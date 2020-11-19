20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 23, 200
Between the kids and the cattle, the John and Julie Schmitz farm near Manannah is a busy place in the summer time. Along with their own three children, the Schmitzes invite several neighbor kids to show their cattle at the Meeker County Fair and other fairs around the state. “Our goal is to introduce one kid a year to the art of showing cattle,” John says. Their interest in connecting young people to farm life is part of the reason the couple recently were named Young Cooperators of the Year by First District Association. “This is the third year we’ve had neighbor kids showing our cattle at the Holstein show,” John said. “We had 11 kids under the age of 13 at the Red and White show.” The children practice showing around the Schmitz yard prior to the show. John has been showing cattle since he was nine.
They are two widely different individuals — poles apart in temperament — yet men who in their distinctive ways have given immeasurably to the quality of life we enjoy here in Meeker County. Both are heading into their final month of service here. The Rev. Dan Buendorf, the revered pastor of the First Lutheran Church, will make his final appearance in the pulpit here sometime around the holidays. George Rice, the intensely dedicated Meeker County Fourth District commissioner, will attend his final County Board meeting Dec. 17 before retiring. Both can look to retirement with the satisfaction that in their different ways they have given the best effort and time to the public good. True, they are individuals of widely different characteristics. Rev. Buendorf is slightly built, abastemious, articulate and compassionate. George Rice is rather rough hewn, plain spoken, and a man who likes his smokes and an occasional high ball. Dan’s stature is clearly ecumenical; it cuts across denominational lines. He has, in effect, been the community conscience during his years in the pulpit here, and he has been an asset not only to the First Lutheran Church but to all of us who live and work here. George Rice, to use an old cliche, is “a horse of a different color.” Behind that good ol’ boy facade lies a sharp, inquisitive mind. Not always content to seek the obvious, but willing to seek the real truth in a situation. I’m going to miss both Rev. Buendorf and Commissioner Rice as they depart the public sphere. They deserve a salute from our collective community for the work they have done. — Lookin’ Around Litch
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 25, 1970
A sudden cold snap brought real winter to the Litchfield area over the weekend. Monday morning temperatures plunged to a low of 1-below. Lake Ripley was frozen over. About the only people to welcome the cold were members of the Dragons hockey team committed to playing outside. The team was able to begin practices Monday.
The Litchfield Library Board has requested that the county increase its annual contribution to the library from $6,000 to $7,500 per year. Willard Erickson, Library Board chairman, said that the county’s contribution has remained at $6,000 through the past four years while library costs have risen sharply. According to Erickson, library records show that while 39 percent of the books circulated by the local library to to rural borrowers, the county’s contribution to the library budget is only 19 percent. The city of Litchfield, which next year will contribute $20,700 to the $29,000 budget, has upped its financial support by over $5,000 in the past four years, Erickson said. Tom O’Keefe, county commissioner representing Litchfield, says he is in favor of additional financial support for the library from the county. However, it is expected that opposition to the increase may come from several commissioners representing outlying county districts who feel that residents of their district do not use the Litchfield Library enough to justify the boost.
Duane Kopesky, now serving as chief of police in Winsted, will become a Meeker County deputy sheriff on Jan. 1, according to newly elected Sheriff John Rogers. Kopesky, 23, is a native of Hackensack and a graduate of Walker High School. He had previously worked for a time in the Hutchinson Police Department. Deputy Marvin Johnson, who will be replaced by Kopesky, has no definite plans but hopes to continue in police work.
