which he carried home in triumph, but in the course of a few days the cat crept back to its former home. Many times did our bachelor return to get the cat from his former home, but the cat always “came back.” The poor man is now leading his lonely catless life. Is there no one in this cold, heartless world with an over supply of good cats willing to part with one to try again to live with our lonely bachelor?