Litchfield High School will put a hockey team on the ice for the first time this winter, and new coach Pete Aus admits that he doesn’t “really know what to expect.” Nineteen prospective hockey players answered the opening practice call Monday. While faced with the sizable task of building a first-year team from a group of completely inexperienced players, Aus looks to the season with optimism. “If they hustle like I hope they will, we’ll do all right — we’re going to do all in our power to win hockey games,” he said. Lack of ice for early practice time will be the biggest problem. Offsetting this difficulty is that the Dragons have lined up nine practice times at the Minnetonka Ice Arena. Litchfield’s first home game outside will be Saturday, Dec. 19, when Baudette will be here.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 27, 1952
Litchfield wrestling coach Kermit Anderson greeted the usual large turnout of boys at the school Tuesday night and began preparing them immediately for the tough season ahead. Forty boys signed up for wrestling and a dozen more were expected to be on hand for the first practice of what Anderson expected would be “another good season.” Kermit is not expecting a regional champion but thinks the season will show as good results as last year when the Dragons won 14 of 17 matches. Following are the boys signed up for wrestling: John Besonen, Dick Caswell, Eugene Christenson, Darrel Vick, Vernon Mundt, Bill Ratike, Cedric Johnson, Myron Marquardt, Norman Chrstenson, Roy Nelson, John Shannon, Vernon Mortenson, Wayne Backman, Ed Konietzko, Jim Beckstrand, Allen Lindahl, Joel Rick, Roger Holm, Joe Paddock, Doug Becker, John O’Fallon, Lawrence McKinney, Darrel Gunderson, Melrose Schnackenburg, LeMoyne Lindahl, Charles Johnson, Robert Theisen, Ray Johnson, Eugene McHugh, John Wilner, Jerry Harbinson, Dick Mihlbauer, Tom Miller, Vic Tacheny, Jerome Lindell, Keith Nonweiler, Dennis Vick, Jack Binsfeld, Rowlans Kleman and Donald Lindberg.
A baby girl was born recently to Mr. and Mrs. Fabian McCarthy of Forest City.
Some 50 Catholic clergymen from all over the state of Minnesota were in Manannah on Oct. 26 for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Church of Our Lady. Heading the delegation was His Excellency Most Rev. John Gregory Murray Archbishop of St. Paul. Also participating were Father Raymond Rypel, pastor of the church, and Father Foley of Litchfield. The archbishop preached the sermon for the Tuesday Mass. A new parish hall, the old Manannah town hall, was remodeled and opened earlier in the fall. The church was organized in 1876 by Father John McDermott of Darwin. The present church edifice was erected in 1898.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Leaf, Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Heyer and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sederstrom of Litchfield, and Mr. and Mrs. John Brand of Minneapolis attended the National Milk Producers annual convention in Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 9-13. Mr. Sedersrom represented Land O’Lakes as a young cooperator and was elected vice president of the group.
The annual Armistice Day dinner for the American Legion and Auxiliary was held at the Legion clubrooms Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Frank Coleman of Eden Valley. Mrs. Dean Schultz and Berger Sjoquist also spoke. Toastmaster was Al Fenton. Elvie Swanson and Margie Lindberg sang two numbers and community singing was led by Mrs. Ray Cox.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 27, 1905
Grace, the nearly two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S. Gipson of Darwin, died Sunday last following a very serious injury received the day before when a quantity of hot and scalding milk was tipped on her by accident, the face and body being severely scalded. The funeral services were held Tuesday morning of this week. Rev. L.E. Gellander of the Swedish Lutheran Church officiated. The deceased is mourned by the parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Peter Thompson, a railroad laborer with his home in Minneapolis, was killed at Eden Valley early Thursday by having been run over by a train. Coroner Morell conducted the inquest.
The hunting party comprised of Sheriff Bertelson, Treasurer Brower, A.H. Nelson of Strout and R.N. Damuth of Kingston had excellent sport in the northern woodlands. The results of their outing there were four moose and two deer, all taken within a week. This party left Litchfield two weeks ago going to Hovland, Minn. They were housed in the palatial residences of Hugh Angier and John Bertelson, who have taken claims there. The party discovered a herd of about 10 moose, from which two were taken. The moose were big fellows, one in the neighborhood of 1,200 pounds.
Jerry Sherwood, who was a member of the Wright-Baum-Joubert hunting party which left Litchfield two weeks ago, returned Wednesday evening. He brought no game home with him and reports none seen.
Harry Hanson of Ellsworth said that he recently caught the tail of a gray fox in one of his skunk traps. The trap was too strong and snapped the tail off. There is a bob-tailed fox roaming the country now.